I’ll get married when England plays the Euro: meet the unlucky brides whose weddings clash with the Three Lions games

All guests know that they should not wear white to a wedding so as not to outshine the bride.

But as England dresses up in white to play in the Euro Cup, hundreds of brides squirm at the thought that their guests, and more importantly, their partners, prioritize football over their nuptials.

One such bride is Lauren Singer, who is set to marry an avid football fan on the day of England’s opening match against Serbia on June 16 and is “furious” about the clash.

“It’s the England match where my wedding is taking place,” the 31-year-old said. Metro.es. “It’s cost us £19,000… I wouldn’t care if it was any other game because my guests wouldn’t care so much about it, but it’s England.”

Lauren, who works as a carer and school worker in Welwyn Garden City, met her fiance Danny Yousef on dating app Bumble in 2019.

Lauren Singer (right) met her fiancé Danny Yousef (left) on the dating app Bumble in 2019

England pose for a team photo before an international friendly against Iceland on June 7.

Lauren’s friends convinced her to try online dating to “meet the man of her dreams” and Danny was the first person she matched with.

After three idyllic years of dating, Danny proposed to Lauren at Brockett Hall in Wellington, where the couple had their first date.

The loved-up couple chose their wedding venue, The View Golf Course in Welwyn, long before their big day.

But now the venue has said it will hold the reception on one side of the club while football fans watch England play in the room next door.

Lauren explains: ‘I knew our wedding was around Euros because, for my partner’s stag do, they wanted to go to Germany a couple of days before the wedding. I said no, because if you miss a flight or something happens, there’s not enough time to fix it.

‘My partner lives and breathes football. He supports Manchester United but he will watch all the football matches regardless of the team.

“So when the draw happened, I thought I really needed to sit down and watch it. He said, ‘Oh my God, England is playing on our wedding day.’

Lauren’s worst nightmare? She said: ‘Walking down the aisle of that church, everyone on her side was on their phones because they’re bigots.

“Because the game is played at night, it’s very frustrating, because the night part is the fun part where everyone dances, but I know that at 8 p.m. my partner will be looking at the clock and thinking, ‘when can I sneak up?” and have a quick look?”

“It scares me because we’ve spent a lot of money on this wedding and I don’t want to walk around wondering ‘where’s Danny?’ because I know he’s excited about our wedding.”

Cheeky football fan Danny has already asked Lauren if the match could be shown on the DJ’s TV and if her five-year-old son could wear his England kit after the ceremony.

The bride-to-be said: ‘Part of me wishes we had gone abroad and chosen a country with a really bad time difference. But hey, I can’t do anything about it now.

“Maybe I have to handcuff myself to Danny.”

Danny (left) has already asked Lauren (right) if the match could be broadcast on the DJ’s television and if her five-year-old son could wear his England kit after the ceremony.

The loved-up couple have chosen their wedding date and the reception will take place at The View Golf Course in Welwyn.

Julie Hobbs will marry her fiancé Steve Goffin on June 20, the day England play Denmark.

The manager on duty, 55 years old, is more worried about what her son will do in his speech than her future husband.

She told Metro: “We were sitting watching the draw and I kept saying ‘not the 20th’, then they announced the 20th and I thought that was typical.”

“We are all football fans. So as long as you mention the score and move on quickly, everything will be fine.

The bride has accepted that she cannot control her guests if they want to watch the game during the wedding.

She said: ‘If they’re going to do that, they’ll do it; There is nothing I can do to stop them. Getting angry isn’t really going to change the situation.

“I hope everyone is present and comes, although nowadays with phones, everyone is probably watching the game under the table.”

“If someone suddenly shouts, we’ll know they have their phone on when they shouldn’t.”

Julie Hobbs (left) will marry her fiancé Steve Goffin (right) on June 20, the day England play Denmark.

Julie (left) has accepted that she cannot control her guests if they watch the game during the wedding.

Alice Teal is one of the lucky ones: she will marry her partner of seven years, James, on June 15 and narrowly avoid England’s Euro match.

The happy couple met at Winchester University and got engaged a year ago when James proposed on a mountaintop walk in Madeira.

The bride-to-be breathed a sigh of relief when she realized her big day would not be affected by the England matches.

Alice admits she would have considered bringing large TVs into her venue for the benefit of her football-crazed friends and family, although it would have been an “expensive logistical nightmare”.

But the bride told Metro she avoided an even bigger nightmare: a dry bar.

She explains: ‘The company organizing our wedding bar owns a local pub, is family run and most of their staff will be helping us on the day.

‘It would have been difficult for them to cover both places. They don’t usually celebrate weddings but they are doing us a favor.

Alice Teal is one of the lucky ones: she will marry her partner of seven years, James, on June 15 and narrowly avoid England’s Euro match.

The bride-to-be breathed a sigh of relief knowing that her big day would not be affected by the England matches.

Left winger Anthony Gordon arrives at Erfurt airport on June 10, days before the Euro Cup

Gareth Southgate and his team arrived in Germany on June 10.

The star footballers were captured descending the stairs of the plane in the hope of returning as European Championship champions.

But as you cheer for England, think about the brides walking down the aisle at the same time, hoping to marry their partners rather than the beautiful game.