Hungary 1-3 Switzerland: Breel Embolo’s stoppage-time goal ends hopes of a late Hungarian comeback as Granit Xhaka and co get off to a good start in Group A

For London-born Kwadwo Duah, this was the stuff of dreams. Having made his debut in Switzerland last Tuesday and with only 45 minutes of international experience, Swiss coach Murat Yakin, under pressure, trusted the 27-year-old to lead the line and in 12 minutes he delivered with the utmost confidence. He finishes with his first international goal.

Duah’s sheer elation on his face told the story of an afternoon in Cologne where Switzerland captain Granit Xhaka ran the show and credited the time he spent working on his UEFA A coaching license for “giving him the impetus to read the game differently.”

His team emerged as deserved winners thanks to additional goals from Michel Aebischer and Breel Embolo, either side of Barnabas Varga, who scored one for Hungary.

Three years ago, Switzerland eliminated France before losing to Spain in the quarter-finals and will return here on Wednesday knowing that a win against Scotland would all but ensure qualification for the round of 16.

And Xhaka, who admitted he was surprised by how poor Scotland were on Friday night, said he is expecting a reaction from Steve Clarke’s team, who know defeat would most likely mean the end of their tournament.

London-born Kwadwo Duah (right) opened the scoring for Switzerland after just 12 minutes.

Liverpool’s Hungarian midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai (left) struggled to make an impact as Switzerland took an early lead.

In this battle of two teams considered potential dark horses of the tournament, both knew that after Scotland’s thrashing of Germany, a victory would put them in a strong position.

Hungary arrived in excellent form, having gone unbeaten in qualifying and Liverpool’s Dominik Szoboszlai became the youngest captain in Euro history at just 23 years old, while Xhaka, fresh from doing the league and cup double with Bayer Leverkusen in Germany, he coached a Swiss team. which featured people like Yann Sommer, Manuel Akanji and Fabian Schar.

Twelve minutes later, Akanji found Aebischer in the final third and the Bologna midfielder sent a beautiful pass through the Hungarian defense to Duah, who converted with such composure that you would be forgiven for refusing to believe this was only his second international match.

Having scored 13 goals for Ludogorets Razgrad in Bulgaria, Duah was selected ahead of Monaco’s Embolo and Burnley’s Zeki Amdouni, with Xherdan Shaqiri on the bench in a decision that raised eyebrows before kick-off but was justified in the first quarter of an hour.

Michel Aebischer (right) doubled Switzerland’s lead on the stroke of half-time with a powerful shot from outside the area.

Hungary 1-3 Switzerland: MATCH DATA Hungary (3-4-2-1): Gulacsi 6, Lang 5 (Bolla 47, 6), Orban 5, Szalai 5 (Dardai 79, 5), Fiola 6, Nagy 5 (Kleinheisler 68, 6), Schafer 6, Kerkez 5 (Adam 79, 5), Sallai 6 , Szoboszlai 7, Varga 6. Manager: Marco Rossi 6 Goals: Varga 66 Reservations: Szalai, Bolla Swiss (3-4-2-1): Sommer 7, Schar 7, Akanji 7, Rodriguez 6, Aebischer 8, Freuler 6 (Sierro 86), Xhaka 8, Ndoye 7 (Rieder 86), Widmer 6 (Stergiou 68, 6), Vargas 6 (Embolo 74, 7), Dua 7.5 (Amdouni 68, 6). Manager: Murat Yakin 7 Goals: Duah 12, Aebischer 45, Embolo 90+3 Reservations: Widmer, Freuler Referee: Slavko Vincic 7

Hungarian striker Barnabas Varga (center) took advantage of the confusion in the area to head a goal over the line.

Breel Embolo (left) denied Hungary any hope of a comeback by scoring in added time.

“He (Duah) is a player we know well in Switzerland,” Yakin said. “Now the rest of Europe knows it. We know how well he moves in the area. He is a great player,” added the Swiss coach.

Switzerland got their second on the stroke of half-time when Aebischer wonderfully slotted the ball into the far corner from outside the box for his first international goal.

It was the least they deserved and a reminder for Hungary to change course, which began the second half with a more offensive approach.

Varga headed wide with a golden opportunity, but minutes later scored a diving header from Szoboszlai’s delightful cross to set up a thrilling finish.

Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Granit Xhaka (right) was influential in encouraging Switzerland

Switzerland coach Murat Yakin was delighted to see his team claim a dominant victory.

The vastly outnumbered Hungarian fans behind the Swiss goal began bouncing as their team searched for an equalizer. Italian coach Marco Rossi sent in another 6ft 3in forward, Martin Adam, while Yakin sent in Embolo and Amdouni in a bid to finish the game.

And it was Embolo, who has been out for most of the season with an ACL injury, who had the last word, losing his kneepad as he ran towards goal before calmly lobbing the ball over Gulacsi to send to Swiss Kurve fans. Schweiz in ecstasy.