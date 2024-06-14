A mother of two who openly shared her battle with cancer left a heartbreaking final message to announce her own death.

Kate Rackham, who was diagnosed with incurable estrogen receptor breast cancer at the age of 39, tweeted: “If you’re reading this, I’m dead, but don’t cry for me.”

The teacher from Morecambe, Lancashire, went on to say: “I have lived my life on my own terms, the way I wanted to.”

During her brave battle against the deadly disease, she shared updates with her 22,000 followers and helped create the charity Fighting to be Heard to raise awareness of the disease.

‘I joined X because I needed an outlet, what I got was so much more.

‘You made me feel validated in my feelings and much less alone. Thank you.’

Thousands of tributes have poured in on social media since his death was announced, including from Nicola Nuttall, whose daughter Laura died from brain cancer at the age of 23.

She wrote: “Heartbroken we have lost this truly incredible woman.

‘Kate really knew how to live, she wanted to go up Pendle but she wouldn’t wait for the weather to improve because she knew better than anyone the value of a single day. We almost got lost, but it was great, I’m so glad we met.’

Mrs Rackham previously told the BBC her diagnosis came as a “massive shock” and spoke of her “huge” struggles with hair loss while undergoing chemotherapy.

“It’s very hard to lose your hair. It’s not just about losing your hair, but also losing your eyelashes and eyebrows,” she told BBC Radio 5 Live.

Thousands of tributes have poured in on social media since his death was announced. He helped set up the charity Fighting to be Heard to raise awareness of the condition.

“That’s the difference between looking like you’re rocking a bald head and looking like you’re getting chemotherapy.”

He last shared a health update on June 7 in which he apologized for his “lack of communication recently.”

“And then hearing the words: ‘there’s nothing more we can do,'” he wrote. “I needed some time.”

And he added: ‘Now I am at home, where I want to be. With Mark (her husband) and the girls. Surrounded by love, family and friends. Everyone is coming together and I have a lot of support. Despite everything, I feel blessed.”