Hungover Scots preferred to stay in bed today after only 29 attended an independence march in Munich following their 5-1 demolition by Germany last night.

A convoy of Munich police vehicles had gathered to escort what was announced as a “major” march through the city center to the central square for a demonstration.

But the hordes of normally rowdy Scots were nowhere to be seen, even though 200,000 people traveled to the city for the long-awaited Euro opener.

The turnout was so appalling that organizer Colin Macpherson was forced to stand up and announce that the two-hour demonstration had been cancelled, “as people are still suffering a little bit from last night.”

The scenes contrasted with those in the square 24 hours earlier, when up to 70,000 Scottish fans had invaded it before the match.

The pathetic turnout came despite senior nationalist politicians traveling to Munich, including First Minister John Swinney, former First Minister Alex Salmond and SNP Westminster’s Stephen Flynn.

As the small procession took place, Macpherson sat in a car at the head with his megaphone and belted out a history lesson on 300 years of Scottish oppression, to the bewilderment of locals in terrace cafes.

It appears that only the most dedicated Scottish nationalists attended the rally, and one man is pictured wearing a T-shirt with “The William Wallace Society” emblazoned on the front.

A Bavarian police officer said: ‘We had been told to expect at least 200 people to march in the street.

“But maybe because they were defeated in the soccer match by Germany last night or because they drank too much alcohol, it seems that they are still in bed,” according to the report. Scottish daily express.

The event was organized by Germans for Scottish Independence, which said the date was chosen to “take advantage” of the number of Scots in Munich for the Euros to raise awareness in Germany.

Scottish fans at Marienplatz in Munich yesterday before the game against Germany

Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney looked eager to enjoy a few pints before Scotland’s opening Euro match at Marienplatz Square.

Former First Minister of Scotland Alex Salmond with Scottish fans in Munich yesterday

It was livestreamed on the IndependenceLive YouTube channel, and the hour-long video garnered just 220 views.

The squadron of nationalists flew Scotland’s national flag, the Saltire, and the Royal Banner of Scotland, the Lion Rampant.

At one point in the procession, nationalists saw a Palestinian flag flying across the street, prompting chants of “Free Palestine.”

Once the march reached Munich’s historic central square, Marienplatz, for the demonstration, Macpherson appeared to be involved in a heated argument with some police officers.

After the debate, Mr Macpherson addressed the crowd and said: ‘As people are still suffering a little from last night, we have decided not to go ahead with the demonstration.

‘Thank you all for watching this. Thank you to everyone who was at the march today, thank you for joining us here in Munich.

Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney was seen dancing a waltz among the crowd of Scottish fans at Marienplatz yesterday.

Prime Minister John Swinney and SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn took a break from general election campaigning when they were seen enjoying a pre-match beer in a pub.

Flynn’s predecessor and current MSP, Angus Robertson, was also seen joining the build-up to the opening game as he swapped his kilt for a pair of leather trousers.

“Thank you for showing support for Scottish independence and showing Europe that Scotland will once again be an independent nation and regain our place at the table of independent nations.”

The deserted independence march came after the Scots suffered a 5-1 defeat against Germany after the team conceded three first-half goals against the hosts.

The tartan army was in full force as Scotland kicked off Euro 24 but were soon left with their heads in their hands after an early drubbing.

Thousands of Scottish fans left the stadium en masse during the match, but the team will have to dust themselves off before the next match against Switzerland on Wednesday.

After the match many football fans took to social media to mock Scotland with a series of memes for their disastrous start to the tournament.

However, away support was strong: the Scottish FA estimated in March that 100,000 fans would travel to Germany, but there are now believed to be double that number in the country.

Many pubs and bars were packed, but no problems were reported, and the Scots largely created a cheerful atmosphere as they enjoyed the rare opportunity to travel abroad to watch their team play in a major tournament.

Scottish fans react to their team’s early defeat to Germany in the opening match of the tournament.

Following the defeat, one publication compared Scotland’s apparent pre-match mentality to that at full-time, including an image of a Scottish warrior.

Several fans referred to the country’s national dish, the battered Mars Bar, comparing it to Scotland and its performance.

The Scotland team pose for photos before last night’s premiere in Munich.

Among them, Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson posed for photographs alongside fans in face paint as he enjoyed a continental meal in the sunshine.

And even normally staid politicians made the most of the festivities, with Prime Minister John Swinney and SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn enjoying a pre-match beer at a bar on Marienplatz Square.

Elsewhere, former First Minister and current Alba Party leader Alex Salmond was seen taking part in the festivities as he posed with other Scottish fans while enthusiastically brandishing a bottle of Scotch whisky.

He was later seen joining other members of the Tartan Army in a football chant before lighting a cigarette in the middle of a large crowd.

Scotland played Euro 2020, but it was held in a number of different countries and there were also travel restrictions due to the pandemic.

Until then, his country had not qualified for a major tournament since the 1998 World Cup in France.

This is also the first time Scotland has played a Euro match abroad since 1992.