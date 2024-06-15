I am an anti-aging expert and you should always pay attention to a key symbol on your sunscreen to avoid burning.

An anti-aging expert has warned of the dangers of not paying attention to the expiry date on sunscreen.

Liz Wadden, from Nova Scotia, went viral on TikTok earlier this week, when she urged her 78,800 followers to take note of the symbol on the back of their sunscreen bottles.

The social media star, who shares her ‘facial yoga’ techniques to look youthful, reminded her audience to take note of the expiry date on the back of sunscreen bottles when they first open them.

Sunscreens can typically be used for up to a year after opening, but their effectiveness varies from brand to brand.

Typically, the bottle will include an illustration of a pot without a lid and next to it is written “6M”, “12M”, or “24M”, indicating how long it will last.

Liz said in her TikTok caption: “Over time, the active ingredients in sunscreen can break down, making it less effective at protecting the skin from harmful UV rays.”

He then went on to point out how consistency can change over time and make the product less effective as well.

Liz added: “Expired sunscreen can change texture and become clumpy or runny, meaning it won’t apply evenly to your skin.”

Thirdly, the expert highlighted how expired sun creams can also cause skin irritation and urged her followers to “better safe than sorry.”

Finally, Liz also reminded her followers of the optimal storage conditions for sunscreen.

He continued: “Heat and sunlight can accelerate the degradation of sunscreen ingredients, so even if it is not expired, improper storage can reduce its effectiveness.”

It comes as Dr Elizabeth Blakeway-Manning, a consultant dermatologist in Yorkshire and medical ambassador for the Melanoma Fund, shared her top tips for staying safe outdoors with MailOnline.

Cancer Research UK says skin cancer rates have more than doubled since the 1990s, with sun exposure to blame in nine out of 10 cases.

Dr Elizabeth Blakeway-Manning, a consultant dermatologist in Yorkshire and medical ambassador for the Melanoma Fund, shared her top tips for staying safe outdoors with MailOnline.

There are two major groups of skin cancer: melanoma, which arises from the skin’s pigment-producing cells, known as melanocytes, and non-melanoma skin cancer, which arises predominantly from keratinocytes, the main cell type of the skin. epidermis or top layer. of skin..

Melanoma is the deadliest type, accounting for nearly three times the number of non-melanoma-related deaths each year.

In total, more than 3,000 people will die from skin cancer each year in the UK, while almost 10,000 people will lose their lives annually to the disease in the United States.

Too much UV radiation from the sun or sun loungers can damage the DNA of skin cells, which can cause them to start growing out of control and lead to skin cancer.

Exposure to UV rays can also lead to premature skin ageing, including wrinkles, age spots and sagging, according to skin cancer charity Melanoma Fund.

But while sunscreen is vital for protection against UV rays, there are other ways to help protect your skin from the rays.

Clothing is key protection

Your first line of defense should be your clothing, and you should be sure to apply sunscreen to all exposed areas.

Clothing absorbs or blocks harmful UV rays.

But as the day heats up, it’s a “natural impulse to take off your clothes,” experts said.

This may mean leaving skin exposed, so applying cream to these areas is key.

Dr Blakeway-Manning, who is also a consultant dermatologist at Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust, also recommends always wearing a hat, such as one with a legionnaire’s flap at the back or a wide brim.

This is because the forehead, scalp and ears are particularly vulnerable.

The shade protects from UV rays.

For those who don’t love the heat, the shade offers a welcome respite.

But it’s also a good way to give your skin a break from the powerful UV rays.

Experts say that, along with clothing, shade is the best protection against UV rays.

If it is difficult to find shade, they recommend using temporary structures such as gazebos, sails or sports umbrellas.

The best sunscreen is non-greasy broad-spectrum SPF30+

A broad-spectrum sunscreen will protect you against both types of harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays (UVA and UVB).

“As a parent, lead by example and apply it to your skin as well as theirs,” says Michelle Baker, executive director of the Melanoma Fund.

You should apply sunscreen 20 minutes before going outdoors to ensure it has time to set and dry. This also prevents it from getting into your eyes when you start sweating..

It is also key to pay special attention to the ears and nose, areas that many people forget.

“If technical protective equipment is used, be sure to pre-apply a non-greasy sunscreen formulation to prevent the product from compromising effectiveness,” the experts added.

Check that your sunscreen is current

Sunscreens have a shelf life.

The expiration date is marked on the outside of the container; However, humidity, high temperatures, direct sunlight, and possible pollution can accelerate degradation, so try to use newly purchased sunscreen each year.

It is recommended to write the first use date on the bottle to remember how long it has been open.

Always reapply, even sunscreens once a day.

It is recommended to reapply all types of sunscreens every two hours, even for once-daily formulas.

Experts stated that this is because no matter how diligently it is applied, parts of the body are likely to be missed, which could leave specific areas of skin vulnerable throughout the day.

Perspiration, water, and cleaning dirt can remove even a once-a-day product, especially if you engage in vigorous outdoor activities.

Use light fabrics with a tight weave.

It’s best to wear light clothing that has a tight weave when out in the sun, Dr. Blakeway-Manning and Ms. Baker said.

Tightly woven fabrics will allow fewer UV rays to filter through.

Additionally, many clothing items, particularly sports clothing intended for outdoor wear, have a UV protection factor (UPF) labeled, so it is worth keeping this in mind.

Don’t get caught by lightning

Many people get sunburned because of the weather, experts said.

Often, you can start an activity early in the morning when the weather is mild, but then it turns into a hot day. This can cause sunburn, they said.

Additionally, it is possible to suffer sunburn on cloudy days. This is because clouds offer little protection from ultraviolet rays.

To find out if sun protection is necessary, check the UV index, which can be found on weather websites.

Experts recommend using sun protection if UV rays are as low as 3 or higher..

Never use sun loungers

Many people want to tan their skin, either through tanning beds or by pretending.

But loungers, sunlamps, and tanning booths emit high-intensity ultraviolet light with the goal of producing a quick tan; Tanning is the skin’s reaction to damage caused by excessive exposure to ultraviolet radiation. This can increase the risk of developing skin cancer.

Signs of skin damage are not always evident until the age of 20.

Skin cancer usually begins with a new or changing skin tag or mole, which may then scab over or bleed.

Dr Blakeway-Manning and Ms Baker have stressed that there is no such thing as a healthy UV-induced tan, but rather “fake it and never use tanning beds”. It is also important to remember that self-tanner does not protect against UV rays and it is still important to protect yourself from the sun.

Sun exposure is necessary to obtain vitamin D.

Despite the need to protect your skin from rays, it can also offer some benefits.

We know that we produce most of our vitamin D when our skin is exposed to the sun’s ultraviolet rays. Vitamin D plays an important role in bone health.

Vitamin D is produced when ultraviolet B (UVB) rays from the sun interact with a provitamin in the skin called 7-DHC.

This system is very efficient and a relatively brief exposure will trigger the production of vitamin D. However, the amount of UV rays an individual absorbs from the sun depends on biological, environmental and behavioral factors, so when it comes to exposure to sunshine and vitamin D, one rule certainly doesn’t fit all.

Individuals with skin cancer risk factors and/or a personal history of skin cancer would certainly be advised to prioritize reducing their UV exposure and supplementing vitamin D, especially if it is known that levels of vitamin D are insufficient.

In fact, NHS advice is that everyone should consider taking a daily supplement containing 10 micrograms of vitamin D during the autumn and winter.