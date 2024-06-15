I force my husband to share the bed with my two PIGEONS, they kiss me and hug me.

A woman has forced her husband to share her house – and even her bed – with two pigeons, who wake her up every morning with kisses and hugs.

Lucie Morris’s journey into the company of pigeons began when she traveled 50 miles to rescue an injured pigeon that had captured her heart.

The saga began in February when Lucie, 31, from Neath Port Talbot in Wales, saw a Facebook post about an injured pigeon in someone’s garden.

Unable to resist, he decided to take the bird home, intending to release it after he recovered; However, the pigeon, who was given the name Rosie Cheeks after being mistaken for a female, had other plans.

speaking to lancashire liveLucie said: “I had planned to discharge him once he was better but he felt right at home.”

The saga began in February when Lucie, 31, from Neath Port Talbot in Wales, saw a Facebook post about an injured pigeon in someone's garden (pictured: Rosie, right, and Flori, centre).

‘These pigeons have completely stolen my heart: they are a big part of our family. I love waking up to their kisses and hugs.

Rosie, despite her injured wing, quickly became the boss of the house, even annoying the family’s three dogs: Bronson, an eight-year-old beagle, and Cookie and Poppy, six-year-old beagle cross terriers.

Lucie’s husband Anton, 38, a carpenter, was initially skeptical about having a pigeon, but Rosie’s charm soon won him over.

In March 2024, fearing that Rosie would become lonely when the family was away, Lucie decided to adopt a second pigeon, Flori Pretzel, without consulting Anton.

The new addition initially caused tension, as Rosie asserted her dominance, but despite early clashes, the two birds have learned to tolerate each other.

Lucie explained: ‘Rosie is boisterous and will eat off your plate and fly over your head. Flori is the most affectionate and attentive: she doesn’t leave my side.

Flori, particularly clingy, often accompanies Lucie on visits to her mother’s house or on her errands, perched on her shoulder. “I’ve gotten some weird looks when I’m in the car because Flori sits on my shoulder, but I don’t mind at all,” she said.

Living with two pigeons has its challenges, especially in terms of cleanliness. Lucie admits that the birds are messy eaters and often require her to clean up both their food and the food they steal from the family’s plates.

Flori (pictured), particularly clingy, often accompanies Lucie on visits to her mother’s house or on her errands, sitting on her shoulder.

Lucie admits that the birds eat messily and often require her to clean up both their food and the food they steal from the family’s plates.

The pigeons have fully integrated into the Morris family, including their two children, Austin, 11, and Lainey, four.

The birds now shower the family with affection, even sharing the couple’s bed.

Despite the extra work and £20 a month it costs to care for them, Lucie wouldn’t have it any other way.

‘They are both bold characters and do not eat orderly. But it doesn’t bother me, I love them too much to care,” she said.

The birds now shower the family with affection, even sharing the couple’s bed. Lucie describes Rosie and Flori’s daily hugs and kisses as an irreplaceable part of her life.

