I’m leaving my six-figure desk job to join Onlyfans at 41 years old. My family thinks I’m wasting a great career, but I don’t care.

A successful businesswoman has revealed why she is throwing away her corporate career at the age of 41 to join Onlyfans.

Account manager Zilda Williams says her six-figure salary isn’t enough to survive in today’s unstable economy, so she’s stripping to boost her cash flow.

“I love my job and have worked hard for years to get to where I am in this industry, but with the cost of living crisis I don’t think six figures is enough to survive,” he told DailyMail. com.

I’m paying a huge mortgage on my own and I don’t have a husband to share the bills with. It’s just me and my rescue dog Willow.’

Zilda worked as a glamor model for men’s magazines such as FHM in her 20s, but left racy photos behind to climb the corporate ladder in her hometown of Auckland, New Zealand.

The 41-year-old ditched her professional corporate attire (left) to flaunt her curves in thongs and lingerie (right) in a bid to boost her bank account.

While she enjoys the financial stability of a 9-to-5 job, she says she can barely afford to live comfortably as a single woman these days.

After seeing many of her old friends from her modeling days driving Porches and buying real estate thanks to Onlyfans, Zilda decided to give it a try herself.

“I’ve done a lot of bikini and lingerie photo shoots before, so why not make a little money doing it?” she says.

‘I’ll keep it classy so I have nothing to be ashamed of. It’s not porn, it’s tasteful material.

While it’s been years since Zilda modeled professionally, she says she’s having more luck with men today than when she was younger.

‘Men actually flirt with me more today than when I was 25, I don’t know why. Maybe it’s because women become more confident with age? she said.

“I take good care of myself, I exercise and eat well, and I have never felt more comfortable with myself than I do now at 41 years old.”

Despite her confidence, Zilda said her nearest and dearest warned her not to risk her corporate career for a quick payday on Onlyfans.

“Close friends and family have told me I’m crazy and making a terrible decision, but they don’t understand what it means to me,” she said.

‘I want to pay off my mortgage and retire early. “I’ll never be able to do that in today’s economy.”

The blonde bombshell said she also plans to start her own business with the money she makes selling sexy selfies.

“People think I’m stupid for doing this, but I’m far from a dumb blonde. I plan to use my earnings to start a business so I can be my own boss,” she boasted.

‘At the end of the day I will be the one who will have the last laugh. Yes, it is a risk to my reputation in the business world, but without risk there is no reward.’

Even though she only launched her account in June, Zilda says she’s already making a lot of money on the site.

“I wasn’t sure if anyone would care, but as soon as I posted on my OnlyFans I got a lot of direct messages from guys wanting to send me money and subscribe,” she gushed.

‘The men who send me messages are between 19 and 70 years old. All the younger guys call me MILF, even though I don’t have kids. I’ve even had a few women in my DMs!’

He added: “It felt good to know that so many people wanted to see more of me.”

Zilda is not the only successful businesswoman who wastes her career because of the red lights of Onlyfans.

Last year, single mother-of-four Chloe Sasha quit her job as a receptionist to become an Onlyfans model and now earns a staggering $30,000 a month.

“I was so happy to be able to give this nice stable home to my kids,” she previously gushed. Really.

“I feel really proud of myself for being able to give them this life and not have to worry or stress about how I’m going to make ends meet next week.”

However, not everyone has had a happy ending on the daring platform.

A former Missouri teacher turned Onlyfans model recently warned other educators not to follow in her footsteps because she regrets creating an account on the adult website.

Megan Gaither, 32, told San Luis Office that she “would not recommend” other teachers join Onlyfans to earn supplemental income.

While cash flow is good, earning five times what she did as a teacher, Gaither said she has become a “total outcast” in her hometown of St. Clair, Missouri.

But most of all, she misses being a teacher at St. Clair High School.

“A lot of people tell me I should be happy, but I don’t wish this year on anyone,” Gaither said. ‘I studied for 12 years to be a teacher and now that no longer exists.

‘Looking back, I wouldn’t recommend this. “If I could go back, I would tell myself not to do it.”