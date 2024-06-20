I am a knee surgeon and so I would never do the same type of exercise every day.

Knee surgeons have revealed two key things you should always remember if you want healthy joints and the best way to prevent pain.

The Australian Institute of Health and Welfare revealed that more than 2 million Australians suffer from osteoarthritis, a degenerative joint disease, and millions more complain of daily knee pain.

Dr. Eric Grossman, an orthopedic surgeon at NYU Langone Health, said the one mistake people always make is exercising too quickly.

The surgeon said HuffPost It is always advisable to do intense exercises instead of going from “zero to 100”: start with short jogs, for example.

Dr. Shawn Anthony, associate chief of sports medicine at Mount Sinai Health System, also highlighted the importance of changing your exercise routine because failure to do so contributes to the leading cause of knee problems.

‘Never underestimate the importance of playing multiple different sports or rotating exercises and activities. “Overuse injuries are the leading cause of knee problems,” he stated.

“Playing several different sports or varying exercise routines has been shown to reduce the risk of repetitive use injuries.”

When performing any type of activity, Dr. Leon E. Popovitz, co-founder of New York Bone and Joint Specialists, also recommended always protecting your knees if you need to kneel.

“It is advisable to avoid kneeling frequently and for long periods without any cushioning,” he said. ‘The key to healthy knees (or any joint) is preserving and protecting the structures we are born with. In particular, the cartilage pad is very sensitive and vital for its preservation.’

While there may be several instances that require you to put pressure on your knees, you should always have a pad on hand to provide additional support.

Professionals recommend protecting your knees while doing yoga and stretching, or even household activities like gardening.

Doctors recommend wearing knee pads while kneeling to protect your joints.

What exercises can I do to strengthen my knees?

Certified Pilates teacher Joy Puleo also revealed that strength training could help support knee muscles.

Professionals emphasize the importance of balancing strength between the thigh muscles, focusing on the quadriceps and hamstrings, and keeping the glutes strong and flexible.

Quadriceps strengthening

While sitting, contract the muscles around your kneecap.

Focus on tightening the muscle inside and slightly above the kneecap.

Hold them in that position for five to ten seconds and then relax. Do this ten to 40 times a day.

Strengthening the hamstrings

With your knee slightly bent, place your heel on the edge of a chair or table.

Tighten the muscles at the back of your thigh.

Hold the muscle tense for five to ten seconds and relax. Do this ten to 40 times a day.

knee flexion

Lying face down, lift your heel and bend your knee as comfortably as possible.

Hold the position for five seconds, lower your leg and relax. Repeat ten times.