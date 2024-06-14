I bought a mystery returns palette for £120 at auction – this is what I got for my money

One influencer spent £120 on a mystery returns palette and was very surprised by what she received.

Emily Canham, from Londondecided to take a chance and purchase a box of electrical goods from auctioneer William George, containing items returned by customers, although it is unclear who the original retailers were.

He previously bought similar boxes and hit the jackpot when he found unused Dyson products inside.

Emily said she was hoping to find a Nespresso machine and when she opened the package she was completely impressed.

The first thing Emily took out of the cardboard box was the ghd Creative Curl Wand, which retails for around £159.

Emily said: ‘I’m so nervous! I’ve had some real victories in the past. I’ve had a couple of Dyson Airwraps, a few Dyson hair dryers.

In fact, I bought my Sage coffee machine in one of these. It’s in storage right now, but I used to use it every day and it’s in perfect working order.

She said: “It literally looks like it was never taken out of the box.” It looks unused. No way. She also says it’s been tested.

Emily said she tried the product later and it worked perfectly, meaning that with just the first product, she had already gotten her money’s worth out of the palette.

Next, the content creator discovered a ghd Flight Travel hairdryer, which she admitted looked “a little damaged.”

Sold new online for £99.

Even though the product looked used, it still worked and Emily said it’s always good to have travel hair dryers.

The influencer then managed to bag herself a Lavazza milk frother, which helps transform coffee at home into a barista-worthy drink.

The product, which says it gives customers “an Italian coffee shop at home”, sells for around £60 and Emily said she has tried it and it works.

Emily then found a Babyliss hair curler, which sells for around £35, but said she wasn’t a big fan of the device. She later plugged it in and tested it herself and it worked.

She said: ‘This looks quite big. Not my opinion, but although it appears to have been opened, there are no signs of actual use on the device or hair. I guess this is a comeback.

The next item on his palette was a Delonghi coffee grinder which sells for around £40 and he suspected it had never been used.

‘Actually, I think my friend has this and it’s really good. “I wouldn’t say it’s been used, I’d say it’s new,” he added.

Then he found a Babyliss Star Power Performance razor, which sells for £90, and a Nespresso Vertuo Pop coffee machine. It cost around £100 and both products worked.

Emily got her hands on a Delonghi HSX portable heater, which sells for £80 in her mystery returns palette.

Emily was then excited about her next product, which was the Dreamland heated blanket, which sells for £100.

She managed to score another bargain while testing the product herself and confirming that it worked.

She said: “I always wanted one of these, it’s a bit ugly.” My friend has one of these and I always use it when I’m at her house and it’s the most comforting. I think it’s about two hundred kilos.

Emily then found a Shark air purifier, which sells online for around £100, but the YouTuber was worried it wouldn’t work as she heard the items clanking in the box. She later tested the item herself and said it worked.

‘Oh, it’s quite elegant. “It opened up, but all the instructions are there, the remote control is there, so this could end up being something I actually use day to day,” she said.

The pallet had a second section that was filled with other electrical appliances, including a steamer and some irons.

The Nespresso Vertuo Pop coffee machine sells online for around £100, but Emily got the full package for just £120.

She bagged the Tefal Express Essential iron, which sells for £130, the Tefal Ultimate, which sells for £100, and two Duux ThreeSixity 2 ceramic heaters that cost £85 each.

How does purchasing a mystery returns pallet work? You can purchase mystery return palettes from auction websites like William George, Marthill, and Gem Wholesale. Pallet shoppers can source products from high street retailers such as Amazon, John Lewis, Very and Argos. But all sales are final, which means you can’t return anything if it’s broken or in bad condition. Some items may be missing or damaged parts and should be repaired by a qualified professional. Some websites, like Gem Hill, will show you photos of the pallets and the cost price, along with the value of the items inside. However, on other websites the products are a complete surprise.

Next, Emily pulled out a Tefal steamer, an item that costs around £114, and she had wanted for a long time, but never managed to buy it herself.

She said: “It looks in really clean condition, it doesn’t look like it’s been carelessly thrown away. I’m going to wear this very often, it’s a big win.”

Other items she found included a Cuisinart mini food processor which sells for around £60, a Babyliss Advanced Power Styling tool, which sells online for £75, a Delonghi HSX portable heater, which sells for £80.

All the products Emily received in her lucky palette were tested and worked, meaning she scored almost £1,450 worth of home electrical items for just £120.

He ended the video and said: “I think we did great, I think the ghds were amazing finds, I think those heaters were amazing, we even got a fucking Nespresso.”

His YouTube video got 116,000 views and his subscribers were surprised by the bargains he got in his box.

One wrote: ‘The joy on your face throughout this video was truly the best! I always wanted to buy a return pallet but I didn’t dare to do it. I loved the video.’

Another wrote: ‘This returns palette is so good! I can’t believe everything works so well.’

A third said: “We need more videos like this please.”

A fourth commented: “Love your returns videos, would definitely like to see more.” I’m going to have to bite the bullet and get one myself.