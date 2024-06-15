Incredible Red Arrows cockpit footage showing Top Gun pilot’s view of Trooping The Color’s magnificent flight over Buckingham Palace

Thousands of royal fans enjoyed an RAF flyover at the end of today’s Trooping of the Color ceremony, which involved 34 different aircraft.

Unfortunately, the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight’s fleet of Hurricane bombers, Spitfires and Lancasters have been grounded following the fatal crash last month outside RAF Conningsy in Lincolnshire.

The RAF fleet was represented by three helicopters, as well as ten fighter aircraft and a large number of transport or logistics air structures.

The six-and-a-half-minute flight began with three Chinook helicopters flying together in close proximity.

In a highly choreographed display, the plane took off from RAF bases across the UK before flying along The Mall and over the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

Each of the 10 waves had to reach the exact point at the correct altitude and time during the time allotted on the screen.

The RAF Red Arrows finished today’s flyover to celebrate Trooping of the Colour.

William and Kate along with their three children were on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to witness the historic event.

It was feared that the exhibition had been canceled due to heavy rain in the morning.

The first three aircraft were Chinooks based at RAF Odiham from 7 Squadron. The large helicopters, which can carry up to 55 soldiers and ten tonnes of cargo, have a distinctive twin rotor that produces their legendary ‘Womp Womp’ sound when approached.

Chinooks are an RAF workhorse specializing in troop deployment, resupply and casualty evacuation.

The three aircraft recently returned from NATO’s Stedfeast Defender exercise, the military pact’s largest deployment since the fall of the Berlin Wall.

The second wave of aircraft came from 29 Squadron based at RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire.

The three RAF Typhoons replaced the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, which has been grounded since the tragic death of Squadron Leader Mark Long on 25 May.

Squadron Leader Long was killed shortly after takeoff when his Spitfire crashed near the airfield perimeter. An investigation has been launched into the events that led to his tragic death. Pending the results of the investigation, the RAF has decided to dissolve the BBMF.

The pilots flying in today’s display, led by Squadron Leader Andy Milikin, a former BBMF commanding officer, were personal friends of the late aviator.

Fortunately, the sky was clear as the 10 formations took turns flying around the mall.

The nine-ship formation of the Red Arrows completed today’s spectacular display.

Thousands of people looked up during the six-and-a-half-minute display.

The third wave of aircraft included an RAF Phenom T1 piloted by Squadron Leader Chris Nash and Flight Lieutenant Elliot Lancaster. The twin-engine aircraft is used to train pilots in the use of multi-engine aircraft such as the C-17 Globemaster and the Atlas A400M.

The Phenom was accompanied by a pair of Texan T1s based at RAF Valley in Anglesey, north Wales. The Texan is the lead trainer for the next generation of fast jet pilots.

The aircraft was piloted by Squadron Leader James Bagnall of 72 (Fighter) Squadron with Flight Lieutenant Ross Lucie-Smith. The second aircraft was commanded by Flight Lieutenant Jonny Dowen and Lieutenant Chris Morris of the Royal Navy.

Behind them was RAF Brize Norton’s C-17 Globemaster. The four-engine jet aircraft is a long-range strategic heavy transport aircraft piloted by Flight Lieutenant Kristian Pickworth and his first officer, Flight Lieutenant Mike Chandler.

The Globemaster is capable of flying at more than 30,000 feet to deliver 45 tons of cargo to destinations more than 4,500 nautical miles away.

The fifth wave of aircraft included an RAF Voyager and an A400m Atlas, also based at Brize Norton.

The Voyager is a modified Airbus A330-200 that serves as the RAF’s refueling aircraft while also having the capacity to carry 291 passengers and cargo. It was flown by Flight Lieutenant Craig Patterson and Flight Lieutenant James Conolly, with Mission Systems Operator Sergeant Sam Chaloner.

The Atlas can carry a payload of 30 tons at 2,400 nautical miles and can operate on and off established and unprepared runways. It can carry a mix of cargo and passengers or battlefield casualties.

They were followed by a Poseidon MRA1 and a pair of Typhoons.

The Poseidon is the RAF’s maritime patrol aircraft and can be used to hunt and track Russian submarines or for search and rescue operations.

It has a wide range of sensors and can be equipped with torpedoes to destroy enemy submarines.

It is based at RAF Lossiemouth in Scotland. The Typhoons are based at Lossiemouth and RAF Coningsby and are part of Britain’s Quick Reaction Alert, to track and intercept suspicious aircraft approaching British territory.

The Red Arrows, pictured, have flown approximately 5,000 displays since their founding in 1965. They have visited a total of 57 different countries and will head to Canada later this summer to celebrate the centenary of the Royal Canadian Air Force.

The entire flight was coordinated by Wing Commander Andy Shaw, who was in the rear of the Poseidon, ensuring that each of the planes arrived at the mall at the correct time.

He said: “It is an honor to be involved in putting on an air show worthy of His Majesty the King’s birthday. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to work with so many outstanding airmen to make today safe and fit for the King.” .

One of the Typhoons in this wave was flown by a Qatari pilot who is training with the RAF, while the other was commanded by Squadron Leader Joe Murphy.

Two further Typhoons accompanied the RC135W Rivet Joint based at RAF Waddington.

According to the RAF: ‘The RC-135W Rivet Joint is a dedicated electronic surveillance aircraft that can be employed in all theaters of operations on strategic and tactical missions. Its sensors “absorb” electronic emissions from communications, radars and other systems.’

The eighth wave involved three Hawk T2 aircraft based at RAF Valley on Anglesey. The Hawk is used to train the next generation of fast aircraft pilots.

The formation was led by Flight Lieutenant James Spratt of the 25th (Fighter Squadron). He was followed by Squadron Leader Nicholas ‘Jewsburger’ Jewsbury and Major Glenn Scott of the Royal Canadian Air Force.

The ninth wave involved four F-35B Lightnings from RAF Marham. The next-generation stealth aircraft are part of 617 Squadron – the RAF Dambusters.

The formation was led by Wing Commander Stew Campbell, commanding officer of 617 Squadron. The 21-year RAF veteran previously flew with the Red Arrows between 2014 and 2016.

The display ended with a nine-ship formation by the Red Arrows trailing red, white and blue smoke as they put out the mall.

Since 1965, the Red Arrows have completed almost 5,000 displays and this season are led by Squadron Leader Jon Bond, a former Typhoon frontline pilot.

This year, the Red Arrows will perform 60 exhibitions, including a tour of Canada.