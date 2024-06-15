Ian Wright fights back tears in heartfelt tribute to former team-mate Kevin Campbell during Euro 2024 coverage… as the football world mourns the loss of Arsenal and Everton legend following his death aged 54 years.

Former Arsenal star Campbell died in hospital aged 54 after battle with illness

Ian Wright fought back tears as he paid tribute to Kevin Campbell live on television.

Ian Wright was visibly emotional as he paid tribute to former Arsenal teammate Kevin Campbell on ITV’s live coverage of Euro 2024.

The expert choked back tears as he said Campbell “meant the whole world” to him.

Former Arsenal and Everton striker Campbell died in hospital aged 54 after a battle with illness, and tributes poured in.

‘I can’t really go into it too much because it’s so recent. “I only found out this morning,” Wright said.

‘My best wishes and condolences to his family. It’s too early to talk about it. Every time I start talking about it I start to gush.

🗣️ “He meant the world to a lot of people, especially me.” Ian Wright pays tribute to his former strike partner Kevin Campbell following his tragic death today 🙏#Euro2024 pic.twitter.com/g96zoxD7kA – ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 15, 2024

Campbell, who has died aged 54, played for Arsenal with Wright, who he said “meant the whole world” to him.

“He meant the world to a lot of people and especially to me.”

After coming through the youth ranks in north London, Campbell made over 200 appearances in all competitions for the Gunners before joining Nottingham Forest in 1995.

Campbell scored 22 goals as Forest won promotion to the top flight in his final season at the City Ground before moving to Everton via a brief spell in Turkey with Trabzonspor.

Almost single-handedly saving the club from relegation in his first season at Goodison Park, Campbell quickly became a fan favorite and remained a mainstay of the Toffees in the years that followed.

Campbell hung up his boots in 2007 after brief spells with West Brom and Cardiff City before moving on to work as a pundit.

Following the news of his death on Saturday, social media was flooded with tributes from fans and former players.

Ian Wright shared a series of photos of him and Campbell during their time together at Arsenal.

Wayne Rooney posted a photo of himself perched on Cambbell’s shoulders during his Everton days and wrote: ‘Absolutely devastated to hear the news about Kev.

Wayne Rooney was among those who paid tribute to his former teammate Campbell after his death

Added another image featuring Campbell, Lee Dickson, Wright and Tony Adams (LR)

The football world was in mourning as tributes poured in on social media following his death.

Martin Keown shared this image of him and Campbell listening to George Graham

Campbell became a cult hero at Goodison Park after his 9 goals in 8 games saved the club from relegation in 1999.

‘Thinking of all his family and friends. “Kev was a great teammate but, more importantly, a brilliant person who helped me a lot in my early years.”

And Martin Keown added: ‘Today we lost a very special person and a ray of sunshine in our lives. May God rest your soul, my friend.

Former Wales goalkeeper Mark Crossley, who played alongside Campbell at Forest, wrote: “Life can be very cruel sometimes.

“Absolutely devastated by the news of the passing of my former Forest teammate Kevin Campbell, a true gentleman, a great player, a shining light in the locker room, a fun loving guy, my thoughts are with all his family and friends, RIP, mate.”

Matt Le Tissier added: ‘RIP Kev’

Another user wrote: ‘His soul will be at peace. Thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of Kevin Campbell. A lovely man and a great Everton. Loved by all.’

Another user added: “Absolutely devastated to hear of the passing of Kevin Campbell. I had the pleasure of playing with and against him in my youth.

The best player at the moment and to see him succeed at Arsenal and have such a great career was a testament to him. The best man, very sad.

Tributes from all corners of the football world poured in after the news was announced.

Mail Sport understands the former striker’s health problems began with a stroke he suffered a few months ago.

Campbell then developed kidney failure and his weight had dropped to nine kilos at the time of his death.

The 54-year-old was trying to stay positive despite his deteriorating health and had messaged his former Arsenal team-mates to say he was fine before his untimely death on Saturday.