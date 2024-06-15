How King made his ‘beloved daughter-in-law’ his center of attention: Charles and Kate Middleton engaged in ‘lively conversations and laughter’ while leaning next to each other in Trooping the Colour, says body language expert

The close relationship between King Charles and his daughter-in-law Kate Middleton appears to have become even closer, according to a body language expert.

Charles, 75, and Kate, 42, met on the balcony of Buckingham Palace today for the first time since they both began cancer treatment.

The Princess of Wales joined other members of the Royal Family to witness a spectacular RAF flyover as she made a triumphant return to public life in Trooping the Colour.

According to Judi James, during their balcony appearance, the two royals displayed behavior consistent with “a series of ‘reward’ rituals that spoke volumes about family bonds and behind-the-scenes relationships.”

The King and Princess of Wales have long been thought to be close thanks to their shared interests in the arts, among other reasons.

According to body language expert Judi James, Kate leaning into Charles showed her trust, as well as “placing her in a supporting role” with the King.

The body language expert also noted that the two royals enjoyed “fits of animated conversations that included eye contact and laughter.”

King Charles made the Princess of Wales the “centre of attention” by standing next to her, said Judi James, who explained that this indicated “how much we appreciate her and how grateful he was for her attendance today” (pictured in left to right: Prince George; Prince William; Prince Louis; Princess Charlotte; King Charles and Queen Camilla)

But many royal watchers say that after both were diagnosed with cancer, Charles and Catherine have enjoyed a deeper bond.

Judi told FEMAIL: ‘Charles has always had an increasingly special relationship with Kate, who he has come to trust and delight in.

“Here, however, that relationship was highlighted to illustrate how those bonds have only been deepened and enriched by the bonds of empathy created by their illnesses.”

Unlike last year, when King Charles was with his heir, Prince William, 41, this year he was with Kate.

This was significant, according to Judi, as she explained: “Charles made Kate his center of attention to show how much we appreciated her and how grateful he was for her attendance today.”

And it wasn’t just their position that stood out: the way the two royals interacted spoke volumes about the relationship, according to Judi.

“Kate was placed next to her father-in-law and the pair engaged in a few episodes of animated conversation that included eye contact and laughter,” he said.

Members of the Royal Family watch the flight from the balcony of Buckingham Palace today.

(From left) Prince George, Prince William, Prince Louis, Kate, Princess Charlotte, King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Sophie, Prince Edward, Lady Louise Windsor and Princess Anne today

“At one point, Camilla even moved to talk to her husband, but her head was turned towards Kate for a conversation.”

These interactions also showed Kate’s trust, Judi said, describing it as “revealing” that “Kate lent to instigate their first conversation.” And the context of the actual protocol made the move more significant.

As Judi explained: “The pecking orders on the balcony can be quite strict, but the fact that Kate initiated the conversation not only showed confidence, but seemed to put her in a supporting role to Charles.”

While chatting, the couple was seen smiling and laughing. Judi noted that “Charles also seemed to appreciate the way (Kate) made him laugh.”

The large crowds that had gathered today to see the royals erupted when Kate stepped out onto the balcony.

And they continued to show their support during the national anthem. According to Judi: “Towards the end of the anthem, (the king) seemed in tears because of the support he and his daughter-in-law were receiving.”

The Royal Family gathered to watch the spectacular RAF flyover, which was greeted with applause from the crowd below.

It all started when the royals walked out onto the balcony, with Charles and Camilla followed by Kate and William and their children George, Charlotte and Louis.

They were joined by the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, and the family smiled and waved to the crowd before standing proudly as the national anthem played.

Kate’s appearance had been in doubt after she missed the final rehearsal for Trooping last weekend, and confirmation that she would be attending was only given yesterday at 6pm.

But with the king also suffering from cancer, today’s spectacle of military pomp and pageantry became a symbolic statement from the monarchy after much uncertainty.

Scotland Yard implemented a “substantial” police operation, and the anti-monarchy group Republic was allowed to protest but banned from using amplified sound.

Hundreds of Metropolitan Police officers were deployed along the ceremonial route to ensure the safety of those watching, with tens of thousands gathered.

Earlier, the Princess of Wales, 42, smiled and waved as she and her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, were cheered by crowds on The Mall in a carriage procession for the ceremony Trooping the Colour.

Kate was surrounded by other family members: with her husband Prince William, Colonel of the Welsh Guards, on horseback, along with Princess Anne, Colonel of the Blues and Royals, and Prince Edward, Colonel of the Scots Guards. .

King Charles III and Queen Camilla during Trooping the Color at Buckingham Palace today

After spending much of the year coming to terms with the diagnosis and receiving ongoing chemotherapy, Kate looked relaxed as she traveled down one of London’s most famous streets with her family on the Glass State coach.

The family was first seen arriving at Buckingham Palace in a car at 10am, with George sitting between Kate and William, and Charlotte and Louis opposite.

King Charles III also traveled in a carriage with Queen Camilla, unlike last year due to her illness, and inspected officers and guards on Horse Guards Parade in Whitehall from the carriage rather than on horseback.

Trooping the Color is a social and ceremonial occasion and the steps facing the parade ground were filled with about 8,000 spouses, girlfriends and parents of the guards and officers in the parade.

It had over 1,250 soldiers, and hundreds of guards were lined up on the parade ground waiting to be inspected by the king from his carriage with Camilla, colonel of the Grenadier Guards, and along with the mounted royal colonels.

The colour, or regimental flag, carried by the troops WAS the king’s color of Company No. 9, Irish Guards.

When the royal carriages finally stopped, Louis was the first to exit, followed by his older brother, George, and sister Charlotte.

Finally, Kate resigned wearing a Jenny Packham dress, a Philip Treacy hat and the Irish Guards Regiment brooch, as she is the colonel of the regiment.

As the inspection of the guards in their scarlet robes and bearskins began, the King looked at the military men who fight the soldiers when not performing ceremonial duties.

Seated next to him in the carriage was the Queen, wearing a pale green silk crepe dress and coat by Anna Valentine, a hat by Philip Tracey and her Grenadier Guards military brooch.

During the show, the color first paraded through the ranks of soldiers before the guards passed by the King, first slowly and then quickly, and the King acknowledged the order to “look well” with a salute.

For the first time in more than 100 years, soldiers on parade were allowed to wear beards.

The rule change, which applies across the Army, was approved by the King earlier this year after facial hair was only permitted for religious, medical or role-specific reasons.