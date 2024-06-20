I went to Royal Ascot wearing a hat from Kate’s hat shop, but the highlight was seeing King Charles looking so good and Lady Gabriella Windsor smiling, writes REBEKAH ABSALOM

The grand opening of Royal Ascot was a truly moving experience.

Arriving at Berkshire Racecourse for the first time, I immediately headed to the parade ring to get a front row view of the famous carriage procession.

The event, which dates back to 1711, has featured the procession since 1825, when King George IV drove four carriages down the Straight Mile.

Surrounded by fellow royal enthusiasts, I eagerly awaited the two o’clock royal appearance. quickly followed by the Queen Anne Stakes, the first race of the day.

King Charles and Queen Camilla led the carriage procession at Royal Ascot on Tuesday.

MailOnline senior writer Rebekah Absalom attended the races for the first time.

King Charles and Queen Camilla were the first to arrive, accompanied by their closest friends, the Duke and Duchess of Wellington.

There was some uncertainty regarding Charles’ attendance due to ongoing cancer treatment, but it was heartening to see him looking well and waving to the jubilant crowd.

Camilla appeared radiant in a cobalt coat dress designed by her regular couturier, Fiona Clare, adorned with a diamond and sapphire Prince Albert brooch.

She accessorized cleverly with a Philip Treacy hat, her trusty Eliot Zed pumps and a Smythson clutch.

Although I had already seen the royal couple at the Sandringham Flower Show in 2022, there was something deeply moving about witnessing them in person, especially considering Charles’ ongoing cancer treatment.

I felt a deep sense of respect for the King and Queen, and judging by the reactions of those around me, it seemed like I wasn’t the only one experiencing this.

Rebekah headed straight to the parade ring upon arrival.

Lady Gabriella Windsor, whose husband Thomas Kingston died in February, was sitting next to Princess Anne in the second carriage.

As the second carriage approached, I was pleasantly surprised to see Lady Gabriella Windsor sitting next to Princess Anne.

On the opposite side were Anne’s son Peter Phillips and John Warren, racing director to the late Queen Elizabeth, who now oversees the king’s horses.

Lady Gabriella, showing resilience after the tragic loss of her husband Thomas Kingston in February, was making a second appearance in a matter of days after her outing at Trooping the Color at the weekend.

It was heartwarming to see the support she received from other royals, including a bear hug from Zara Phillips.

The royal stunned in a floral Catherine Walker dress, accessorized with a Philip Treacy hat, a Bottega Veneta clutch and Jimmy Choo heels.

Horses preparing for the race are shown to the crowd in the parade ring.

Thousands of attendees gathered to watch the first race of the day.

In fact, it was the royal’s impeccable attire that set the tone for the day.

Thousands of racegoers displayed colorful outfits and exquisite hats, often from LK Bennett, one of Royal Ascot’s official sponsors.

The high street brand has created a capsule collection of clothing, shoes and accessories for all four venues, whether it’s the prestigious Royal Enclosure or the more relaxed Windsor Enclosure.

In March, Ascot unveiled its annual lookbook under the artistic direction of British fashion designer Daniel Fletcher, offering visitors plenty of style inspiration.

This marked a historic and significant change for the British racing institution as it appointed a creative director for the first time in its 300-year history.

Having recently interviewed dressmaker Jess Collett, responsible for the exquisite coronation headdresses worn by the Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte, I was thrilled to wear her ‘Cavendish’ hat on the first day of Royal Ascot.

Visitors can approach the racecourse

Rebekah caught a glimpse of several horses before the race began.

Visitors to Royal Ascot on Tuesday were treated to blue skies and sunshine.

It paired perfectly with a vintage-inspired polka dot dress by Beulah and an Aspinal of London bag.

I finished my outfit with mid-heeled sandals from LK Bennett’s covetable collection, and saved a pink floral dress with puff sleeves for later in the week.

Meanwhile, my husband wore his favorite Roderick Charles herringbone suit, with a complementary Moss vest, Liberty tie, and Loake loafers.

We savored the atmosphere: a mix of attendees placing bets and enthusiastically cheering on the chosen horses, while others sat and enjoyed the abundant food and drink options.

The four venues are home to several restaurants and bars, ranging from gourmet dining to concession stands on the green.

There are also ample picnic areas for guests to enjoy their own food, weather permitting, although they should store it in a cool bag or basket.

We noticed that Moët & Chandon champagne, another sponsor, was available, tempting us to have a glass or two.

After the last race, the Copper Horse Handicap, brilliantly won by Belloccio (William Buick), the day concluded with traditional singing around the Kiosk.

Hundreds of revelers joined in, singing a medley of hits including Robbie Williams’ ‘Angel’s’ and Frank Sinatra’s ‘I Love You Baby’.

A fantastic atmosphere was created, ensuring the day ended on a high note, regardless of the race results.