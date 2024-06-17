I am a super strict mother: I throw away toys if I leave them on the floor, my children can only watch television once a week and they have been doing housework since they were three years old.

A “super strict” mother brags about how she rules her home by making her children live by a strict set of rules.

Elena Leeming, from York, only allows her children to watch TV once a week and even throws away their toys if they are left out, no matter how expensive they are.

Clive, six, and Violet, five, have been completing household chores since they were three and have yet to “eat a Haribo in their lives”.

The two young men are only allowed to watch television on Sundays and are limited in the amount of sugary treats they can eat.

But the 39-year-old mother of two believes her firm parenting style is the best way to “prepare children for life.”

Elena explained that they will be better in the long run and insisted that her children are “happy and healthy.”

‘I like to see children learning in everything they do. It’s important that they understand what they need to eat and do,” she stated.

‘They are healthy, happy and, as a result, have a good sleep routine.

“I think now parents become a little lax and don’t really discipline their children, but this way I prepare them for life.”

Divulging the reasoning behind her strict parenting, Elena said that neither she nor her husband Darren Leeming, 54, grew up with life skills.

Elena wanted to make sure her children understood how to cook and do housework to be independent, so she started teaching them from an early age.

From the age of three they load the washing machine and take care of the garden.

Elena confessed that her son has breakfast ready when she comes down in the morning.

“Instead of sitting there screaming waiting for breakfast, they can make it themselves,” he said.

In addition to doing household chores, Elena also wants her children to be informed about healthy eating.

Clive and Violet should eat at least five portions of fruit and vegetables a day, as well as drink at least a liter of water.

Both are also prohibited from eating highly processed foods or snacks with artificial flavors, such as candy and chips.

Youth are allowed one high-sugar food per day from a list of approved foods, such as yogurt, ice cream and cookies.

However, when it comes down to it, the couple is not allowed soft drinks, not even sugar-free ones.

“When you give them candy they say ‘no thanks, it’s not good for me’ and they throw it in the trash,” he said.

Watching TV is only allowed on Sundays, while tablets can only be used for “educational games” such as spelling challenges.

‘With screen time, it’s like an addiction. “I don’t want them to develop that addiction,” Elena said.

Primary school children also need to pack up and finish one activity before moving on to the next.

If they don’t follow these strict rules, their toys will disappear forever because their mother has no qualms about carrying out her threats.

‘One time I was on a call and they went around the house. I gave them five minutes to order and they didn’t finish it on time,” she revealed.

“So I put the toys in a black bag and took them to the charity shop the next day, no matter how new or expensive they were.

“For the next few weeks, the books were on the shelves and the toys were organized; they learned from it and I never had to do that again.”

Elena is willing to do everything she can to teach discipline so that her children learn not to do “stupid things.”

“My daughter tied a knot in her backpack that was very difficult to untie, so I made her untie it outside in the rain so she wouldn’t do it again,” he added.

“We have reward charts and they lose stars if they don’t go to the bathroom before we leave the house and then they need it while we’re out.”

While many parents may consider this too strict, Elena feels it is best for the children, whom she hopes will be “strong leaders.”

“Everyone has their own opinion and can raise their children however they want,” he explained.

«But mental health is on the rise and today people do not have resilience skills. “I want my children to grow up as strong leaders.”