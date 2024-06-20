Keir Starmer and Nigel Farage are using the election campaign to push for a massive overhaul of the UK’s voting system.

But analysis by MailOnline today lays bare how their demands to lower the voting age to 16 and abandon historic ‘First to Place’ arrangements could have changed Britain’s destiny, putting Jeremy Corbyn in the number 10 position.

The tendency of teenagers to vote Labour, together with the almost inevitable formation of coalitions under proportional representation (PR), would have prevented Boris Johnson from achieving a landslide victory and managing to “get Brexit done” in 2019.

Although the former prime minister would have led the largest party with 280 seats, only Jeremy Corbyn, with 214 seats, would have had a chance of forming a “rainbow” coalition to achieve a majority and settle in Downing Street.

</p> <p>Your browser does not support iframes.</p> <p>

Projections using the popular D’Hondt method of public relations, together with demographic estimates and voting intentions surveys, suggest that the Liberal Democrats would have had 74 MPs. Actually, they managed 11.

Meanwhile, the Greens would have obtained 18 seats, compared to what they actually obtained.

As a result, veteran leftist Corbyn, who supports unilateral disarmament and opposes NATO, could have been in charge through Covid and responding to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Critics of electoral reform say abandoning the FPTP would simply lead to weak coalition governments, giving small and extreme parties disproportionate power. Many forms of public relations would also lose the element of parliamentarians representing specific geographical constituencies.

However, PR supporters say the current system encourages tactical voting and is unfair.

Farage has pointed out that UKIP received six million votes in 2015, but only won one MP. Although he has not explained exactly what arrangements he would prefer for the FPTP, Farage was an MEP for many years and many EU countries use the D’Hondt method to distribute seats in European Parliament elections.

Rishi Sunak this week accused Sir Keir of wanting to lower the voting age just because it was “electorally useful to him”.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, the Prime Minister said of his rival: “I think that says a lot about him and the Labor Party.”

</p> <p>Your browser does not support iframes.</p> <p>

Although former Prime Minister Boris Johnson would have led the largest party with 280 seats, only Jeremy Corbyn, with 214 seats, would have had a chance of forming a “rainbow” coalition to achieve a majority and settle in Downing Street. Rishi Sunak this week accused Sir Keir Starmer of wanting to lower the voting age just because it was “electorally useful to him”. The Labor leader is pictured left during a visit to Morrisons in Swindon on June 19. Corbyn is seen on the right speaking to pro-Palestinian students and protesters outside the London School of Economics this week.

Political commentators credit the FPTP system with helping the Conservatives stay in power for much of the last century.

If Sir Keir wins on July 4 and lowers the voting age, it would mark the biggest change to the electoral roll since the last cut from 21 to 18 in 1969.

During a visit to Stafford early in the campaign, Sir Keir argued that young people “should have a say in how their money is used”.

Labour’s manifesto, published last week, said: “We will increase youth participation in our vibrant democracy by giving 16 and 17-year-olds the right to vote in all elections.”

Teenagers aged 16 and 17 can now vote in assembly elections in Scotland and Wales, the Isle of Man, Jersey, Guernsey, Brazil and Austria, as well as in some elections in Germany, Malta and Norway.

Opponents argue that teenagers should not be trusted with the vote before they are adults, and the policy is branded “cynical” because it is expected to only benefit Labour.

Polls in the run-up to the 2019 showdown suggested that 61 per cent of 16- and 17-year-olds would have supported Corbyn if he had been given the chance.

Political commentators credit the FPTP system with helping the Conservatives stay in power for much of the last century. Mr Sunak is shown speaking to apprentices during a tour of the Sizewell B nuclear power facility on June 19.

Farage has pointed out that UKIP received six million votes in 2015, but only won one MP. Although he has not explained exactly what arrangements he would prefer for the FPTP, Farage was an MEP for many years and many EU countries use the D’Hondt method to distribute seats in European Parliament elections. Farage is pictured speaking to an audience at Princes Theater in Clacton-on-Sea on June 18.

</p> <p>Your browser does not support iframes.</p> <p>

Only a fifth would have voted for Johnson, according to a Survation tracker.

That same night, the Labor Party was the preferred choice for the three cohorts under 44 (18-24, 25-34 and 35-44). The Conservatives were the party of choice for all older groups.

However, younger age groups tend to have lower participation.

In the 2010 election between David Cameron, Gordon Brown and Nick Clegg, 18- to 21-year-olds had a turnout rate of 40 per cent, about half that of those aged 65 and over.

MailOnline’s analysis was based on voting intentions in a Survation survey of 16 and 17-year-olds in August 2019, which included only the options: Conservatives, Labour, Liberal Democrats and Greens.

Those results were projected onto the age group’s overall population, adjusted for actual turnout, and then added to the total votes each party received in 2019.

The D’Hondt method was then applied to the total votes to calculate how many seats each would have obtained.

Voting behavior would almost certainly have been very different if the British had operated under a PR system, but the findings give an idea of ​​how different the outcome might have been under a PR system.

Some of the Labor Party’s biggest union backers – such as Unite and Unison – have also moved towards supporting proportional representation in recent years.

Labor has not officially backed reform, although delegates overwhelmingly backed a motion calling on the party to adopt proportional representation at its 2022 annual conference. However, Sir Keir later stressed that it was “not a priority”.

Lucy Powell, shadow leader of the Commons, hinted last autumn that “talks” could take place about scrapping FPTP if the party wins the general election.