How non-working royals were forced to play hide-and-seek in Trooping the Colour, but can you spot which family members were hiding behind the curtain at Buckingham Palace?

Trooping the Color is one of the highlights of the royal calendar, and the highlight of the day for many fans is when family members step out onto the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch the RAF flyby.

Every year, thousands of well-wishers gather around the Palace in the hope of catching a glimpse of the world’s most famous family. But in recent times, the balcony has become increasingly rare, as the number of royals invited to visit the iconic location continues to decline.

Comparing an image of the full balcony line-up in 2019 with photographs from last week’s ceremony highlights a marked reduction in the number of royals, with 44 crammed into the space five years ago, compared to just 15 last week (and 14 in 2023). .

According to the Mail’s newspaper editor, Richard Eden, tthis is because king charles ‘chose to follow his late mother’s post-pandemic policy and allow only “working royals” on the balcony.’

Unlike times past, when faces like Lady Amelia and Lady Marina Windsor were invited to star in the day’s scene, this year The younger royals were asked not to join the more senior members of ‘The Firm’ on the balcony.

The Buckingham Palace balcony was packed during Trooping the Color in 2019, with many minor royals and senior members of The Firm.

However, in 2024, there were only 15 royals on the balcony, with places limited to working members of the Royal Family, as well as the children of Wales and Lady Louise.

Sharing his thoughts on the matter, Mr Eden said: ‘In its place (of a complete balcony) was the sad vision of Mr. Frederick Windsorson of Queen Elizabeth’s beloved first cousin Prince Michael of Kentglimpsed behind the curtain in the Central Hall of the palace.

“Like his recently bereaved sister, Lady Gabriella Windsor, Lord Freddie was asked to remain out of sight, as if he were an embarrassing relative.”

This could be seen as particularly poignant as the event marked Lady Gabriella Windsor’s first public appearance since the tragic death of her husband, Thomas Kingston, in February.

Known to her friends as Ella, the 43-year-old daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent put on a brave face as she watched the RAF flyover from inside Buckingham Palace.

According to Mr Eden: ‘The Duke of Kent… was left alone without his wife or children. His sister, Princess Alexandra, was too frail to join him even though she is still considered a “working royal.”

Those on the balcony included the The King, Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children, Princess Anne and her husband, Vice-Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and their daughter Sophie, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and the Duke of Kent.

The tradition of filling the balcony with royals was abandoned by Queen Elizabeth, following the controversy surrounding Prince Andrew and after Harry and Meghan stepped down from royal duties.

According to Richard Eden: ‘She (Queen Elizabeth) felt she could not exclude those who had given up their royal duties if she allowed other ‘non-working royals’ to join her on the balcony.

Lady Gabriella Windsor, her brother Lord Frederick Windsor and his wife Sophie were seen watching the action through a window, while sitting inside the Palace.

As a result of continuing with this strategy, over the past two years, the balcony has been filled with spaces that, according to Eden, “previously would have been filled with the smiling faces of younger royals.”

And it seems that this situation is going to continue: according to his report, Prince William “completely agrees” with his father about the need for a “thinned monarchy.”

Eden quoted a source as saying: “When senior members of the family retire, Her Royal Highness will not invite anyone else to become working royals. It remains to be seen whether he will want his two youngest children to work as royals.”

However, while the balcony may have been sparse, those on it were celebrated by the assembled masses, in particular Kate, Princess of Wales.

The princess, who received loud applause from the crowd when she stepped out onto the balcony, has not been officially seen in public since announcing she was being treated for cancer in February.

However, the night before Trooping the Color, he issued a statement saying he would be at the event.

In it, he revealed that he will not be returning to his public duties full-time, but said he now feels well enough to undertake a small number of public engagements in the coming months, including attending the King’s official birthday parade.

Kate wrote in the statement: “I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last few months. “It has really made a huge difference to William and I and has helped us both through some of the most difficult times.

‘I’m making a lot of progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to letting your body rest. But on good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling good.

‘My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On days when I’m feeling pretty good, it’s a pleasure to get involved in school life, spend personal time doing the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to work a little from home.’

He added that while he was “looking forward to attending the King’s Birthday Parade” and participating in some public engagements over the summer, he knew he was “not out of the woods yet.”

One royal on the balcony was Kate Middleton, much to the delight of royal watchers (pictured left to right: Prince George, Prince William, Prince Louise, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte)

The Princess of Wales smiles as she and her daughter, Princess Charlotte, are photographed on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during last weekend’s Trooping the Color aerial parade.

Kate added: ‘I’m learning to be patient, especially in the face of uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body and allowing myself to take this much-needed time to heal.

“Thank you so much for your continued understanding and to all who have so bravely shared their stories with me.”

Speaking about Kate’s appearance at the event, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told FEMAIL: ‘It was essential that, as we had not seen her at an official function for six months, Catherine attended the meeting on the Balcony of Buckingham Palace after Trooping the Colour.

‘She was delighted when she was able to watch the parade from a Horse Guards office.

‘It made world news and the Irish Guards stood out at the magnificent ceremony, which had its origins as a rallying point in the battles of centuries past. A fierce storm did not dampen the atmosphere of joy in the Mall.’