I’m the OG of Brexit: Rishi Sunak says he’s proud to back the UK’s exit from the EU and warns Keir Starmer’s Labor Party would ‘reverse all the progress’ made since leaving

Rishi Sunak today branded himself the “original Brexiteer” and warned that Labor would “reverse all the progress made” since the UK left the EU.

The Prime Minister said he was “proud to support Brexit” as he sought to create a new dividing line between himself and Sir Keir Starmer, a former prominent supporter of a second referendum.

However, the Prime Minister spoke as the Conservatives also face enormous pressure from the right, with opinion polls showing a rise in support for Nigel Farage’s Reform UK.

At the same time, the latest mega voter survey suggests that the Conservatives could be left with a remaining 72 MPs after the elections.

Labor is on course for a 262-seat majority, analysis by pollster Survation suggested.

Speaking of Sir Keir, he added: “This is someone who literally wanted to have a second referendum, said he wants to defend the free movement of people and is always interested in closer alignment with the EU.”

In a wide-ranging interview with the Sunday Times, Sunak repeated a line he said in last week’s Sky News leadership interviews.

“I am the original supporter of Brexit. “I am proud to support Brexit and it was the right decision for our country because we can take advantage of the opportunities that now lie ahead of us,” he told the newspaper.

“We are signing free trade agreements around the world, which have now seen Britain overtake France, the Netherlands and Japan, to become the world’s fourth largest exporter.”

He added: “We were able to reduce taxes on alcohol and beer in pubs, something we couldn’t do within the European Union.” The industries of the future, where we regulate them flexibly, are about growth and innovation, whether it’s artificial intelligence, whether it’s agritech, whether it’s financial services, whether it’s digital, all those areas. We are embracing innovation, growth and competitiveness.

‘That is why we are Europe’s technological superpower and we are growing in that sense. We are reducing bureaucracy for companies.’

Speaking of Sir Keir, he added: “This is someone who literally wanted to have a second referendum, said he wants to defend the free movement of people and is always interested in closer alignment with the EU, which would simply mean that we adhere to the EU rules without any say and reverse all the progress we have made in recent years.

Survation analysis and modeling based on more than 40,000 polls indicates that Labor is ahead with 456 seats, while the Conservatives are in first place with just 72.

The Survation model puts the Liberal Democrats on 56 seats, the SNP on 37, and Reform UK is currently the favorite on seven seats.

Analysis suggests Plaid Cymru is on course to win two seats and the Greens would take Brighton Pavilion.

The Survation study for campaign group Best For Britain used the multilevel post-stratification (MRP) technique to model results across constituencies.

Survation surveyed 42,269 people online or by phone between May 31 and June 13.

It is the first analysis of the MRP since Nigel Farage returned to the political front line.

Meanwhile, a voting intention poll by Savanta also contained bad news for Rishi Sunak, with a warning that the Conservatives could face “electoral extinction”.

A Sunday Telegraph poll gave Labor a 25-point lead, with Sir Keir Starmer’s party on 46 per cent, up two from last week, and the Conservatives on 21 per cent, down four points.

It is the lowest ratio the Conservatives have had with the pollster during Sunak’s government.

Chris Hopkins, director of political research at Savanta, said: “Our research suggests this election could be nothing short of the electoral demise of the Conservative Party.”

‘The hopes of Conservative candidates are being dashed by poll after poll showing the Conservative Party in an increasingly desperate situation, and we are only halfway through the campaign.

“There is a real feeling that things could still get worse for the Conservatives, and with postal votes about to drop into millions of letterboxes, time is already running out for Rishi Sunak.”

Reform Britain won 13 per cent, up three points, the Liberal Democrats gained two points and 11 per cent, the Greens gained one point and 5 per cent and the SNP lost one point and 2 per cent.

Mr Farage last night predicted there will be war within the Conservative Party within a week after the dramatic rise of reform in recent weeks.

The reformist leader suggested that the conservatives were headed for infighting after news that his party had overtaken theirs for the first time in a recent YouGov poll.

“You will start to see those MPs, who I agree with on most things, being much more vocal about their position compared to the party’s,” he said. The Telegraph.

‘The divisions are going to get worse. And to them I’ll say: ‘Sorry guys, you’re in the wrong party.’

Farage claimed Reform was now the “opposition to the Labor Party” this week after a YouGov poll for The times put Reforma up two points at 19 percent, with the Conservatives unchanged at 18 percent.