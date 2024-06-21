I lived at an all-inclusive resort for a month to find out if it’s cheaper than paying rent and buying groceries – here’s what I found out

A Seattle man, fed up with the rising costs of rent and food, decided to find out if it would be cheaper to live at an all-inclusive resort.

Ben Keenan managed to test the theory after Expedia saw his post about it on TikTok and offset his costs.

The vlogger documented his month-long stay at the Ocean Riviera Paradise resort in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

For 27 days, he uploaded videos showing his daily routine and estimated costs, following a Monday to Friday routine to try to keep it comparable to his usual life.

Costs included accommodation, food, drinks, events and services such as gym membership.

The content creator noted that his room had the same square footage as his usual apartment in Seattle.

Keenan estimated that in a normal life he would spend about $4,100 a month. This included $2,300 in rent, $200 in utilities, and a $270 car payment.

At the end of his trip, Keenan’s total cost at the resort, excluding airfare, was $4,900.

However, he suggested that savings can be made by booking in advance.

“If you look directly on paper, what I paid was $800 more expensive to live in Mexico,” he said.

“Mine was pretty last minute though, if I had booked earlier I would have saved another $400.

‘The idea is that you want to be flexible with what you do. You can book whenever you want, the price will change.’

He also noted that the resort included benefits such as events, a pool, and room and housekeeping service.

“For me it wasn’t cheaper, but I can’t say if it would be cheaper for you or not,” he added.

Inflation in the United States fell slightly to 3.3 percent last month, but continues to put pressure on household budgets.

According to Zillow, the median rent in the United States is currently $2,129, a decrease of $6 from the previous year.