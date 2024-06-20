I’m a TikToker and this is what Gen Z REALLY thinks about Nigel Farage’s attempts to go viral and who’s winning the election on social media.

Who would have thought that a 30-second video could win you the keys to number 10?

This year’s general election is unlike any other. While traditional elections and televised debates still continue, the real battle for power is playing out online.

In the words of advertising guru David Jones, who ran David Cameron’s 2010 election campaign: “The party that wins on social media wins elections, especially TikTok.”

According to an Ofcom study from May last year, 3.8 million Britons between 18 and 24 years old spend an average of 55 minutes a day on the application, which has 1.5 billion users around the world.

No wonder it’s been widely called “TikTok’s No. 1 Pick.”

I started making TikTok videos as a teenager in 2020. It quickly became my full-time job. Within a year, he had more than half a million followers and was earning £10,000 a month.

My most successful video racked up 10 million views and I got a total of 34 million likes across all my posts.

The moral of the story is quite simple. If you want to reach millions of young people at no cost in the shortest time possible, TikTok is the place to do it.

So I wasn’t at all surprised when the Conservative and Labor parties opened accounts last month, ahead of the general election.

Everyone from Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer to Ed Miliband, Jeremy Corbyn, Nigel Farage and Conservative defector Lee Anderson are now on the platform.

But it’s not easy to create a viral video. TikTok does not allow paid advertising from politicians or political parties. So instead, marketing teams have to come up with genuinely funny videos to attract attention.

In my experience, the recipe for a successful TikTok video is humor, self-awareness, and authenticity. Not exactly the characteristics we would associate with our current generation of politicians.

Based on the numbers alone, it appears that Labor is winning the online battle for now. The party’s videos have accumulated twice as many views as those of the conservatives.

One of the Labor Party’s most successful videos features a clip of Cilla Black singing ‘Surprise Surprise’ alongside the caption: ‘Rishi Sunak turns up on your 18th birthday to send you to war’, a clever mockery of the Prime Minister’s plans for National Service.

But the winner of the individual TikTok challenge is Nigel Farage, with around 776,600 followers, more than the accounts of the Conservative, Labour, Liberal Democrat, Green and Reform parties combined.

There is also great irony in all of this. Because just in March of last year, government officials were ordered to remove TikTok from their work phones over security fears.

TikTok is officially owned by ByteDance, a Chinese technology company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with operational headquarters in Beijing. Many democracies, including the United States, fear that the Chinese Communist Party is using the app as a spy weapon.

Whatever the risk, it is clear that politicians feel it is worth taking.

So which politician wins TikTok and who should close their account immediately?

conservatives

Ed Miliband’s face photoshopped for ex-The Apprentice contestant being scolded

Humor: 10/10

Effectiveness: 4/10

Freshness: 9/10

TikTok knowledge: 10/10

Total: 33/40

Here, in a parody of a well-known scene from The Apprentice, Ed Miliband’s face is photoshopped to depict a former contestant being ridiculed by the fearsome interrogator, Claude Littner, over his plans for a new public energy company. clean. Whoever runs the conservative account has a keen eye for Gen Z trends.

Labour

Sir Keir Starmer’s policies fill in the blank space left on the Tories’ ’empty slate’

Humor: 7/10

Effectiveness: 8/10

Freshness: 7/10

TikTok knowledge: 10/10

Total: 32/40

Labor hijacks the Conservatives’ TikTok ’empty slate’, filling in the blank space Rishi had revealed to ‘list’ all of Starmer’s policies. They’re toe-to-toe with the Conservatives when it comes to trends – this video includes some useful policy facts and figures, so Labor gets some points for authenticity.

Liberal Democrats

The stunt sees Rishi Sunak chat to people in Henley as Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper passes by on a boat, edited to the sound of Enya singing “Sail, sail, sail…”

Humor: 7/10

Effectiveness: 4/10

Freshness: 9/10

TikTok knowledge: 8/10

Total: 28/40

The Liberal Democrats have been releasing deadly TikToks savagely attacking the Prime Minister. This is a short clip from last week’s stunt, in which Sunak was chatting to people in Henley when deputy party leader Daisy Cooper passed by in a boat, edited to the sound of Enya singing ‘Sail, sail, browse…’ The content is brilliantly tongue-in-cheek and uses viral clips of the party’s antics during the campaign. With a good understanding of the platform, the Liberal Democrats are making waves.

