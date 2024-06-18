I own a multi-million pound property portfolio with my sister in her 30s after investing in our first home at 20. Here’s how other women can do it too.

Two sisters who started investing in property in their 20s now own a multi-million pound portfolio a decade later and tell how they did it.

Mother-of-one Ruth Shipley-Palmer, 32, and her sister Becky Shipley, 33, were students when they first got on the right ladder by buying two houses in Bristol.

The savvy couple now own a whopping eight properties with a combined value of more than £2 million, netting them a turnover of £120,000 a year.

The couple, from Bristol, say their goal is to achieve freedom and financial security to spend more time doing the things they love. They also shared their plan to help other women achieve the same.

Becky said: “Landlords are often painted in a bad light, so we wanted to say that we’re not all like that.”

“It’s good for us to be role models for other women in particular – we’re making the most of life.”

“We want to represent a different type of real estate investor and help other people on their path to time freedom and financial security.”

The sisters have set their sights on an even bigger mission and plan to own a total of 14 properties by 2030; with the ultimate goal of owning 10 properties each.

For those who want to follow in their footsteps, they share tips on how to do so.

Ruth explained: ‘We realized we wanted to find a way to maintain an independent career whilst also being financially secure and started to investigate how we could do this.

‘When we started we didn’t have any friends buying houses and we ended up managing to buy two houses at the same time in Bristol.

‘We renovated them and converted them into self-managed HMOs in 2014.

“We tried to find an angel investor, someone you don’t know, to fund your investment, but we found a family friend who ended up investing in us.”

Houses of Multiple Occupation (HMO) are residential properties inhabited by three or more occupants and sharing ‘common areas’ such as a kitchen or bathroom. These properties are often subdivided from a larger former house and used for flat sharing and student accommodation.

The sisters invested in their first properties in 2014 after purchasing a four-bedroom house costing £150,000 and a five-bedroom house for £160,000 (both pictured outside their first property in Bristol in 2014).

The sisters started in 2014 after acquiring their first properties, all while studying at the University of the West of England. Ruth enrolled in Fine Arts and Becky studied Geography and Tourism.

The houses were four bedrooms and cost £150,000 and five bedrooms for £160,000. They made the purchases after a family friend lent them money for deposits.

The sisters then renovated the properties and rented them out, providing a 10 percent return on the initial investment.

After two years, they refinanced both houses, earning them an estimated equity of £150,000. The clever couple immediately reinvested the money in another property.

They then used this to buy another four-bedroom property for £180,000, having taken out a mortgage in 2016 which they converted into an HMO.

Ruth poses in the kitchen of one of the sisters’ many properties.

The sisters renovate their properties before renting them out, allowing them to recoup their initial investment.

The sisters repeated the process five more times by refinancing.

Five of its current eight properties are buy-to-let, three of which are HMOs and three are serviced accommodation. All properties have interest only mortgages.

Becky explained that they both had no one to turn to when they initially invested and hope to inspire other women who may be feeling unmotivated.

She said: ‘When we decided to learn how property works, we didn’t know anyone who was investing who could teach us what to do.

‘We went to a course in London and we were the only young women in the room; all the others were middle-aged men, which was quite intimidating.

“We want to share with other people how to do this for themselves – it’s knowledge everyone should have.”

The sisters have their own podcast titled Honest Proper-tea, as well as an Instagram account, @honestpropertysisters, where they share advice for budding investors.

He added that his inspiration for investing in property came from watching his father, Nick Shipley, 71, work as a freelance videographer.

The ambitious sisters-turned-property gurus also founded a pet sitting business at university which they sold in 2023 to focus full time on their property investment business.

Now they say they have achieved financial security and more freedom, as they currently work an average of 21 hours a week.

Ruth said: ‘We continue to grow our property business by teaching people how to do it themselves.

“One of the main reasons we invested in property was because we wanted to look after our parents when they were older.”

Becky added: “As young women, representation in ownership is important to us.”

