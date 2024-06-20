‘If you have my son, let him go’: Jay Slater’s mother breaks down in tears as she pleads for her ‘little baby’ to come home after disappearing in Tenerife four days ago

The frantic mother of missing teenager Jay Slater has made a tearful appeal via MailOnline for anyone holding him to release him.

Worried Debbie Duncan hasn’t heard from Jay since he left a rave on the Spanish island of Tenerife and left with two Brits to his secluded Air BnB apartment an hour away.

A search using helicopters, mountain rescue dogs and drones has so far found nothing, and he has been missing for three days and fears are growing that he may have been kidnapped.

Spanish police have never said the kidnapping is a line of investigation and are treating him as a missing person.

Apprentice bricklayer Jay was last heard from at 8.50am on Monday, when he messaged his friend Lucy Mae Law to say he was 30 kilometers away, at the apartment in Masca, northwest of Tenerife. , and trying to return home.

This isolated town is known to be a dangerous area, where many rescue operations have been launched in recent years.

The Rural de Teno mountain range, near the town of Masca, where the police are searching

Police officers and a sniffer dog are pictured searching for Jay on June 19.

Police and firefighters talk while searching for missing 19-year-old

This is the inside of the apartment where Jay spent the night before disappearing.

Jay’s friends located where he had returned after the night of partying and asked those at Casa Abuela Tina in Masca what had happened.

Debbie, head of school finance, said: “If anyone has him, let him go, he’s not a bad person, maybe he’s hanging out with some strangers who have befriended him.”

“I’m not stupid, I’ve been to Tenerife before, I worked abroad and I gave him warnings, but I think that if someone has managed to let him go, he’s not a bad person.”

Breaking down into tears, Debbie added: “If he’s in trouble, let him go, let him go, it’s been three days, he’s in the same clothes, he’s been abandoned in the mountains, it’s hot.” the day and cold at night.

“Jay is a brilliant person, everyone loves to be in his company, he is happy and fun, he is a lovely and beautiful boy. “I just want my little baby to be home with me.

‘I was supposed to fly home from Tenerife today, I should be on the flight now, heading home. She had the taxi booked and everything and now who knows where she is.

‘I just don’t know what to think, I’m all over the place and I’m trying to stay positive, has anyone taken it?’ Are you panicking and lost in the mountains? I just don’t know, so if anyone has any information, please tell us.

‘But if it’s lost, why hasn’t anyone seen it? There are a lot of hikers and tourists up there, so if he had gotten lost someone would have seen him, and that’s why I think maybe they took him somewhere.

Police searched the Paloma Beah hotel apartments where Jay was staying in Los Christianos.

The search for Jay has entered its fourth day in Tenerife this Thursday. Photo from June 20

Debbie, who flew to Tenerife, has so far remained in her apartment in Los Cristianos in the south, leaving the search to family and friends who came to join and support her.

She told MailOnline: “I can’t bear to go up there, I don’t have the strength to do it, it could be lying somewhere up there and I don’t want to be the one to find it.”

“I’ve had a lot of strange messages from people saying they know where he is and they haven’t asked me for any ransom, but I’ve had messages saying ‘Your boy owes me money’ and I’ve handed them over to the police.

‘Now I have to go back and clean the apartment he was staying in because he should have checked out and flown home today, the police have been there but there is nothing to see, I have his passport and I just want him with me now.’

It’s been over 72 hours since Jay was last heard from after he flew to the Canary Island on holiday with friends to attend the NRG music festival.

Family and friends are becoming increasingly concerned that the 19-year-old has been kidnapped and the last person who spoke to him told MailOnline that “something sinister is going on”.

The search mission has entered its fourth day. In the photo: Rescuers on June 19.

Sniffer dogs were deployed in the search for Jay Slater in north-west Tenerife on June 19.

Drones are pictured in the sky searching for Jay on June 19.

Lucy Law also criticized Spanish police for searching for the apprentice bricklayer, telling this website that officers “could be doing more”.

She located where her friend had returned after the night of partying and asked those at Casa Abuela Tina in Masca what had happened.

Jay was last seen getting into a car with two people he met on Sunday night after the NRG music festival in the south of Tenerife.

He traveled with them to the property in the Teno Rural Park, a 40-minute drive or 10-hour walk from where he was staying in Playa de las Américas.

Shedding light on his last known contact, the teenager told Sky News how Jay had posted a Snapchat image of the house he had visited, showing mountains in the background.

He then drove frantically around the area until he found the property, using the mountains and flower beds as markers to locate it.

Lucy said: ‘We managed to find the house. I knocked on the door and there were two people there.

The occupants told her that Jay had gone out to smoke a cigarette before coming back in and saying he wanted to go home.

A MailOnline graphic detailing the timeline of events since Jay went missing

A screenshot of Jay’s last known location where his phone battery died.

Jay (left) is pictured with mother Debbie and brother Zak (right).

“They told me that he had spoken to the neighbors next door and they had told him that there was a bus every 10 minutes back to Los Cristianos,” he said.

‘The bus stop was right next to the house. So obviously if he had gone to catch the bus he wouldn’t have gotten lost because (the stop) was visible from the front door.’

Jay’s last image on Snapchat is an out-of-focus image of a hand holding a cigarette on a property in the Buenavista del Norte area at 7:30 a.m. on Monday.

It comes after Jay’s mother, Debbie Duncan, said she has been receiving sickening phone calls from Brits with a “northern accent” who claim to have kidnapped her son.

She also said she received a sickening Snapchat message from trolls after her son disappeared.

The message is said to have read: “Say goodbye to your boy, you’ll never see him again, he owes me a lot of money.”

And while around seven fake GoFundMe pages were initially created and debunked, Lucy has now created a validated page. which has raised £18,099 since this morning.

Around 15 of Jay’s family and friends flew to Tenerife to help with the search, including his mother Debbie Duncan, father Warren Slater and brother Zak.

Accrington and Rossendale College, where Jay was completing his apprenticeship, issued a statement to say they were “deeply concerned” by the bricklayer’s apprentice’s disappearance.

A spokesperson said: “We are deeply concerned by recent news regarding one of our apprentices, Jay Slater, who went missing while on holiday in Tenerife.

“The safety and well-being of our students is of the utmost importance to us, and our thoughts at this worrying time are with Jay’s family and friends.”