How the cowardly University of Cambridge has fallen before the woke crowd

British universities are now ruled by fear. The fear of associating with the wrong people, of saying the wrong thing, even of being told we think the wrong thing: paranoia is suffocating our institutions.

This can make life extremely unpleasant for many students, who find themselves trapped in a hostile environment where a group of intolerant bullies can dictate what the rest can or cannot do.

This noisy and ignorant minority is even capable of disrupting crucial exams, as the pro-Palestinian protesters did in Oxford last week.

But the most terrified are the university authorities. Instead of confronting the woke mob and their slogans about climate change, colonial legacy or gender identity politics, administrators are cowardly giving in to any and all demands.

Leaked documents from a council meeting at King’s College, Cambridge, reveal the university plans to ban investment in Barclays and Lloyds banks over “fossil fuel financing”.

This week, leaked documents from a council meeting at King’s College, Cambridge, revealed that the university plans to ban investment in banks Barclays and Lloyds, over “fossil fuel financing”.

Most of Cambridge’s 31 universities are believed to bank with Lloyds or Barclays. The latter has a history with the university dating back more than 200 years.

Those links are now threatened because vice-chancellor Professor Deborah Prentice and her leadership team are afraid to confront protesters. Instead of acting like adults, they behave like a group of immature freshmen and hand over responsibility to whoever shouts the loudest.

Cambridge is an august seat of learning with a history spanning more than 800 years. If it yields so easily to childish political pressure, it is likely that no other university, scientific institution or arts organization will resist.

University officials are subject to a pressure group, the Banking Engagement Forum (BEF). Its chief financial officer, Anthony Odgers, proclaims that its goal is “to find financial services products that do not contribute to the expansion of fossil fuels, in particular, new coal and gas-fired plants that maintain demand for decades.”

Students have been putting pressure on campus bosses to sever ties with Barclays with a series of sit-in protests outside King’s College.

In fact, both Barclays and Lloyds can claim to have passed that test. Barclays said it would stop directly financing new oil and gas projects in 2022.

Lloyds is seen as one of the most “progressive” banks in this regard… and last year, the University of Leeds switched to Lloyds, reasoning that it “has the lowest fossil fuel investments of any of the UK’s major banks.” United”.

This has not stopped student activists from organizing child protests, including a “killing” of pro-Palestinian protesters at a Barclays branch in January. Chanting slogans including “Israel is a terrorist state,” they accused the bank of financing the manufacture of weapons for the Israeli army.

One activist said the demonstration included making a paper chain, “with lots of messages to Barclays for all the damage they are causing”, as well as some anti-war origami.

Student pacifism has a long tradition and these young people have every right to exercise freedom of expression. But it is ridiculous that Cambridge University authorities are afraid of protesters whose tactics are more suited to a daycare center.

My own experience shows how timid leaders have become. Seven years ago, when I began to receive criticism for my studies on the British Empire and its ethics, a senior Oxford official invited me for a chat.

When we met at a cafe, he insisted that we sit behind a screen where we wouldn’t be watched together. Although he assured me that the university stood behind my work and would resist offers from some of my colleagues to close the research project, he was clearly petrified of being seen with me.

Since then, no senior university figure has shown interest in learning about my experience and what it implies about threats to freedom of expression, teaching and research in our universities.

Most of Cambridge’s 31 universities are believed to bank with Lloyds or Barclays. The latter has a history with the university dating back more than 200 years.

My problems have been minor compared to those of some dons, such as Professor Kathleen Stock, who was forced to resign from her position at the University of Sussex after a sustained campaign against her by both students and staff. .

Her crime as a philosopher was holding feminist and gender-critical views: insisting that people with male genitalia are not women, no matter how much they wish they were.

The harassment of isolated academics has consequences that go far beyond the damage caused to individual lives. A cancellation can deter thousands of people from speaking their minds. They see how Professor Stock has been abandoned and betrayed by her former university and decide to remain silent.

Freedom of expression, fundamental until now in universities, has been abandoned with sickening speed.

Last month I was asked to speak at the inaugural meeting of the Cardiff Academic Freedom Association. The city university refused to fund security measures, no doubt hoping that this awkward branch of democracy would wither and die.

The event was held after the Free Speech Union paid, but we were forced to move to a different location. One organizer admitted to me that the lack of support from the university would make him think twice about hosting a public meeting again.

Across Britain, small but passionate groups are being silenced by the same anti-liberal and anti-democratic trend. The Hay Festival of Literature & Arts was a casualty this month when virtue-signalling celebrities including comedian Nish Kumar and singer Charlotte Church called for a boycott.

A Corbynite lobby group called Fossil Free Books attacked a festival sponsor, investment group Baillie Gifford, alleging it owns shares in some oil and gas companies. They also accused him of being complicit in the “Israeli occupation, apartheid and genocide” in Gaza.

A spokesperson for the group said: “We do not want our literary life to come at the expense of human rights in other countries.”

Organizers of the Edinburgh International Book Festival, another beneficiary of Baillie Gifford’s sponsorship, said her funding provided free tickets and books for children. “Without her contribution, this crucial work simply will not happen,” they said.

Pro-Palestinian protesters have recently attacked Barclays, smashing windows and throwing red paint on the bank’s branches, such as this one in Bristol.

Indeed, without generous sponsors, countless small art and book festivals, science fairs, theater productions, painting exhibitions and musical events will cease to exist, impoverishing education in Britain.

It is particularly hateful that so many activists waging these easy protests are wealthy and highly privileged, as the Mail’s investigations have shown. Insulated by family wealth from the harm they cause, they pretend to be “saving the world” while ignoring the harm they cause to those around them.

There is an ethical parallel between a highway roadblock by Just Stop Oil and the blocking of a college end-of-year exam. In both cases, ordinary people are victims of arrogant and selfish poseurs who don’t care about the chaos they inflict, as long as they enjoy a smug feeling of moral superiority.

When activists are young, at least they have the excuse of being immature, naive and ignorant. The Cambridge University authorities have no such defence. They are the adults in the room and should start behaving as such.