How have house prices changed in YOUR area? Use our interactive calculator to find out – the biggest ‘winners’ and ‘losers’ revealed

A new interactive map has shown that UK house prices have risen by an average of £3,000 over the 12 months to April.

Data published today by the Office for National Statistics has shown The average UK house price rose 1.1 per cent in the year to April, accelerating from annual growth of 0.9 per cent in the 12 months to March, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). .

It was the second consecutive month with an annual increase in prices, after eight months of annual falls.

Research an online real estate agency purple bricks They showed wide variations across the country, with prices in some areas falling while others are rising.

As a result of the increase, the average price of a house in the UK is £281,000, with Scotland recording an increase of 4.5 per cent.

In Edinburgh, a 6.7 per cent rise over the 12-month period has resulted in homes costing an extra £22,099, taking the value to almost £330,000.

Across England, the average increase in the price of a house has been £894 over the last month, with the average price at £298,229.

According to Purplebricks: ‘West Oxfordshire was the English area that saw the largest annual price increase. Properties gained 7.8 per cent or £31,092, making the average property now worth £398,625.’

In London, the situation is less positive: houses decrease in value by an average of 3.9 percent, falling to £501,880.

According to the analysis, 27 of London’s 32 boroughs have seen a fall in house prices. Properties in Kensington and Chelsea have seen declines of 17.6 per cent over the past year, representing a paper loss of £195,311.

In West Oxfordshire, property prices have increased by 7.8 per cent, increasing the average property by £31,092. Pictured is a four-bedroom detached house in Witney.

In Scotland, houses have increased in value by 4.5 per cent, representing an average of £190,345. Pictured is a ground floor one bedroom apartment in Inverness.

In the northwest, house prices have increased by an average of 3.8 percent. Pictured: A two-bedroom semi-detached house in Clitheroe, Lancashire.

In Westminster, the price of the average house has fallen below the £1 million mark, sitting at £969,572.

Purplebricks chief executive Sam Mitchell said: “It is testament to the strength of property demand, which continues to grow despite the dual distractions of the general election and the euros.”

‘Today’s house price index gives homeowners more reasons to celebrate, as property values ​​continue to rise across most of the UK.

“The average UK homeowner is today about £3,000 better off, after another 1.1 per cent rise in the last 12 months.”

In Westminster, the average house price has fallen below £1m after sharp falls. Pictured: A two-bedroom apartment on Page St, Westminster

The figures were released as ONS data showed Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation slowed to 2 per cent in May, down from 2.3 per cent in April.

Experts predict that even as inflation returns to target, the Bank of England is still likely to hold off on any interest rate cuts – which could help ease mortgage rates – until after the general election. of the 4th of July.

The Bank’s next decision on interest rates will be on Thursday.

The CPI was last recorded at 2 percent in July 2021, and then hit a 40-year high of 11.1 percent in October 2022.

ONS figures published on Wednesday show house prices rose by 0.6 per cent in England, 0.4 per cent in Wales and 4.5 per cent in Scotland in the 12 months to April.

In Northern Ireland, property values ​​increased by 4.0 per cent year-on-year in the first quarter of the year.

Average private rentals in the UK rose by 8.7 per cent in the 12 months to May, the ONS said, slowing from an annual rise of 8.9 per cent in April and down from a record annual rise of 9.9 per cent. 2 percent in March.

In May, the average private rent in Britain was £1,262 per month, with the highest being in Kensington and Chelsea in London (£3,397), and the lowest in Dumfries and Galloway in Scotland (£480).