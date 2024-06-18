I’m a travel writer and here are six reasons (apart from the clubs) why Ibiza is a dream destination, from mysterious rocks to world-class hotels and beaches.

Ibiza is known for being a party island, a place to let loose and dance until the sun comes up, but that has never been my experience.

Like many others, I fell in love with a part of the White Isle that reveals sleepy villages, beautiful beaches and tranquil wellness retreats.

My first visit to Ibiza was on a family trip when I was a teenager. We spent a week in a hotel in quiet Santa Eulalia that was just meters from a sandy beach.

I remember it as a relaxing holiday where I spent a lot of time at the sea and ate ice cream almost daily. Just thinking about it now makes me happy.

Since then, I’ve returned to Ibiza several times to relax and explore, most recently late last summer when the island was starting to wind down for the season. He was as dreamy as ever. Ibiza never disappoints, and here’s why…

1. World class hotels

Ibiza has its fair share of stylish hotels. One of the most coveted is the Montesol Experimental hotel (above)

Montesol Experimental has 30 rooms and three suites that are a ‘utopia of pastel tones’

Ibiza has some pretty stylish hotels, ranging from boho-chic boutiques to reimagined classics that put innovative interior design at the forefront.

One of the most coveted is the Montesol Experimental hotel, in the heart of Ibiza city.

It originally opened its doors as the Gran Hotel Montesol in 1933 and has welcomed a diverse celebrity clientele, from Orson Welles to Pink Floyd and Princess Caroline of Monaco.

The elegant neocolonial property was purchased by the Experimental Group in 2021, giving it a stunning makeover.

In charge of the redesign was Parisian interior designer Dorothée Meilichzon, the woman behind some of the most striking hotels in the world at the moment, such as the Grand Pigalle Hotel in Paris and Cowley Manor in Gloucestershire. She has transformed Montesol’s 30 rooms and three suites into a striking utopia of pastel hues, with rattan lamps and original shaped furniture.

There’s also a lovely cosmic theme, with lunar motifs appearing throughout.

2. Sensational beaches

The Experimental beach club in Cap des Falco has sun loungers and sofa beds

You are spoiled for choice when it comes to beaches in Ibiza. The island is home to more than 80 of them, from pretty hidden coves to dazzling white sand wonders.

Luckily, given Ibiza’s relatively small size (it takes about an hour to get from top to bottom), you don’t have to limit yourself to just one or two.

You can spend your days jumping from beach to beach, visiting as many as possible.

Be sure to visit Cap des Falco, a stretch of pebbles in the south where you will find the Experimental Beach club.

A safe beach bet for families is Cala Gracioneta, a white sand cove where locals flock for the tranquil tree-lined surroundings, turquoise waters and relative isolation.

Owned by the aforementioned hotel, the sandy beach is lined with white sun loungers and chaise lounges offering great sea and sunset views. To reach it, the road will take you through the Los Salinas salt reserve, home to flocks of pink flamingos.

For a taste of the island’s hippie vibe, head to Benirrás in the north of the island, where every Sunday drums descend on the beach, bonfires are lit and the sunset is celebrated.

3. Delicious local cuisine

Paella is a popular dish in Ibiza that is usually served in giant pots to share with the whole table.

Meals typically begin with an offering of fresh bread and aioli (mayonnaise with a strong hint of garlic), washed down with carafes of wine and classic sangria.

Many restaurants also serve basic dishes such as patatas bravas, croquettes, grilled octopus and a good paella.

Ibiza’s traditional paella, seafood paella, is packed with squid, mussels, prawns, clams and scallops and is served in huge steaming pots that arrive at the table for everyone to share.

Other specialties worth trying are botifarra, a “pâté” composed of pork, bacon and spices, spread on peasant bread, and sofrit pages, a hearty stew of mixed meats such as chicken, lamb and Ibizan sausages.

4. Artisanal purchases

With over 500 stalls, the Es Cana Hippy Market (pictured) is a shopper’s paradise

Forget fridge magnets and keychains, Ibiza offers truly unique treasures to take home.

The island is known for its ‘hippie markets’ of Es Cana, where local vendors display their homemade wares, from kaftans, crochet two-pieces, silver jewellery, leather bags and more.

Serious shoppers should head to the largest and oldest, the Hippy Market Punta Arabi, held every Wednesday (April to October) in Es Cana. It’s a vibrant and bustling affair, where you can easily spend an entire day browsing no less of 500 positions. On Saturdays the Las Dalias Hippy Market takes place in San Carlos.

These are located alongside the many local artisan markets dotted around the island selling everything from pottery to homemade soaps.

5. Mysterious natural wonders

Es Vedra, the 400 meter high monolith off the southwest coast of Ibiza that is said to be the third most magnetic place in the world.

From Cala d’Hort beach, in Sant Josep, you can enjoy uninterrupted views of Es Vedra

There is no doubt that Ibiza has a certain appeal and some believe it is linked to the mysterious rock of Es Vedra.

Found off the southwest coast of the island, legend has it that this uninhabited formation is the third most magnetic place in the world, after the Bermuda Triangle and the North Pole.

The limestone monolith, rising to a height of 400 meters (1,312 feet), is certainly fascinating.

Don’t miss the opportunity to admire it from the cliffs above Cala d’Hort beach in Sant Josep, where the views are uninterrupted and especially evocative at sunset.

6. World-class wellness

In the photo, the spa at Six Senses Ibiza, a luxury resort on the north coast of the island.

Discover the secrets to a long life at Six Senses Ibiza.

The luxury resort on the island’s North Bohemia has taken hotel wellness to a whole new level with the launch of its ‘RoseBar Longevity Club‘.

The ‘secrets’ are revealed during a one, three or seven day program that incorporates a comprehensive wellness exam to access individual needs.

RoseBar programs offer guests “knowledge and tools” to help boost and stimulate the body’s natural repair systems.

Treatments available at the spacious spa include hyperbaric oxygen therapy and intravenous vitamin drips, ice baths, infrared saunas, and yoga and meditation classes.