I flew from the UK to Portugal and bought peri-peri chicken for less than the price of a meal at Nando’s.

A TikToker revealed how he flew to Portugal from London and bought a plate of peri-peri chicken for less than the cost of a chicken meal at Nando’s.

Callum Ryan normally spends £15 at Nando’s, a South African chicken restaurant chain, on a medium meal of butterfly chicken with peri-salty fries and garlic bread, but he set himself the challenge of flying abroad and buying peri-peri chicken for even less. from £15. Including the cost of the flight.

The 23-year-old content creator from Milton Keynes booked a cheap flight with Wizz Air from London Gatwick to Faro in the Algarve for just £8.99 and headed straight to Roberto’s restaurant once he landed.

Callum shared the spontaneous trip to the Albufeira restaurant on his TikTok account (@thatonecal) in a video that has been viewed more than 63,000 times.

In it video, says: ‘I asked the locals which was the best place that served peri-peri chicken (their favorite dish) and headed straight there. I ordered a plate of their signature half chicken with some sides.

CALLUM’S CHICKEN TRIP COST BREAKDOWN NANDO’S UNITED KINGDOM Peri-peri chicken with trimmings – £15 Peri-peri chicken alone – £9.50 PORTUGAL Flight: £8.99 Peri-peri chicken – £3.45 Subtotal: €12.44 Side dishes and drink – £4.63 Bus ticket: £4.26 Grand total: €21.33

He added: ‘When the peri-peri chicken arrived it looked unreal! The sun was shining, the chicken was beating and she couldn’t have been happier.’

When it came time to pay the bill, Callum discovered that the half chicken had cost just €3.95, which converts to £3.45.

The flight and chicken cost just £12.44, £2.56 less than what you pay at Nando’s.

The two meals aren’t entirely the same, however, as Nando’s meal includes sides, which drives up the price and makes it a little easier to beat if you order just chicken while abroad.

Nando’s peri-peri chicken alone costs £9.50, making the trip to Portugal £2.94 more expensive in the context of a direct comparison.

But Callum is candid about how he carried out the experiment and reveals a few more small payments he made in Portugal.

In the video, Callum reveals he spent €5.50 (£4.63) on optional sides and a drink. This meant the meal cost €9.45 (£8.08), just over half the price of your typical Nando’s order with sides.

He also confirmed that he spent €5 (£4.26) on a bus ticket from the airport to the restaurant, a distance of around 30 kilometers (18 miles). Which is passable, for the resistant types. So in theory this could be deduced.

Including sides, drinks, service and transport, the trip came to £21.33.

It’s still a bargain by anyone’s estimate.

Was the chicken worth the trip?

Callum told MailOnline Travel: ‘The overall experience was great fun. I spent some time in the sun and took a short vacation. So yeah, it was definitely worth it!’

‘Personally I’m a big fan of Nando’s and in my opinion he can’t be beat. “However, the chicken was very, very tasty.”

As for service, he says: ‘Food in Portugal had a much more personal feel and came with cutlery already laid out on the table.

‘The waitress was very helpful with everything. I was impressed.’

Callum enjoyed the trip so much that he decided to spend a little more by staying in the Algarve (above) for a few more days.

WHAT IS PERI-PERI? Nando’s Explain which is a pepper grown in African soil and rich in vitamins A, B and C. The chain adds: “(This) natural preservative prevents us from adding foreign or unnatural ingredients to our sauces.”

He stayed at the Balaia Golf Resort, a short distance from the restaurant. Prices start at around £169 for two people for two nights on Booking.com.

This isn’t the only extreme journey Callum has faced.

In February of last year, he set himself the challenge of flying to Italy and buying a pizza for less than the average price of a medium pizza at the chain.

The content creator scored a last-minute plane ticket to Milan for £8 and bought a pizza for €11.50 (£9.72), bringing the price to £17.72, compared to a pizza for £19. .99 pounds sold in the chain.

Do you have any tips for finding last-minute flight deals?

Callum says: ‘Hurry up! These flights tend to go up in price very quickly. Also, make sure you don’t add any hidden extras (such as luggage and seat reservation) before checking out.’

