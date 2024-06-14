How Scottish Euro fans survived an epic 1,500-mile mission to watch their heroes play Germany – from beds in Belgium to a campervan full of Buckfast bottles

Four Scottish fans have toasted their arrival in Germany with cans of Tennent’s and bottles of Buckfast, after an epic two-day, 1,500-mile journey aboard a specially modified caravan.

James Reddy, Tam Stevenson, Callum Armstrong and Campbell Browne, all aged 25, left their home in Paisley at 6am on Tuesday and finally arrived in Munich shortly before 10pm on Wednesday night.

They spent 40 hours traveling through Scotland, England, France, Belgium and Luxembourg before crossing into Germany and heading to Bavaria for tonight’s Euro 2024 opener against the tournament hosts.

To keep themselves busy on their mammoth journey, they called Glasgow radio station Clyde1 to share their views on Scotland’s chances, played a football knowledge quiz with different categories on the World Cup, Euros and the league Scottish and enjoyed a match on the Wetherby Services esplanade. of the A1.

The first part of their adventure began when the four St Mirren fans drove from Paisley to Preston, Lancashire, to hire a Sunlight A70 motorhome before returning home north of the border to continue packing.

James Reddy, Tam Stevenson, Callum Armstrong and Campbell Browne, all aged 25, left their home in Paisley at 6am on Tuesday and finally arrived in Munich shortly before 10pm on Wednesday night.

They spent two days traveling through England, France, Belgium and Luxembourg before crossing into Germany and heading to Bavaria for tonight’s Euro 2024 opener against the tournament hosts.

They continued their quest to reach Munich on Wednesday morning, driving more than nine hours through Belgium and Luxembourg to southern Germany.

They then set off for Dover, pausing along the way to cook pizzas, before crossing the English Channel to Calais and spending the night shortly after midnight in a car park in the town of Tournai, Belgium.

They continued their quest to reach Munich on Wednesday, driving more than nine hours through Belgium and Luxembourg to southern Germany.

The friends finally arrived on Wednesday evening in Riem, on the outskirts of the city, where they rented a one-bedroom apartment, as it has an entrance for the motorhome and designated driver Tam therefore has the luxury of having his own bedroom.

Your week-long trip only costs £300 per person and your campervan, adorned with the Scottish flag, sleeps three and meets all your culinary requirements. In addition, it has a refrigerator for beer.

James, who is in the Royal Navy, said: “It started as a joke at first because Tam is the one who always drives when we go out to see St Mirren and we were badgering him to take us to the Euros.”

‘But the more we joked about it, the more sensible it seemed. We calculated what it would cost to do it this way compared to flying and booking a hotel and it worked out a little cheaper, but it’s a lot more fun and a lot more fun.

They then set off for Dover, pausing along the way to cook pizzas, before crossing the English Channel to Calais and spending the night shortly after midnight in a car park in the town of Tournai, Belgium.

Your week-long trip only costs £300 per person and your campervan, adorned with the Scottish flag, sleeps three and ticks all your culinary boxes.

The boys rented the van in Preston, but returned to Scotland to fill it with supplies before setting off for Germany.

‘It was cheaper to hire the van in Preston than anywhere else more locally, but we had to return to Scotland before starting the trip because we had too many things to take, so we had to go back and get them.

“We have everything we need in the motorhome, it sleeps six people and as there are only four of us and only three sleep here, we have filled the available space with beer and Buckfast, rolls and square sausages. It’s a little piece of Scotland in Germany !’

Tam, an air traffic controller, said: ‘It’s all about experience.

‘How else could we get to Germany and take the A1 motorway at Wetherby to play a penalty shoot-out using two electric car charging stations as a goal?

‘We took goalkeeper gloves, two soccer balls and cones to pass the time and we stopped to cook pizzas.

‘This is the first time we have followed Scotland abroad; “We took the train to London for the match between England and Scotland at the last Euro, but this is our first real experience at a football tournament and we are going to have a great time.”

They used the Channel Tunnel at Dover to cross to Calais.

Tens of thousands of Scottish fans have flooded into sunny Munich and many more are expected before tonight’s match.

And the tartan army is so thirsty that some bars and breweries in the city have reportedly already run out of beer.

Scotland fans in kilts and Scottish t-shirts have mixed happily with the locals, joining Oompah bands and singing songs with Germany fans.

Callum, who works in marketing, comments: “We’ve been given a warm welcome so far, there’s a real party atmosphere in Munich.” The place is flooded with the tartan army.

We got some strange looks last night when we got to the apartment. It seems to be a quiet and fairly affluent area and then the four of us climbed into our caravan with a Scottish flag covering the back.

‘Tam sleeps in the apartment because he drives all the time, but that makes it easier to get dressed and go out. The problem is that the driveway we booked the apartment for is too small for the motorhome, so we had to park on the street.

Scottish fans in kilts and Scottish t-shirts have happily mixed with the locals, joining Oompah bands and singing songs with German fans.

But everything has gone well. Some of us have already tried local delicacies like Schnitzel. “This is what we’ve come for: to experience the excitement of a great football tournament and create memories that will last forever.”

Campbell, a police officer, added: “There’s nothing better than going out with your friends, soaking up the sun and looking out over Scotland.”

‘How well will we do against the Germans? Who knows? We haven’t had a great run lately, but we tend to have better results against the bigger teams.

“Now it’s also a competitive match and the opening match, so anything can happen.”