How many conservatives are betting on the date of the shocking elections? Data reveals a flurry of bets were placed a day before Rishi Sunak announced a snap poll as the campaign manager stepped aside amid a growing scandal.

It emerged that a flurry of bets were placed on the July election the day before Rishi Sunak announced the date.

The Prime Minister is under pressure after it was revealed the gambling watchdog is investigating several senior Conservatives.

And last night questions were asked about how many more could be involved. The party’s campaign manager, Tony Lee, took leave yesterday, with he and his Conservative candidate wife, Laura Saunders, both under investigation.

Sunak’s close parliamentary aide Craig Williams is also being investigated for betting £100 on the date at odds of 5/1. Earlier this week, one of the prime minister’s police protection officers was arrested over gambling allegations.

Ms Saunders said she was “co-operating with the Gambling Commission”. It is not known how much her bet was or when she made it. Last night, a gaming industry expert told Sky News: “Yes to more names coming out.”

The damaging revelations led to claims that demoralized conservative activists were downing tools, seeing them as the final straw in a campaign plagued by missteps.

Former Conservative leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith called those involved “stupid and venal” and “what happens to them (if the allegations are proven) wouldn’t be difficult enough in my opinion.”

Rules against the use of ‘privileged information’ Using confidential or “inside” information to gain an unfair advantage in betting may constitute a criminal offense. Players cannot use it to place a bet or transmit inside information to another person who can then use it to bet. The Gambling Commission says that inside information is known to individuals as “a result of their role in relation to an event and is not in the public domain.” If convicted, they face two years in prison or a fine, or both.

Reform leader Nigel Farage accused the Conservatives of being “corrupt”.

Analysis of figures from Betfair, the world’s largest online betting exchange, shows almost £6,000 was wagered in a few hours on May 21, the day before the Prime Minister shocked Westminster by calling a betting contest. summer, instead of waiting until fall as expected. .

When Betfair bets were placed, the odds indicated that the summer election had less than a 25 per cent chance.

Bets until then had not exceeded £500. But more than 90 percent of the bets placed on July 4 were placed on May 21, when Sunak’s decision to go to the polls should have been known only to his inner circle.

Betfair Exchange data shows a total of £5,900 had been placed with the bookmaker in a July election before May 20.

But on May 21 alone, a further £5,483 was wagered, including an £830 bet which should return a profit of £5,810 and a subsequent £850 bet which should return a profit of £2,550.

Cabinet Secretary Michael Gove admitted yesterday that the situation “doesn’t look very good” for the Conservatives, adding: “Obviously the conclusions that a lot of people are drawing are not good at all.”

‘But I don’t know all the facts at this point. I would be reluctant to condemn without an investigation having been completed. The Gaming Commission is looking at Craig and also Laura, and we’ll see what the conclusions are.

The BBC reported that the gambling regulator was also investigating Mr Lee.

Labor called on the Conservatives to suspend Ms Saunders and Mr Williams, with Sir Keir Starmer saying: “If it was one of my candidates they would have left and their feet would not have touched the ground.”

Tim Montgomerie, founder of grassroots website Conservative Home, told Times Radio: ‘Tory members and activists are shocked. It’s almost as if every time we pick ourselves up from the latest blow to morale, something else knocks us down.

“And three members have said that today they have decided that enough is enough: they have resigned.”

Ms Saunders is in Bristol North West, while Mr Williams is in Montgomeryshire and Glyndwr.

The Conservative Party said: “As the Gambling Commission is an independent body, it would not be appropriate to comment further until the process is concluded.”

The commission said: “We neither confirm nor deny the identity of any person involved in this investigation.”