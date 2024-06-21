How the stakes rose in the July election hours before Rishi Sunak’s announcement, as the PM says he is ‘incredibly angry’, senior Conservatives are embroiled in scandal and anyone who breaks the rules will be ‘ousted’

The Conservatives are bracing for more betting revelations today after it emerged there was an extraordinary rise in betting on the July election, the day before Rishi Sunak announced the news.

Westminster was widely shocked by the Prime Minister’s bold decision to go to the polls this summer, with expectations he would wait until the autumn.

However, analysis of figures from Betfair, the world’s largest online betting exchange, showed almost £3,000 was bet in just a few hours on May 21.

That morning, the implied odds of holding an election in July were about one in eight.

Sunak admitted last night that he is “incredibly angry” after the bombshell that the gambling watchdog is investigating several senior Conservatives.

The party’s campaign manager, Tony Lee, took leave yesterday, with he and his Conservative candidate wife, Laura Saunders, both under investigation.

Sunak’s close parliamentary aide Craig Williams is also being investigated for betting £100 on the date at odds of 5/1. Earlier this week, one of the prime minister’s police protection officers was arrested over gambling allegations.

Ms Saunders said she was “co-operating with the Gambling Commission”. It is not known how much her bet was or when she made it.

However, Welsh secretary David Davies admitted this morning that he did not know if there would be more claims to come, while a gambling industry expert told Sky News: “Yes to more names (coming out).”

</p> <p>Your browser does not support iframes.</p> <p>

Rishi Sunak admitted last night that he is “incredibly angry” after the bombshell that the gambling watchdog is investigating several senior Conservatives.

Conservative Party campaign manager Tony Lee (right) took leave yesterday, with him and his Conservative candidate wife Laura Saunders (left) both under investigation.

Sunak’s close parliamentary aide Craig Williams (pictured) is also being investigated for betting £100 on the date at odds of 5/1. Earlier this week, one of the prime minister’s police protection officers was arrested over gambling allegations.

Rules against the use of ‘privileged information’ Using confidential or “inside” information to gain an unfair advantage in betting may constitute a criminal offense. Players cannot use it to place a bet or transmit inside information to another person who can then use it to bet. The Gambling Commission says that inside information is known to individuals as “a result of their role in relation to an event and is not in the public domain.” If convicted, they face two years in prison or a fine, or both.

Appearing on the BBC’s Question Time election special last night, Sunak was questioned about these claims.

“I was incredibly angry to learn of these allegations. If anyone is found to have broken the rules, not only should they face the full consequences of the law, I will ensure that they are expelled from the Conservative Party,” he said.

Former Conservative leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith branded those involved “stupid and venal”.

Reform leader Nigel Farage accused the Conservatives of being “corrupt”.

Cabinet Secretary Michael Gove admitted the situation was “not looking very good” for the Conservatives, adding: “Obviously the conclusions that a lot of people are drawing are not good at all.”

“The Gaming Commission is looking at Craig and also Laura, and we’ll see what the conclusions are.” The BBC reported that the gambling regulator was also investigating Mr Lee.

Labor called on the Conservatives to suspend Ms Saunders and Mr Williams, with Keir Starmer saying: “If it was one of my candidates they would have left and their feet would not have touched the ground.”

Tim Montgomerie, founder of the grassroots website Conservative Home and a long-time critic of Mr Sunak, told Times Radio: “Tory members and activists are shocked.

‘It’s almost as if every time we pick ourselves up from the latest blow to our morale, something else knocks us down. And three members have said that they have decided that enough is enough for today: they have resigned.’

In a statement issued on behalf of Ms Saunders, Nama Zarroug, a lawyer for Astraea Linskills, said: “As the Conservative Party has already stated, investigations are ongoing.

‘Mrs Saunders will co-operate with the Gambling Commission and has nothing further to add.

‘It is inappropriate to conduct such an investigation through the media and doing so risks jeopardizing the work of the Gambling Commission and the integrity of its investigation.

‘The publication of the BBC story is premature and constitutes a clear breach of Ms Saunders’ privacy rights.

“It is considering legal action against the BBC and any other publisher who infringes its privacy rights.”

Williams is also being investigated after making a £100 bet that the election would be held in July, just days before the Prime Minister announced the July 4 vote. The 5-1 result would have earned him £500.

The problem with those with close connections to the prime minister placing a bet on the election date is that the individual has possible inside information that could give him an advantage.

It has not been confirmed whether Ms Saunders had any inside information when she allegedly made the bet.

Using confidential information to gain an unfair advantage in betting may constitute an offense of cheating under section 42 of the Gambling Act.

Those convicted face an unlimited fine or up to two years in prison.

The Conservative Party said: “As the Gambling Commission is an independent body, it would not be appropriate to comment further until the process is concluded.”

The commission said: “We neither confirm nor deny the identity of any person involved in this investigation.”