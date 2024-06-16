How Harry Kane won the hearts of a rival nation: OLIVER HOLT on the ‘Kania’ sweeping Germany and why the England captain achieved the unthinkable

When England held an open training session at the Ernst Abbe Sportfeld in Jena last week, a football version of Beatlemania swept through the stands. Some have already coined a term for it. They call it Kania.

As soon as the England captain emerged from the tunnel, children in the stands, mostly dressed in shirts from Carl Zeiss Jena and another local team, Rot-Weiss Erfurt, began shouting his name, hanging over the advertising banners. and asking for autographs. and selfies.

They continued like this for an hour, with hardly any pause. And when the session ended, Kane obediently walked up to them, signed their books and flags, and took a photo with them. I saw some of them leave with their parents. They were full of emotion.

In some ways, we’ve started to take Kane for granted in recent years. So much attention has rightly been paid to the flamboyant talents of Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden, in particular, that Kane’s importance to England’s captains is often underestimated.

But seeing the way he is deified in Germany, after a stellar individual debut season with Bayern Munich in which he scored 44 goals in 45 Bundesliga and Champions League appearances, has been a reminder that he is still the England’s most dangerous weapon.

Of course, he was also adored at Tottenham, but it is no disparagement of the north London side to say that Kane’s move to Bayern at the start of last season has taken his global profile to new levels and turned him into a superstar.

German fans also like his humility. They like its lack of artifice and its common touch. His Bayern teammate, Jamal Musiala, recently said in an interview that Kane’s favorite thing to eat in his adopted homeland was a pretzel. That was also well received. He implied simple tastes and lack of affectation.

Kane acknowledged much of that when speaking on Saturday ahead of England’s match against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen tonight, their first match of this European Championship, and suggested that his popularity here could only help England’s cause.

What lovely irony: the Germans cheering for an Englishman after all the rivalry that has existed (and still exists) between the two countries over the years. For some Germans, Kane has made England his second favorite team in this tournament.

“The support I’ve had since arriving in Munich and Germany in general has been incredible,” Kane said as England prepared to leave for Gelsenkirchen. “Even playing away games in the Bundesliga, the support I receive from rival fans is of an amazing level.

‘It has made me feel very appreciated. I spent my entire career in the Premier League and of course there were a lot of Tottenham fans who enjoyed my work, but it’s been nice to show what I can do at European level.

“I played in the Champions League before, but doing it in another league, doing it in front of another group of fans in a different country, has helped me as a player and it has also helped my profile as a player.”

“It’s going to be a tournament that I should enjoy because I’m going to have the support of not only the English fans but also the German fans, which I will really appreciate and I hope that will boost my confidence and give me even more motivation.” .’ Kane spoke like a man filled with anxious anticipation.

He is 30 years old and said he felt like he was entering the peak years of a career that has already been highlighted by his consistently prolific scoring.

Kane predicted before the 2018 World Cup that he would finish as the top scorer and he kept that promise. He will face forwards such as Musiala and Kai Havertz, who started scoring for Germany on Friday, and Kylian Mbappé. No one should rule out Cristiano Ronaldo either, but Kane was optimistic about his prospects here.

“I know what I’m capable of,” he said. ‘I know what I’ve done year after year. There is no reason why he can’t be the top scorer in this tournament. If we do well, I hope to be up there. Scoring goals means I will help the team.

‘That confidence is still there. Am I a different player from that World Cup in Russia? You’ve seen my game evolve, especially in the last four years, in terms of how I like to leave it, get involved and put others in the game. My experience on the field, in different formations and playing different roles in teams, has helped me understand the game even better. That’s why I said before about being at my best.

‘It’s not just my physical peak. In terms of my mental peak, in terms of understanding of the game and tactics. Understanding where spaces are or where to run. All of that has gotten better and better as I’ve played more and more games.

“I’m in a really comfortable place in my career in terms of what I’m capable of doing, but as always in these tournaments I’ll be judged on goals and how many I get, so I’m hoping to get some.”

The last time England played in Gelsenkirchen, their talisman Wayne Rooney was sent off for trampling Ricardo Carvalho during a quarter-final exit to Portugal, but Kane’s temperament is another reason England have always been able to rely on in it.

A while ago he replaced Rooney as the team’s top scorer and now has 63 goals in 91 games. He is already 10 ahead of the former Manchester United star and, injuries permitting, he will soon join the exalted ranks of players who have won 100 England caps.

But if Kane can encourage Germany to cheer him on, then nothing will be out of the captain’s reach.

It all adds to the feeling that he will arrive at this European Championship better equipped than ever to lead England’s bid to win their first major trophy in 58 years. Kane never shouts about anything, but he exudes a quiet satisfaction and easy confidence.

“From an outside point of view,” he said, “I’m probably more respected now as one of the best strikers in the world.” When you are at a club like Bayern Munich, that is achieved if you have a great season. It is similar to Real Madrid, Barcelona and all the biggest clubs.

‘So from that point of view, maybe I have a different kind of aura. But personally, nothing has really changed in how I prepare, how I go into games and my confidence is still the same as it has been my entire career. “Maybe they see you from a different perspective, which is good for me because it raises my profile and helps me really compete to be one of the best players in the world.”

If Kania can really encourage the German fans to cheer on their old enemy in Gelsenkirchen today and for the rest of the tournament, then nothing is beyond the England captain.