“I received death threats from a man convicted of firearms offences,” says BBC news presenter Clive Myrie.

BBC news presenter Clive Myrie today reveals how he received a death threat from a man with a history of gun offences.

The broadcaster, who will co-present the BBC’s election night coverage, tells Desert Island Discs today how he was terrorized by a man who even taunted him about the type of bullets he would use.

Myrie, 59, said: “A guy threatened to kill him and he was located and prosecuted.” And his death threats involved talking about the type of bullet he would use in the gun to kill me and that kind of thing.

The presenter added that he initially tried to dismiss the threats as “showboating and bravado”, but was seriously shocked when he discovered how credible they were.

He said: ‘They tracked this character down and it turned out he had previous convictions for firearms offences. Then you thought, “My God, what could this person have been planning, if anything?”

BBC newsreader Clive Myrie (pictured on This Morning in May) today reveals how he received a death threat from a man with a history of gun crime.

The broadcaster (pictured, introducing Clive Myrie’s The Caribbean Adventure) tells today’s Desert Island Discs how he was terrorized by a man who even mocked him about the type of bullets he would use.

Myrie, who was born near Bolton to Jamaican immigrant parents, also spoke about the racism he and other presenters have experienced at the hands of viewers.

He said: ‘You’d get the odd comment on the email and stuff. “People like you shouldn’t be on our television.” “You dress like a pimp,” one person suggested.

And cards in the mail with gorillas. In fact, there was a period in the 1990s when several journalists of color received feces in the mail.

Myrie, who presents Mastermind and travel documentaries, said she had learned to live with the abuse, which increased as her profile grew. “It’s normal,” she added. “It used to bother me, but now I feel unbridled pity for these losers. This has intensified more since I became a presenter and maybe it’s a little more visible.”

The broadcaster also spoke movingly about how two of his half-brothers were affected by the Windrush scandal.

Dozens of people who had arrived from the Caribbean decades earlier were deported or threatened with deportation because the Home Office had destroyed files demonstrating their legal right to remain.

Fighting back tears, Myrie told the program that her brother Lionel had been vindicated but Peter had died before he could see justice done.

He added: ‘There was a certain amount of restitution. Lionel now has the right to stay here, but Peter died before getting his things back and it’s just terrible.

Myrie, who presents Mastermind (pictured) as well as travel documentaries, said she had learned to live with the abuse, which increased as her profile rose.

The broadcaster (pictured, presenting BBC News) also spoke movingly about how two of his half-brothers were affected by the Windrush scandal.

‘He wanted to take his daughter Maisie to Jamaica so she could see her parents’ homeland. He couldn’t do that. He died of prostate cancer.

‘And there are still people who have not received their compensation. “It’s very, very sad.”

Myrie also spoke about how she reported the scandal in light of her family’s experiences.

He said: ‘You’re a professional. You don’t specifically talk about your personal connection to the story, but you show a level of disbelief and a level of sadness that this could happen.’

He added that he learned about the racism that his parents experienced after their arrival from Jamaica.

“It’s clear that it was a difficult time for them at times,” he said. “I don’t remember them ever going to the pub or a restaurant.

“I think they just wanted to keep it a secret and that might have had to do with a desire to avoid any confrontation that might have occurred. I guess they just felt safe within the confines of their own home.

Myrie’s mother, who had taught at a Roman Catholic school in Jamaica, was told she could not attend the Catholic church half a mile from her home in Bolton because she did not live in the correct diocese. She assumed the priest was telling her the truth and instead she worshiped at a local Church of England church.

Myrie said: ‘To this day, she (my mother) would never suggest that this was racism… It seems to me as if he decided that my mother, being a Caribbean and black woman, should not be in his church. That’s what it feels like to me.’

Desert Island Discs is on BBC Radio 4 today at 10am and is available through BBC Sounds.