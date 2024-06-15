I’m a first-time buyer – this is the biggest mistake I made when it came time to move into my new home.

A homeowner has shared the biggest mistake she made before moving into her first property.

Devamsha Gunput, 28, from Edinburgh, is a content creator and former technology consultant who bought her first home in the Scottish capital this year.

In a recent Instagram partnership with Expedia UK, Gunput shared an essential piece of advice for first-time home buyers, although his advice generated mixed reactions.

in a video Posted on @expedia_uk on June 4, Gunput, known as @devamsha on the social app, revealed a critical oversight she made before settling into her new property: forgetting to account for the cost of furniture.

She explained: ‘I made a big mistake when I bought my new house: completely forgetting to furnish it. Bed frames, a mattress, cabinets, a sofa…’

Devamsha Gunput, 28, from Edinburgh, is a content creator and former technology consultant who bought her first home in the Scottish capital this year.

Gunput noted the overwhelming number of considerations when purchasing a new home, but not including furniture in her initial costs left her in a bind.

He added: “To be fair, there is a lot to think about when you get a new place, but by not factoring it into my start-up costs, I had to think very quickly.”

To address the issue, Gunput admitted that he had to rework his budget and rely on a credit card to cover initial expenses, while emphasizing the importance of managing this responsibly.

The content creator said: ‘I ended up tightening my budget, using my credit card to finance the really basic furniture for the first few weeks, making sure I could actually afford the repayment, and paying off the credit card in full.’

Additionally, Gunput highlighted a common challenge faced by homebuyers in Edinburgh: the need to make compromises between the kitchen or bathroom.

He added: “Also, buying a flat in Edinburgh means one thing: you have to make allowances for the kitchen or the bathroom, and I made allowances for both.”

‘So if you too are on the path to buying a home, don’t forget to think about those first weeks or months in your new place and what kind of basic furniture you would need. And what you need to buy immediately versus what you might need to save.’

Several Instagram users condemned Gunput’s method of affording essential items, while others suggested alternative ways to purchase furniture without breaking the bank or racking up debt.

Gunput noted the overwhelming number of considerations when purchasing a new home, but not including furniture in her initial costs left her in a bind.

Several Instagram users condemned Gunput’s method of purchasing essential items, while others suggested alternative ways to purchase furniture.

One person suggested, “Better idea: buy secondhand clothes,” while another said, “Get a mattress and sleep on it until you have real money to spend on furniture.” Going into debt just so you can show off is a bad idea.

A third added: “Would have been on Facebook marketplace, you can actually get much better quality for your money.”

Another commented: ‘You don’t need to buy everything at once. Sleeping on a foam pad on the floor is fine. Everything can be bought with a salary for the next few months.’

A fifth user said: ‘Use what you have and then move to the free cycle or use used products until you replace them as you go. Some apartments have appliances and furniture that can be negotiated with the sale of the property. The possibilities are endless.’

This comes as figures show a 29 per cent rise in the number of over-50s moving up the property ladder at the end of their working lives – a time when traditionally many of us would have expected to have paid our mortgage and planning for retirement.