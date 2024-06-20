“I usually don’t like mullets, but yours really suits you!” It’s a match for Meera and Andrew on BLIND DATE

Every week, FEMAIL asks two singles to report on their blind date.

This week, it was Meera and Andrew’s turn to wine and dine.

Read on to find out what made the sparks fly…

Meera, 24 years old

Vital statistics

Single, without long-term relationships.

Current role

Wine marketing.

Would you like to meet

Someone passionate about the world and motivated by happiness and not money.

past quotes

I’ve been single for so long. Almost all of my dating has been through apps, resulting in a series of five “situations,” the longest of which lasted ten months.

Pre-date nerves?

Yes, and as a result I always arrive early for appointments, waiting for Andrew only made me more nervous. He was wearing a long red dress, so at least I felt good about myself.

First impressions?

The first thing I noticed was his mullet; I don’t normally like them, but they suited him well. It was awkward when I stood up to greet him and was stuck behind the table, but he was gentle and leaned over to introduce himself. He has pretty blue eyes and was super smiling.

Easy to talk to?

Andrew is so funny and made the date a real pleasure. He interested me to know about his Irish background and we discovered that we had both lived in Birmingham, so we compared notes. We also chatted about past relationships. Although he likes sailing and kayaking, which I don’t, we have the same adventurous spirit. We were so engrossed in talking that we were both late to see our friends later.

Embarrassing moments?

I knocked over a bowl of rice. Fortunately, it was almost empty and didn’t break, but it was still so loud that everyone in the restaurant looked at us. Andrew, however, didn’t mind at all and he calmed me down.

Did sparks fly?

I’m normally pretty flirty, but I think since it was a blind date, we were both a little hesitant to flirt. Instead, we focused on getting to know each other and enjoyed the good atmosphere. There was a lot of eye contact and he’s attractive, so we need a second date to determine if there’s a genuine spark.

Would you like to meet again?

Yes, we’re both big foodies, so when he said he was going to try a new Japanese restaurant, it seemed natural to invite me. He asked me for my contact details and we have been messaging. We boarded the train together and said goodbye with a hug and a see you soon. I have a good feeling about it.

What do you think he thought of you?

That I was very energetic and talkative, as we both were. I hope he thought I was engaged and interested in him.

Would your family and friends like it?

I think so because it’s fun and calm. He has the same energy as me, so he would get along well with my friends.

Verdict: 8/10

APPRECIATED? His sense of humor shone through.

REGRETS? I wish I hadn’t spilled that bowl of rice

COFFEE OR TAXI? Coffee.

Andrew, 27

Vital statistics

Single for a year

Current role

Responsible for public relations accounts in the technology industry.

Would you like to meet

Someone adventurous. I wouldn’t be attracted to someone who couldn’t get out of their comfort zone.

Past dates?

I’ve been single for a year. I’ve mostly had short relationships, lasting three to six months, although my last relationship was a year and a half.

Pre-date nerves?

I had the attitude that if it’s good, it’s great, and if it’s bad, then it’ll be a good story. He was open to it. He was wearing jeans with black boots and a white t-shirt and jacket.

First impressions?

Meera was not who I expected to meet at all. She had imagined me someone less aligned with my views and values, so she pleasantly surprised me. She was vibrant and friendly, without a hint of shyness. I also thought she had a lovely smile, beautiful eyes and her red dress was gorgeous.

Easy to talk to?

She was so easy to talk to that they finally had to move us from our table to the bar because they needed it for the next customers. We chat about our lives, the things we are passionate about, as well as what is happening in the world. We lighten it up too, laughing at our exes. I also liked that he is so knowledgeable about food and wine. She recommended I try the Steak Tartar (which I loved) and it opened my eyes to trying some new things. If I hadn’t made other plans after our meal, I would have stayed much longer.

Embarrassing moments?

Not precisely. She was a little embarrassed when she dropped her bowl of rice, but we quickly laughed.

Did sparks fly?

I think I was more nervous about flirting than I normally would be, until I was sure she was okay with it. I didn’t go into the date with the harsh intention of flirting, but I did find her very attractive. I would definitely like to see her again. At the end of the date, it seemed natural to exchange contact details and equally natural to talk about when we would see each other next.

Would you like to meet again?

Definitely. She is an interesting woman with a strong worldview, which I really enjoyed.

What do you think she thought of you?

I hope she thought I was friendly and fun and had a positive outlook on life.

Would your family and friends like it?

Absolutely. She is warm, friendly and full of energy.

Verdict: 9/10

APPRECIATED? His energy and great vision of life.

REGRETS? That I had plans after our date.

COFFEE OR TAXI? Coffee.