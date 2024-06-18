I was left clinically dead after a heart attack in a hotel pool in Menorca… until the British firefighter hero and his son saved my life with six minutes of CPR.

A tourist said she was clinically dead after a heart attack in a hotel pool in Menorca until a heroic British firefighter and his son saved her life with six minutes of CPR.

Debbie Taylor’s lifeless body was discovered poolside by crafty 11-year-old Freddie Newton, who alerted his father Matt, an off-duty firefighter.

Matt, 42, sprang into action and performed CPR for six minutes on Debbie, 56, who was considered clinically dead at the time, until a defibrillator was found to restart her heart.

After making a full recovery, mother-of-four Debbie said of Matt and Freddie: “He’s a miracle.” If they hadn’t done what they did in the seconds that they did, I probably wouldn’t be here.

“If Freddie hadn’t gone to his dad and said, ‘The lady’s not moving,’ and he hadn’t come to save me, it could have been a completely different story.

Debbie Taylor hugs Matt Newton after leaving the hospital in Menorca

Debbie Taylor’s lifeless body was discovered poolside by quick-thinking 11-year-old Freddie Newton, who alerted his father Matt, an off-duty firefighter (pictured: Matt and Freddie).

Moments before going into cardiac arrest, Debbie had been leaning on the edge of the pool so her husband Dave could take some photos.

‘I might have had brain problems, but I don’t have anything at all. Everything Matt did was completely spot on. What he did completely saved my life. I can never thank them enough for what they did.’

Debbie, from Northall, Buckinghamshire, suffered a cardiac arrest while taking a dip at the four-star Globales Mediterrani hotel in the west of the islands while on holiday with her husband Dave, 52, in May.

Moments earlier, the NHS manager had been leaning on the edge of the pool so Dave could take some photographs.

But suddenly he was forced to take her out of the pool.

Debbie said: “I remember a light switch in my head just clicking, and then all I can remember is being disoriented.”

‘I was trying to stand up, which was a bit strange, and I could barely see the white tiles of the pool. My husband and another man managed to get me out of the pool, but I was like dead weight.’

A touching photo captured the moment Debbie hugged Matt when he returned to the resort after five days in hospital.

Speaking about their emotional reunion, dad-of-two Matt said: “It was brilliant. You go from seeing her dead, then she walked out of the hotel with the paramedics and when she came back through the doors, it was incredible.

“It makes all your training and everything worth it.”

Matt, from Rotherham, South Yorkshire, had just checked into the hotel with his wife Katie, 39, Freddie and their other son George, 14, when the drama unfolded.

Freddie saw Debbie’s body near the pool and immediately grabbed his father to carry him and provide life-saving support.

Matt said: ‘We are very proud of him. We had just arrived at the hotel when it happened: we left our bags in the room and headed to the pool and were there for about half an hour.

Matt Newton with Dave Taylor having drinks the night after Matt and his son Freddie saved Dave’s wife Debbie.

Back in the UK, Debbie was told by her GP to visit A&E for further analysis, where doctors discovered that a blood clot in her lung had probably caused her condition (pictured: Debbie and her husband Dave).

‘Freddie and George went off to play when Freddie came back saying there was a lady in the pool who wasn’t moving.

‘There was a little island in the pool with palm trees where we were so we would never have seen it if it wasn’t for Freddie noticing and grabbing me.

‘When I saw her, she was half in the pool and half out of the pool. I just ran over.’

Debbie spent four days in intensive care and one more day recovering before being released from hospital.

Back in the UK, Debbie was told by her GP to visit A&E for further analysis, where doctors discovered that a blood clot in her lung had probably caused her condition.

She said: “Obviously the blood clot could have happened on the flight, and that’s what caused the cardiac arrest.”

Debbie is now taking medication and has regular blood tests.

Freddie will now have a special assembly at his school, Brookfield Junior Academy, to recognize his “alertness and quick thinking.”

Headteacher Daisy Dunning said: ‘Everyone at Brookfield Junior Academy is immensely proud of Freddie.

‘We cover all the elements of keeping ourselves and others safe in our PHSE (personal, social, health and economic) curriculum, so it’s fantastic to see Freddie putting his learning into practice.

“This incident has reminded our entire school and community how important it is to take care of each other and the value of staying alert at all times and speaking up.”

Gary Devonport, manager at Adwick Fire Station, Doncaster, South Yorkshire, where Matt works, added that he was impressed by the actions of the father and son.

He said: “I would like to congratulate Matt and his son Freddie for their quick thinking and ultimately the life-changing measures they took to save this woman’s life.”

“Matt is a credit to his guard, his station and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue.”