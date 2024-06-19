I couldn’t afford a flight to Ibiza, so I spent 60 days walking 1,200 miles there so I could party with Wayne Lineker.

A plasterer walked to Ibiza afterwards from Manchester, doing a daily marathon for two months so he could party with Wayne Lineker at his beach club.

Henry Moores, 21, from Macclesfield, Cheshire, completed an epic 1,200-mile walk across the UK. France and continent Spain while raising £127,000 for charity as he could not afford the expensive flight to the party island.

The youngster was greeted by a large number of people who gathered to watch him cross the finish line on Sunday, where he was hugged and congratulated by the cheering crowd, including a kiss on the cheek from Wayne himself.

The avid walker already raised £20,000 for charity when he walked 500 miles to Paris in October and November, but he wanted to beat his record.

The plan to travel to Ibiza began when Harry messaged O Beach Ibiza owner Wayne Lineker on Instagram, promising that if he responded he would lace up his boots and leave.

Pictured: Henry Moores, 21, from Macclesfield, Cheshire, completed an epic 1,200-mile walk across France and mainland Spain to get there while raising £127,000 for charities.

To his surprise, the club magnate responded by pledging his support for the young man’s great challenge.

Lineker posted a video of the couple in his London where he pledged his support for ‘crazy’ Henry and promised to meet him in Ibiza to finish the walk at his club.

In the clip, Henry explains that he accepts the challenge because he has “never been to Ibiza and can’t afford a flight.”

Despite planning to walk the distance of 60 marathons in 60 days, Henry insisted he would “definitely have enough energy” to celebrate when he reaches the finish line.

Over the course of his trip, Henry stayed in BnBs, hotels and even got his friend to help him by driving ahead of him in a caravan as he trudged through France.

He’s been vlogging his journey from country to country, documenting everything down to injuries, exhaustion, and “boredom.”

In his most shared video, Henry shared a clip of him reaching the finish line in Ibiza with his supporter Wayne and a child, whose charity Henry raised money for.

The youngster raised £127,000 for the Tony Hudgell Foundation, a charity started in honor of seven-year-old Tony Hudgell, who faced changing problems that led to amputations when he was just six weeks old, leaving him chronically ill. . affairs.

Henry pictured left, alongside Tony Hudgell (centre), to whose charity he donated £127,000, along with Wayne Lineker (right)

Henry was wearing a personalized t-shirt that read ‘Manchester to Ibiza 2024’ with the name of his chosen charity, the Tony Hudgell Foundation.

Wayne Lineker, pictured, rubbed his hands in delight as he described Henry as a “national treasure”.

Henry seemed pleased with himself after finishing his long walk. He was photographed being treated liberally with squirts of alcohol after his walk.

While traveling, a friend helped him by driving alongside him and making him sleep in his camper van.

His charity became famous when Tony set himself the challenge of walking 10km unassisted on his new legs and crutches to raise funds for Evelina London Children’s Hospital.

The little one’s goal is to support children who need help and make positive changes in their lives and donations to the foundation go to Tony’s selected charities.

Crossing the finish, Tony joined Henry who looked tanned from exhaustion, ready for his vacation off.

Previously, the 21-year-old said he was excited by the final result. ‘Flights, luggage, accommodation, partying… a lot of that should be funneled throughout the trip rather than me having to pay for it.

‘I thought I could walk to Ibiza and enjoy a holiday while raising money for charities and meeting Wayne Lineker.

‘I got in touch with Wayne and went to his apartment, which was amazing. He put me in this position.

Henry pictured (right) in Ibiza celebrating his impressive European trip

The avid walker, who raised £20,000 for charity by walking 500 miles to Paris in October and November, hopes to raise even more on this adventure.

The 21-year-old messaged O Beach Ibiza owner Wayne Lineker on Instagram, promising that if he responded he would lace up his boots and leave, and to his surprise, the club mogul responded.

Henry hoped his trip would cost him very little. He was staying at the Vibra hotel after arriving on the island

Henry shared a hug with Wayne Lineker and the two celebrated his arrival.

The 1,200 mile journey Henry made from Manchester to Ibiza, where he walked through mainland France and Spain.

In one of his latest vlogs, Henry is seen walking around Ibiza with his new friend, Wayne Lineker.

As the two walked past some local children, Henry chatted with them while Wayne can be heard in the background describing the young man as a “national hero.”

A mass of people gathered to help the impressive walker celebrate his achievements, which will undoubtedly be free at Wayne Lineker’s famous luxury bar.

For the first stage of his stay, Henry has secured accommodation at the Vibra hotel in Ibiza.

Before beginning the walk, Henry said several family members and friends had purchased accommodation and flights to meet him, some of whom joined him on the last leg of the trip.