Vegetables

Green Party co-leader Adrian Ramsay skips style to deliver a serious political message

Humor: 0/10

Effectiveness: 7/10

Freshness: 3/10

Tiktok knowledge: 3/10

Total: 13/40

In this deeply boring TikTok, several Greens walk towards the camera, seriously explaining their policies on housing, taxes and the environment. Most of the party videos look more like TV campaigns than TikToks – they don’t seem to understand the app at all.

Nigel Farage shows off his Adidas Gazelles, mocking Rishi Sunak’s relaxed outfit in an interview earlier this year.

Humor: 8/10

Effectiveness: 4/10

Coolness: 8/10

TikTok knowledge: 6/10

Total: 26/40

In this video, Farage lounges on a sofa, mocking the Prime Minister’s decision to wear Adidas Sambas… as the angle pans down, revealing the reform leader is wearing Adidas Gazelles. He is mocking the infamous photo of Rishi Sunak wearing Sambas in April. It’s hilarious, and the understanding of the platform is there, but it’s a little late to the joke.

The Prime Minister was photographed wearing casual Adidas Sambas in April.

Jeremy Corbyn, independent

Jeremy Corbyn prefers common sense to humor, but his message is proving popular

Humor: 1/10

Effectiveness: 9/10

Freshness: 5/10

TikTok knowledge: 6/10

Total: 21/40

“I believe in democracy,” says a pious-looking Jeremy Corbyn. A hero in the eyes of left-wing Gen Zers, the disgraced Labor leader turned independent candidate for Islington has proven popular on TikTok talking about health services, the environment and, inevitably, the war in Gaza. His content may not be humorous or engaging, but his audience enjoys it, as evidenced by the hundreds clamoring in the comments: ‘Corbyn for Prime Minister.’

Ed Miliband, Labor

Ed Miliband ramps up the drama with his TikTok delivery

Humor: 4/10

Effectiveness: 2/10

Freshness: 2/10

TikTok knowledge 3/10

Total: 11/40

Cringe. The former Labor leader poses against a background of stormy clouds, turns dramatically towards the camera and looks into the distance. ‘I’m saying Hello, and I’m saying…’ Miliband croaks as he waves his finger repeatedly.

Lee Anderson, Reform

Lee Anderson shows brochures

Humor: 1/10

Effectiveness: 4/10

Freshness: 2/10

TikTok knowledge: 1/10

Overall: 8/40

It’s raining? Lee Anderson hasn’t noticed. In this TikTok, he braves inclement weather to hand out leaflets to his constituents, insisting that it’s another “good day just around the corner.” However, the reformist MP clearly has not understood what TikTokers want to see, since he only has about 9,500 followers. Most of its content is glued together from television interviews, in which the straight-talking Lee performs better than on this platform.

Grant Shapps, Conservative

Humor: 2/10

Effectiveness: 7/10

Coolness: 8/10

TikTok knowledge: 5/10

Overall: 22/40

Swaddling like James Bond, Grant Shapps walks towards the camera boasting about his achievements in his constituency, followed by several scenes of the Defense Secretary wearing the same navy zip-up, cutting red ribbons and waving to his admirers. Shapps has tried to ‘own’ memes on TikTok, but here he has gone strangely old school. Its content is humorous and clever, but a little cocky.

Zarah Sultana, Labor

Humor: 0/10

Effectiveness: 9/10

Freshness: 3/10

TikTok knowledge: 5/10

Overall: 17/40

Corbynite Zarah Sultana is pleading with voters to support her in her “hyper-marginal” Coventry South constituency. With no dance trends, memes or comedy in sight, the 30-year-old has still attracted nearly half a million Gen Z followers, drawn by serious clips of her speeches in the House of Commons and at rallies. And yet, her ‘millennial pause’ (the agonizing split-second pause before speaking in each video) proves that she is older than most people on the platform.

Nadia Whittome, Labor

Humor: 3/10

Effectiveness: 9/10

Freshness: 5/10

TikTok Knowledge: 7/10

Total: 24/40

Nadia Whittome knows her audience on TikTok and here she asks: “Why do they keep screwing over the younger generations?” Informative, personal and raw: Nadia is taking TikTok by storm. The 27-year-old Labor MP for Nottingham East isn’t trying to “get down on the kids” – instead he is targeting Gen Z viewers by discussing rent, tuition fees and zero-hours contracts. Whittome’s enthusiasm and personal touch make her one of my favorites.

Lucy White is a video journalist and correspondent.