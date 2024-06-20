I never want to have children, so I became a surrogate so I could experience pregnancy without being tied down.

A childless woman has revealed how she decided to become a surrogate so she could continue experiencing pregnancy without the “bond” of being a mother.

Kim Smith, from east London, is no stranger to surrogacy because her mother Emma, ​​52, has had six surrogate babies in the past.

The 29-year-old says she knew from the age of 14 that she didn’t want to have children, but felt drawn to follow in her own mother’s footsteps.

Kim, convinced she was not going to change her mind, applied through British surrogacy agency COTS when she was 24.

Kim has now been a surrogate mother to two couples and gave birth last month to a boy for a 34-year-old couple, Chris and Tom.

Kim has been a surrogate mother to two couples and gave birth to a son last month. Above: Kim with Chris and Tom’s son.

Kim, who is engaged to be married, said: ‘I wanted to help people.

‘And on the selfish side: I wanted to experience pregnancy and not have the obligation to have a baby at the end. I found the pregnancy absolutely fascinating.’

Kim’s mother, Emma, ​​decided to be a surrogate after feeling like her family was complete and seeing a COTS ad on TV.

Kim, who works in railways, said: ‘(My mother) really enjoyed the pregnancy.

‘I have very fond memories of resting my head on my mother’s stomach and feeling the baby move. Because I grew up with that, it was the most normal thing.’

Kim knew from her teenage years that she wanted to be a surrogate mother. She said: ‘I wanted to carry babies for other people.

‘I’ve also been adamant that I don’t want to have children. I get the best job in the world. I’m going to be the fun aunt.’

Kim waited a few years to make sure it was something she wanted to do and then applied in 2019, adding that she “knew it was the path for me.”

She chatted with a few couples before deciding on her first set of expectant parents.

‘You have to make sure you’re on the same page. We had difficult conversations,’ she said.

Kim is a traditional surrogate mother and uses artificial insemination in the comfort of her home.

She became pregnant at the end of 2020, after four months of trying, and met her fiancée, Dilara, 27, who also works on the railways, when she was six months old.

She said: ‘It was a relief. We were close during the pregnancy. We talk regularly. They attended all the appointments.

‘Seeing her face when she saw her baby move was unforgettable. We had some really special moments.”

Dilara said: ‘I had never given surrogacy much thought. I found it really interesting.

‘I just remember being really excited about it. When I talked about future surrogates, I couldn’t wait to be a part of them.’

Kim gave birth to a baby boy via emergency C-section in spring 2021 after being in labor for 24 hours.

She said: ‘I heard his first scream. They wrapped him up and took him to his parents. I have images of the moment.’

Kim saw the couple a few more times, but now says the contact is minimal.

She waited until November 2022 before starting to look for another partner to become a surrogate mother.

Kim is marrying Dilara in September and doesn’t want to be pregnant for the wedding.

And this time, I had more of a list of things I wanted in a partner.

Kim said, “I really wanted to carry for a gay couple.” I met Chris and Tom and we chatted in the pub for four hours.

‘I felt that spark. I wanted the relationship to last a lifetime.

Kim became pregnant within a month last summer and had a “problem-free” pregnancy.

WHAT ARE THE LAWS ABOUT SUBROGATION? Surrogacy laws differ from country to country. In the United States the laws vary from state to state; Some states have written legislation while others have common laws derived from court decisions. For example, California accepts surrogacy agreements and maintains agreements that include LGBT people. However, others are stricter, such as Michigan, which prohibits absolutely all surrogacy agreements and fines people $500,000 for entering into agreements. In the UK, surrogate mothers are the legal mother of any child they have, unless they sign a parental order transferring their rights to the intended parents when they give birth. The birth mother always has the right to keep her child, even if they are not genetically related. It is illegal to pay a surrogate mother in the UK, except for medical expenses.

The four of them went for scans together, had dinner and overnight stays, and Kim even moved into Chris and Tom’s house when she was 39 weeks pregnant.

Kim had a home birth and labored for five hours before giving birth to her son in May this year, who weighed 8lb 10oz.

She said: “I gave birth on the couch in her father’s arms.” It was an incredible and powerful moment. It was wonderful to see them become dads.”

Kim says her little one is now “chubby” and “healthy” and she has continued to see them frequently.

She said: ‘We have all become a big part of each other’s lives. I will also be the baby’s aunt.

Dilara said: ‘I loved it. Watching this lovely couple, watching them start a family because of what Kim is doing, has been fascinating.

‘I have nothing but good words. It is the ultimate display of love.

“This all felt pretty easy. She did a very good job with that. He is very in tune with her body.

‘I was taking pictures the whole time (during the birth). I just remember saying, “You’re doing good. Let it happen.” It was a pretty magical moment.

‘We are very lucky with Chris and Tom. She feels effortless. It doesn’t seem like an arduous task. They are like an extended family. It gives you hope for next time.”

Kim hopes to become a surrogate again, but she will wait at least a year before finding other people to help her.

‘I’ll see how it goes. But I want to continue doing surrogacy at least a couple of times.’

Kim said surrogacy is “not something everyone can do” and says anyone considering it should not “rush” into a decision.

He added: “You have to make sure you feel that spark.” He’s very intimate.”