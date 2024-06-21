I snitched on my ex-husband, Falklands faker ‘Walter Mitty’: Ex-wife of shamed police chief who wore medals despite being 15 at time of war reveals why she asked for time for his ‘heartbreaking lies’

A police chief sacked for lying about his military service was caught when his ex-wife blew the whistle, it can be revealed.

Nick Adderley’s second wife, Jenny Eastman, said she felt compelled to report him after feeling sickened by the “lack of respect” he had shown genuine veterans.

Ms Eastman said she was relieved that the Northamptonshire force’s most senior officer, 57, had finally been held to account after he donned medals and claimed to have “experienced loss of life” in the war, despite never having seen action in his two-year naval service. career.

The top cop, who earns £176,000 a year, was sacked without notice yesterday after he was found to have committed serious misconduct and now faces possible criminal charges.

The Crown Prosecution Service is considering a dossier of evidence that could lead to charges of misconduct in public office and fraud by false representation, both of which can carry jail terms.

Adderley retains his lucrative police pension, which he only loses if he is convicted of a criminal offence.

Nick Adderley leaves the Northampton Saints stadium on Tuesday after the first day of his misconduct hearing.

His misconduct hearing was told he lied and exaggerated his naval rank, length of service and achievements when applying to become police chief.

The court heard how he constructed a military legend that was not true, including the implication that he had served in the Falklands War, despite being 15 when the conflict broke out in 1982.

The panel, chaired by Callum Cowx, found all allegations against Adderley proven, saying they considered “his audacity to be quite astonishing”, adding that he had lied with “arrogant recklessness”.

Adderley was dismissed without notice and placed on the police’s banned list by the panel, who said his “blatant and sustained dishonesty and sustained lack of integrity will cause lasting harm to the police service”.

Eastman, a retired police officer, said she reported Adderley after a former colleague of the couple sent her a photo of him wearing the General Service Medal (Northern Ireland), awarded for his service during the Troubles, and the Medal of the South Atlantic, and he was disgusted. .

At the time of the ten-week conflict in the Falklands, she knew that her ex-husband was only 15 years old and a sea cadet.

Jenny Eastman (left) met Mr Adderley (right) when they were both in the same training group at Cheshire Police in 1992. She was 21 and he was 25. They are pictured that year in the bar at Cheshire Police’s training campus. Cheshire Police.

In an exclusive interview with the Daily Mail, Eastman said her ex-husband “was embellishing his past to give himself a kind of war hero status.”

She contacted the police and her complaint was passed on to the Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner’s Office, which launched an investigation.

“The public must trust the police,” he said. ‘I found his lies heartbreaking.

“I find it horrifying if we take into account the bravery of the police and the people who participated in the Falklands War.”

Ms Eastman met Mr Adderley when they were both undergoing the same training at Cheshire Police in February 1992.

She was 21 and he was 25. The couple married in 1998, but separated four years after she filed for divorce due to his unreasonable behavior.

He said Mr Adderley “had a presence about him” and he had “no reason to doubt him or distrust him”.

But Ms Eastman added: “As time went on, it became clear that he was not a good person.”

The Northamptonshire Police Chief Constable (pictured) arrives at the Northampton Saints ground on May 28 for a disciplinary hearing for serious misconduct.

Eastman declined to go into further detail about his relationship with Adderley, but said that when he turned 30 he had a “lightbulb moment” and knew he had to end the relationship.

She said that when she filed for divorce, she had “learned a lot about Mr. Adderley’s character” but said her decision to come forward was not the action of a scorned ex-wife.

“People might think I have resentment toward him or that I’ve waged a campaign against him,” Ms. Eastman added.

‘But it’s not that. She would have done the same if it was someone she knew, rather than an ex-partner. I didn’t go to the press with this, I did it (she reported) through the appropriate channels.

‘A high degree of trust must be maintained in the people who work in the service. People like him should not run a police force.

The misconduct hearing in Northampton heard that Adderley was wearing a South Atlantic Medal (SAM), awarded to military personnel and civilians for service in the Falklands War, which a Ministry of Defense medals expert found to be false.

Adderley claimed on his CV and application form when he applied to become Chief Constable in 2018 that he had been in the Royal Navy for 10 years when he had only served two, and had apparently listed his service with the Sea Cadets from age. out of 10 in that calculation.

Adderley pinned the 1982 campaign medal on his chest, despite not joining the Royal Navy until two years later.

He also claimed that he had attended Britannia Royal Naval College for four years, even though his application was rejected.

Adderley also said that he had been on active duty, was a military negotiator in Haiti despite never having visited the country, and had been a “commander or lieutenant” even though he only achieved the rank of competent sailor.

Announcing his decision yesterday, the panel’s chairman, Mr Cowx, said the case raised serious questions about the vetting of police officers and that alarm bells should have rung when Mr Adderley applied for the top job. .

Adderley, who lives in Gwynedd with his third wife, did not attend the final day of the misconduct hearing, despite Cowx telling him to.

In a statement read on his behalf by his lawyer Matthew Holdcroft, he said he “deeply regrets” any offense his medal may have caused to veterans.

IOPC regional director Emily Barry said Adderley’s conduct “had fallen far below the professional standards of any police officer, let alone a chief constable”.

Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Danielle Stone said the case had put Northamptonshire Police “in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons” and there was no proper process or investigation in place when he was hired.

Acting Chief Constable Ivan Balhatchet said the “unprecedented nature” of what happened “should be no reflection on the dedication and commitment shown by Northamptonshire Police officers and staff”.