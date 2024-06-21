Incredible moment when a golfer hits a shot from outside the St Andrews pub that lands on the 18th green of the Old Course, as authorities criticize an “irresponsible and reckless” act

This is the extraordinary moment a golfer managed to hit a shot from the fairway in St Andrews over a row of houses and onto the 18th green of the Old Course.

Wyatt Messmer posted footage of the stunt known as the ‘Dunvegan Shot’ in honor of the famous hotel, which was taken from the corner of Golf Place and North Street.

His Instagram video, which has received nearly 10,000 likes since it was posted on May 30, shows him cleanly connecting with the shot on wet pavement.

The golfer then excitedly shouts, “There it is, there it is” before running after the ball and seeing it on the green, pointing and saying, “Right behind it.”

But St Andrews Links Trust has since condemned the “irresponsible and reckless” act, saying it showed “disregard for the safety of both the public and property”.

Wyatt Messmer performs the ‘Dunvegan Shot’ named after the famous St Andrews hotel

Speaking of the shooting, Mr. Messmer said The courier service: ‘I have confidence in my game, I made the shot on the first try.

“I imagine old Tom Morris, or whoever had the audacity to play golf within 200 yards of a building, was similarly talked about when he pioneered the game.

“Part of me wonders what would have happened if he hadn’t made a perfect shot, but I guess we’ll never know.”

He added that the shot was “possibly very similar” to the 17th tee shot on the Old Course.

But Robin Lawson, Conservative councilor for St Andrews ward, highlighted the “potential dangers” of the stunt and said the consequences could be “horrible”.

He added: “A lot of things can go wrong and even if you hit a perfect shot, there is still a chance of hitting someone on the green.”

Wyatt Messmer aims his golf ball on the 18th hole of the Old Course at St Andrews

The ball can be seen on the green at St Andrews after Wyatt Messmer’s ‘Dunvegan Shot’

“It’s certainly not something I condone and it’s best to keep golf on the golf course.”

Messmer’s shot also sparked ridicule on social media in the comments alongside the video, with one person saying, “It wouldn’t be very smart if he had hit someone.”

Another added: “Imagine taking a lovely walk down the path between the green and boing and an egg appears on the side of your head.”

A spokesperson for St Andrews Links Trust said: “This is an irresponsible and reckless act that shows disregard for the safety of both the public and property.

“This type of behavior is not welcome at the House of Golf and we advise against anyone repeating it.”

Australian golfer Harrison Crowe first performed the ‘Dunvegan Shot’ on video in 2022 in a YouTube clip that has been viewed more than 350,000 times.

However, it has also been claimed that South African golfer Ernie Els once did it outside the hotel in the early hours of one morning.