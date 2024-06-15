I’m a dentist, here are the three times you should NEVER brush your teeth.

A dentist has revealed the three times brushing your teeth does more harm than good.

Dr Shaadi Manouchehri from London took to social media to talk about dental hygiene and inform people about the times they should stay away from the toothbrush.

The dentist runs Smart Dental and Aesthetics near Edgware Road in the city capital and often uploads videos to educate people on how to better care for their teeth.

The doctor said, “I’m a dentist and this is the only time you’ll see me telling you not to brush your teeth.”

He continued: “You should never brush your teeth after vomiting.” This is probably all you want to do after you’ve vomited, but in reality the contents of your stomach are extremely acidic.’

The medical professional explained that because teeth are made up of minerals, they are delicate and rubbing stomach acid on them through brushing can damage them.

He recommended using mouthwash immediately to remove the taste from your mouth and drinking water to “help naturalize the acid faster.”

Manouchehri emphasized that people should wait at least 30 to 60 minutes to brush their teeth after being sick.

In other places, he said, many people reached for their toothbrush after enjoying a morning coffee before commuting to work.

But the dentist urged people to wait at least half an hour before brushing their teeth after drinking the caffeinated drink.

“Coffee is quite acidic and, especially if you add milk and sugar, the acidity can get even worse,” he said.

“You’re rubbing acid on the tooth and wearing down the tooth.”

Dr. Manouchehri’s 56,000 followers took to the comments on the clip to share their thoughts, and some had different opinions.

Dr. Manouchehri said brushing your teeth before breakfast rather than after may be more beneficial.

“If you brush your teeth right away, you’ll damage your enamel,” he said.

“When you wake up in the morning, you actually have a lot of bacteria in your mouth and you need to brush it off before you eat breakfast.”

One user wrote: “If anyone has a hard time brushing their teeth before coffee and breakfast, get a kid’s toothpaste that doesn’t contain mint.”

‘You won’t even notice that you simply brush your teeth before having your first cup of coffee. You are welcome!’

Another user said: ‘I’ve always brushed my teeth after breakfast before leaving the house. Mint breakfast? No, thanks.’

A third wrote: “I also use the tongue scraper in the morning along with the brush before coffee.”

A fourth commented: ‘I’ve been telling everyone to brush their teeth first thing in the morning!!!’