Markets News Technology news 0 Hungary vs Switzerland – Euro 2024: Live results, team news and updates as Dominik Szoboszlai leads Hungary’s charge against an experienced Swiss team including Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri Written by:Marlene WrightPosted on:15 June 2024 By Tum Balogun Published: 07:25 EDT, June 15, 2024 | Updated: 07:46EDT, June 15, 2024 Advertisement Share or comment on this article: Hungary vs Switzerland – Euro 2024: Live results, team news and updates as Dominik Szoboszlai leads Hungary’s charge against an experienced Swiss team including Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri Source link