Ibiza airport closes after Ryanair passenger ‘made bomb threat’ moments before take-off

Ibiza airport was forced to close after a bomb threat was reported on a Ryanair flight.

While sources have reported a bomb threat on a flight from Ibiza to Milan, authorities have not yet confirmed it.

This afternoon normal operations were suspended for almost an hour and it is understood that some flights have been diverted to other airports such as Palma de Mallorca.

It was not immediately clear if any British tourists had been affected, although video taken near one of the airport’s runways showed passengers being taken off a Ryanair plane.

Police are believed to have arrested a man on a Ryanair flight heading to Milan Bergamo airport and claimed he was carrying a bomb as the plane was about to take off.

There were no landings or takeoffs for almost an hour after the alarm was sounded, shortly after 3:30 p.m.

Flight operations were suspended around 3:45 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. local time and have since been restored, but delays are expected to continue for much of the afternoon as a result of the disruption.

According to data from FlightRadar, Ibiza airport is experiencing an average delay of 70 minutes for departures and 40 minutes for arrivals, at the time of this publication.

A spokesperson for Spanish airport operator AENA said: “There has been a security incident on a plane at Ibiza airport and the Civil Guard has taken charge of the situation.

“Normal flight operations at the airport were suspended for approximately 45 minutes.”

He said he was not in a position to say how many flights had been affected, although FlightRadar data shows that so far 84 departures and 34 arrivals have been delayed today, while another three arrivals have been canceled entirely.

It is not known how many people were directly affected by the disruption caused by the alleged bomb threat.

Earlier this month a storm caused flight chaos at Palma de Mallorca airport, forcing flights to be suspended for around two hours during a downpour that flooded parts of the terminal interior.

A pilot was filmed aborting his landing at the last minute after facing “zero visibility” during his approach to the airport.

