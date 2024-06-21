How to get a head start on Ascot Ladies’ Day: Racegoers highlight the spectacle (and the sun) with My Little Pony and owl-themed outfits

The sun rose in time for Ascot Ladies’ Day and fashionistas simply flourished.

Some racegoers went the extra mile to attract attention at the Berkshire event yesterday.

One pink-haired attendee opted for an equestrian-themed hat with plastic My Little Pony toys on a grassy meadow, matching her green dress.

Elsewhere, an owl-themed outfit had fellow racegoers chirping.

Others chose hats with bursts of random colors that stood out against the summer sky.

Also caught up in the event, although with more reserved hats, was the Queen, who at times could not hide her emotion.

Her Majesty could be seen waving her binoculars and biting her nails with nerves in the Royal Box as she and the King watched her horse Gilded Water finish 12th in the King George V Stakes.

Camilla, 76, looked elegant in a white Dior dress and opted for a floral Philip Treacy hat.

She paired it with the Ladies of India diamond and emerald brooch from Queen Elizabeth’s collection, which was originally given to Queen Mary in 1911.

And Charles, 75, seemed delighted to return after taking a break from Wednesday’s event.

Other royals invited to take part in the daily carriage procession included the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, the Princess Royal and Zara and Mike Tindall.

As it was Ladies’ Day at the prestigious racing event, many eyes were on the glamorous attendees.

Some hats were so big that getting them through the doors at the start of the day was a challenge.

Princess Anne attends Royal Ascot

Mike and Zara Tindall were also spotted at Royal Ascot

Gemma Mattison, from Birmingham, wore a large red rose as a hat and said she wanted to make a statement at the event.

Viv Jenner wears the large-brimmed lattice hat she designed

The 41-year-old said: “I always have a classic look when I come to Royal Ascot, but this time I thought I’d go all out – it’s now or never.” So I have come like an English rose.

Milliner Vivienne Jenner, who wore the large-brimmed lattice hat she designed and made, said: “It’s very lightweight as it’s made of wire and the flowers are made of feathers, so it’s very easy to wear.”

Celebrities such as singer Katherine Jenkins, footballer Michael Owen and model Jerry Hall were also at yesterday’s meeting. The event will continue until tomorrow.