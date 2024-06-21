Iconic Beigel store to reopen and regain its place in the ‘Jewish East End’ after closing amid accusations of a ‘family feud’

Brick Lane’s famous ‘Beigel Shop’ will reopen its doors after being closed for four months due to a ‘family dispute’.

The affectionately called “yellow” for its bright sunset-hued sign has been mysteriously closed since February 13, when overnight a Superior Court possession order was posted on the front door.

However, MailOnline can now reveal that the iconic east London landmark will reopen from next Wednesday.

Today workers were seen busy preparing the famous bakery for its grand reopening by jet-washing graffiti off the building, including a ‘RIP’ on the front door.

Sources also told MailOnline that a family dispute was behind the sudden closure of the shop where bagels are said to have been continuously sold since 1855, when it was founded by Jewish immigrants from Russia.

Social media post from the bakery stating it would be closing for a time to undergo essential electrical maintenance.

Plans were being drawn up in March to get the much-loved bakery back up and running after a new set of directors were appointed.

The registered owner of the store is Ellis Zelman according to Companies House documents.

Until last September, Beigel Shop Brick Lane Limited was co-owned by Ellis and Ashley Zelman, both 21 years old.

But in September all of Ashley’s shares were transferred to Ellis, giving him sole control.

Records show that as the drama unfolded, a company set up by two families who run the shop, which was previously known as Beigels on Wheels, changed its name to Yellow Beigel Shop Group Ltd on February 24.

Ellis and Ashley Zelman were appointed directors of the firm in March 2022 when it operated under its previous name.

While Ellis remains a director, Ashley resigned from his position in April last year.

Three new directors were appointed on March 4, including Hayley and Melanie White, who have been involved in running the establishment for a number of years.

The dispute is believed to have started after a dispute with the landlord over rent.

According to Land Registry documents, the building appears to be separately owned by Derrick, Darren and Karen Lefcoe, who live in Washington, US and London.

A source told MailOnline: “This is a dispute between the freehold owners and the people who run it – over money.”

An official-looking notice on the door, dated February 13, appears to suggest that the building has been repossessed.

While family members who have run the store for decades remained tight-lipped about the proposals, a source told MailOnline: “Everything is being done to open the store again.”

‘They just have family problems and are trying to solve it themselves.

‘They had a fight and this is where we are. They are solving it among themselves.

“There may be a change of direction within the family.”

Shortly after the eviction notice was posted on the inside of the door, a replacement sign was taped up stating that the “temporary” closure was due to “electrical maintenance work.”

At rival Beigel Bake, which is two doors away and is known as the “white one” because of the different colored signs above the shops, increasingly long queues are forming.

Both 24-hour establishments attract tourists from around the world to London’s East End and operate seven days a week, proving popular with late-night revelers for their bakery specialties, including salted meat and salmon fillings. smoked.