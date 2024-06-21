How Rishi will echo the call of John Major, who won the 1992 election against all the odds, as the Prime Minister will warn that voting Labor could divide the UK.

Rishi Sunak will today channel Sir John Major by urging voters to carefully weigh the long-term consequences of a Labor government.

The Prime Minister will echo a speech made by the former Conservative Prime Minister before the 1992 election, in which Sir John warned that a vote for the Labor Party could lead to the breakup of the United Kingdom due to the “appeasement” of the Scottish nationalism on the part of the party.

Sir John also warned that a vote for Labor or pro-Brussels Liberal Democrats would see Britain join the euro and launch into a more integrated “federal Europe”.

The warning, four days before voting day, helped Sir John win a fourth term for the Conservatives after 13 years in power, despite opinion polls suggesting Labor was ahead.

Similarly, Sunak will today urge voters to properly examine what it would mean to allow Labor to come to power when he launches the party’s manifesto in Wales.

He will argue that it would lead to higher taxes, giving up the Brexit freedoms Britain has fought so hard for and strengthening unions.

Urging voters to give the Conservatives another term after 14 years in power, he is expected to say: “Don’t let Labor come to power without vetting them, without seeing what their policies would mean for our country and security.” of his family”. Do you really know what you are going to achieve with the Labor Party?

He is set to accuse his opponents of being willing to “change all the rules they can” to ensure they remain in government once they gain power, warning that “once you give Keir Starmer a blank check, you don’t you can get it back.”

He will also warn that Sir Keir Starmer will seek to extend a “death tax” being considered in Labour-ruled Wales.

The Prime Minister will sound the alarm over a potential £295m raid on grieving families and will also pledge to reverse the 20mph zones imposed on drivers in the country.

The Labour-led Welsh administration is currently holding consultations on scrapping the council tax exemption for homes in succession, which would hit grieving families with thousands of pounds in new taxes. Conservatives say this would be a double whammy, on top of the inheritance tax.

Sir Keir has previously described Wales as his party’s “model for what Labor can do across the UK”.

He has already pledged to follow the country’s lead by allowing 16- and 17-year-olds to vote in elections, which the Conservatives say is an attempt to manipulate future polls because younger voters tend to vote Labor. .

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves has promised that a Labor government will “consider every single tax break” to raise money to plug the £38.5bn hole in the party’s manifesto spending plans.

Treasury Secretary Bim Afolami last night accused the Labor Party of trying to tax the dead “before the coffin is even closed”, adding: “Now we know, the Labor Party will tax them from cradle to beyond the grave.”

The Welsh Labor Government began consulting on ‘death tax’ plans in November last year.

Currently, the ‘class F’ exemption prevents a house from being subject to council tax until six months after probate to give families time to grieve before selling a property as part of probate.

But if this were reduced or eliminated, the tax could apply from the day someone dies.

Each year, 135,000 households in England and 7,500 in Wales currently benefit from the exemption, saving bereaved families approximately £295 million a year in England alone.