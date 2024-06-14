How the election could affect YOUR tax bill: Chart shows how Labour’s plans would take the burden to the highest level ever, even if there are no secret raids, while the Greens could raise an extra £130bn.

The potential impact of the election on voters’ wallets is becoming clearer after a week of manifesto launches.

The Conservatives, Labour, Liberal Democrats and Greens have presented their proposals to the British people with less than three weeks until July 4.

But since only the reform package is due to be presented on Monday, so far none of the proposals would reduce the tax burden.

The Conservatives promised £17bn worth of cuts, including 2p in core NICs and the complete abolition of the self-employed tax.

However, according to calculations by the respected IFS think tank, this was not enough to prevent the burden from increasing further.

It would reach just over 37 percent of GDP by 2028-29, driven mainly by the prolonged freeze on thresholds that drags people into the system.

Labour’s plan, which includes £8.5bn of tax rises, would take the level to 37.4 per cent, above the previous record set in 1948.

Liberal Democrats, who want more income from wealth, make up about 38 percent.

However, the Greens are by far the biggest tax payers: the IFS estimates they would reach 42 percent after calling for wealth taxes and climate levies.

This is roughly equivalent to another £130 billion in taxes at current values.

Taxes are, as always, one of the main battlegrounds in the furious election campaign.

But economists have been scathing about the platforms presented by all parties, warning that they are not being honest about the magnitude of the problems facing the country.

Treasury Secretary Laura Trott used a press conference to claim that Labor “is secretly planning to impose a capital gains tax on your main residence,” which would be a “disastrous policy for families across the country.” country”.

Labor flatly denied it would charge CGT for main home sales, accusing the Conservatives of “lying”.

But the Resolution Foundation has warned that the party’s manifesto set the stage for a Parliament of undeclared tax rises and restrictions on public services.

Mrs Trott said: “Yesterday we saw a Labor Party manifesto that contained no tax cuts, only tax increases – they even warned about this in their manifesto.”

Ms Trott added: “It is a manifesto of tax cheating from a Labor Party that has tax rises coded into its DNA.”

‘Labour’s first, second and third response to every problem is always the same: raise taxes. And as a result, Labour’s tax burden (according to its own figures) will rise to be the highest our country has ever seen.

But a Labor spokeswoman said: ‘Labour will not introduce capital gains tax on main residences. Is it a bad idea.

Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey recommended tax rises to boost spending on services

‘The conservatives are lying. It is a sign of utter desperation that the Conservatives are talking about things they have imagined that Labor are not doing.

The Resolution Foundation said of the Labor Party: “Its current stance sets the stage for a Parliament with further tax rises, hard-to-implement spending cuts and the risk of a weaker OBR productivity forecast in the next fiscal event. may force an incoming Labor chancellor to make tough new decisions to meet his stated fiscal rule of getting debt down by the fifth year of the forecast.’

Labour’s promises to increase public spending are largely in departments that are already ring-fenced, such as health and social care and education, the Resolution Foundation said.

Paul Johnson, director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS), suggested that achieving “genuine change” in Britain – Sir Keir’s main promise to voters – would require more funding than the policy document proposes.

Johnson said some of Labour’s plans were better than “a shopping list of half-baked political ads” – an apparent reference to the Conservatives’ offer – but warned it would need to put “real resources on the table”.

“And the Labor manifesto gives no indication that there is a plan for where the money would come from to fund this,” he said.