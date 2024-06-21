I am a brunette who wanted to be blonde but it was a big mistake: I had to cut all my hair.

A woman has shown the disastrous effects of bleaching her brunette hair twice to try to become blonde.

Molly West, from Tullahoma, Tennessee, shared the clip online to warn others to never bleach their hair at home.

After getting advice from someone who worked in a store, Molly got the chemicals and equipment she needed and decided to bleach her hair herself.

She said: “(After) my first round of bleach, my roots were white and my ends were orange.”

Molly sought advice from the store where she purchased the products and was told she should “bleach a second time so the toner adheres to the blonde.”

But Molly said she wishes she had never touched her hair and that bleaching it a second time was where she “went wrong.”

Molly West (pictured with damaged hair) decided to bleach her hair at home, but it ended in disaster when chunks of her locks started falling out.

Molly (pictured before bleaching her hair) said she was upset because she was “known” for her luscious long hair.

Strands of hair began to fall out after Molly bleached her hair for the second time.

The 23-year-old said she couldn’t stop crying when she saw how elastic her hair had become.

In a later video, when asked why she trusted the advice of the woman at the store, Molly said she had known her for a long time and was under the impression that she must be licensed to work at the store.

When rinsing her hair, Molly said her strands began to stretch out and fall out, adding that she had to empty the brush four times while washing it.

“My hair was falling off my head and onto my fingers as I ran my hands to (assess) the damage,” he added.

Her locks were five inches shorter than before she bleached them.

The 23-year-old was left heartbroken after “frying” her hair and urgently calling her grandmother, a retired beautician, for advice.

‘(My grandmother) said there’s nothing I can do but reduce the damage as much as I can. She said to put it in a ponytail on top of my head and start cutting,” Molly added.

Molly took a pair of scissors and cut her locks until the floor was filled with platinum blonde locks.

Molly holding a lock of her damaged, bleached blonde hair in her bathroom.

Molly said she had a lot of broken hair and thought she would have to ‘cut the bangs’.

Molly is pictured after her first round of bleach, but says she wasn’t happy because her roots were white and her ends were orange.

Molly is shown from left to right bleaching her hair for the second time, which is where she ‘went wrong’.

The TikToker went to a salon to have a professional do her hair and see what they could save

‘The breakage around my face was crazy. “I knew I was going to have to cut my bangs or something,” she said.

The content creator let her hair sit for three days before deciding to go to a professional to “fix her botched haircut and dye it.”

The hairstylist did a root fade, lowlights and toned the remaining blonde hair before applying an Olaplex treatment to try to reverse the damage.

“He said he would try to keep as much hair as possible when he started cutting,” Molly said.

After her trip to the salon, Molly showed her followers her new short brown hair, but admitted she’s having a hard time accepting her current look.

Molly said: ‘I used bleach at a popular beauty store, I bought an extreme lightening whitening cream which one of the staff recommended.

‘I had no hard feelings about it while using it and applying it as I had done myself in the past.

‘It wasn’t until I rinsed out the bleach and felt the state of my hair that I started to freak out.

Molly’s hair is now short and ashy blonde, but she says it’s taking her a while to get used to this look.

Molly (pictured now) said she “couldn’t stop crying” after she had to cut her damaged hair.

Molly started playing with her new shorter ashy blonde ponytail when she got home from the hair salon.

‘I went into full panic mode as I stretched my hair and saw how stretchy it was. I was so surprised. I was also known for my long hair.

“I felt very sad about it, I just couldn’t stop crying.

‘I had to call my grandmother because she is a retired beautician and she accompanied me throughout the cutting process, so that helped.

“My hair was probably five inches below my shoulder and it still felt very damaged.”

TikTok users took to the comments on Molly’s video to express their opinions on the situation and some were divided.

One wrote: ‘And all the damage to end up almost the same color you started with. But the haircut looks great on you.

Another wrote: ‘Why wouldn’t you go to a salon for such a drastic change?’

A third said: “I never understand why girls play with their hair.” I spent $600 to go blonde and I don’t regret it (because) I was never at risk of losing my hair.’

A fourth commented: ‘You were extremely pretty with long hair but short hair makes you look super memorable and stand out.’ You went from a solid 10 to a 15, it’s crazy.’

But some trolls told Molly that she “deserved it” and that they didn’t feel bad for her, leaving her to deal with the hate she received in her clips.

She said: “It’s really no reason for people to be rude.” “I understand that by putting myself out there, there will be some negative attention, but it doesn’t take much to be a good person.”

MailOnline has contacted Sally for comment.