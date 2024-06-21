How James Morrison’s partner Gill Catchpole became his ‘rock’ after meeting aged 17 and was by his side as he rose to fame – but the cafe owner who avoided the spotlight fought back post-traumatic stress disorder and postpartum depression before her tragic death at age 45.

Gill Catchpole became James Morrison’s ‘rock’ after they met aged 17 and was by his side as he rose to fame, often functioning as his muse.

But the cafe owner who shunned the spotlight battled post-traumatic stress disorder and postpartum depression before her tragic death aged 45.

Morrison’s partner of 17 years removed a band she wore on her ring finger and was looking for a new home shortly before she died, just as her pop star other half began recording new music in 2024 after years away from the world. center of attention.

The mother-of-two, owner of a cafe and catering company, was found dead at her family home in Gloucestershire, aged 45.

The couple, who had two daughters, Elsie, 15, and Ada Rose, five, got engaged in 2006 and wore rings on their ring fingers, but never married.

However, Gill was photographed without the ring last summer and her relationship status was “single” on Facebook.

The couple got engaged 17 years ago but never married. Gill can be seen wearing a band on her ring finger as they leave Claridges in 2009.

James Morrison and Gill at the Dark Knight Rises premiere in London 2012

James Morrison and Gill Catchpole in a snapshot posted on social media in October 2022

MailOnline revealed that Gill was looking for a property in the Whitminster area of ​​Gloucestershire on the eve of his death, the fourth family tragedy Morrison has suffered in recent years. Gill had also recently spoken of her “ups and downs and headaches” after a kidney transplant.

The life-saving operation came as her pop star husband, 39, returned to the spotlight with a greatest hits album and festival appearances. She has had several long breaks between hit albums and has spoken about her grief following the death of her father, brother and nephew after becoming a star with her hit song You Give Me Something.

James and his family are “devastated” by Gill’s death. The day before he died, the singer-songwriter shared an image of him recording guitar music on Instagram with the caption: ‘New year, new adventure.’

His death came about 14 months after he underwent a kidney transplant, which he admitted had shattered his life, but praised his family for “picking up a lot of pieces of my life.”

Morrison’s career has seen him perform around the world and duet with stars such as Anastacia (seen here in December 2023 in Cologne).

Morrison rose to fame as a singer-songwriter in 2006 and has since released several albums, including two Number Ones.

The day before the tragedy, he wrote in a local Facebook group: ‘We are looking for a house to rent in Whitminster as soon as possible. Please contact me if anyone knows or learns anything. TIA (thanks in advance).

A friend then said on social media: ‘Gill is a very dear friend of mine. If anyone has any properties to rent preferably in the Whitminster area please let me know or message Gill directly.

Gill underwent a kidney transplant in late 2021 after one was working at “35 percent.” It was a shock to her.

Catchpole had shared a post on his company’s social media late last year expressing his excitement about starting the company after undergoing a kidney transplant.

She wrote in the November 2023 post: ‘Well what can I say? What a difference a year makes. Last year around this time I had a kidney transplant and, a year later after many ups, downs and headaches, I am here and have my own business.

‘Earlier this year, I never saw it coming myself. For anyone struggling, I can tell you from experience that things do get better.

‘Thank you to my amazing family and friends who were there through all of this and picked up many parts of me and my life. You know who you are. Today I feel blessed.”

A “devastated” Morrison described his romance with Gill as a “fairytale” that began when he was 17 and she moved into his mother’s house as a lodger with her boyfriend.

Gill supported him throughout his fight while she herself went through health problems that led to a kidney transplant.

The star has spoken candidly about his romance with Ms Catchpole, telling the White Wine Question Time podcast that she had moved into his mother’s house as a lodger with her then-boyfriend.

That boyfriend ended up going on a date with Morrison’s mother, and he and Gill would later fall in love. James revealed that she had been learning songs from a Stevie Wonder album and began “serenading” him with her tunes in an attempt to impress her.

He said: ‘When she moved away, I started singing all the songs from that album to her. She was playing all that on acoustic guitar. I don’t say, ‘I love romance.’ But I do find certain things romantic and the fact that we met the way we did. “It’s like a little fairy tale or something.”

Morrison has spoken of helping Gill find strength when her daughter Ada was born 13 weeks premature, weighing just 1lb 11oz, speaking of a “difficult year” when the little baby was born.

Elsie was also born in difficult conditions, with the umbilical cord wrapped around her neck. Her complicated birth meant Ms Catchpole spent a week and a half in hospital.

Morrison, who was born premature and had to be rescued from the abyss four times after contracting whooping cough as a baby, said his partner was irreplaceable after everything he had endured for his children.

