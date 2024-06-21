How Euro pundits have left viewers irritated by his ‘bigness’ and ‘attention-seeking’ – with Alan Shearer’s ‘hysterical tirade’ during England’s draw with Denmark ‘the last straw’ “

Viewers have complained that Euro 2024 pundits compete with each other to generate clicks with exaggerated commentary and analysis.

Last night, fans expressed their frustration after Alan Shearer launched into an impassioned rant following England’s lackluster performance against Denmark.

Following the 1-1 draw, Shearer lamented: “It wasn’t good enough.” Listening to Kyle Walker’s interview, we’ve all been there as players, yes you try to take the positive, and yes it’s a football tournament, but it’s our job and the coaches’ job to analyze what went wrong, and there is too much to do. look there.

‘I mean, where do you start? Without energy, without cunning. “There’s a lot more to come from those players.”

But fans branded his criticism of the England team and manager Gareth Southgate as exaggerated, suggesting his brutally honest opinion was an attempt to generate opinion on social media.

Others suggested he should stop making “useless” comments, such as comparing the English players’ performance last night with how they would play for their clubs.

The so-called ‘Roy Keane’ effect has seen Sky Sports package clips of their open analysis and opinions that often go viral.

The former Manchester United player is known for not mincing words when it comes to criticizing players and their performance.

In a recent rant, Keane criticized Manchester City striker Erling Haaland for acting like a “spoiled brat” following the player’s reaction to being substituted against Wolves last month.

After last night’s England match, while presenting ITV Sport, Keane criticized the English players for lacking “bravery and courage”.

In an honest assessment of defender Trent Alexander-Arnold’s capabilities in midfield, he said: “He has come up short in both games. It was a big ask for him and he is not up to the task.”

Another candid comment on England’s campaign so far came from Shearer’s colleague and former defender Micah Richards.

Speaking about Gareth Southgate’s team, Richards said: “It’s not good enough now.”

Calling the team “lethargic,” he joked: “I don’t know if they’re telling them to play like that.”

But some feel that memorable quotes and commenter snippets are being deliberately crafted to produce viral content online.

Micah Richards also did not hold back in his criticism of the England team after last night’s draw.

One user wrote: “Always funny when England, as always before the game, hype themselves up like yesterday completely OTT, then after the game all down and in reverse.” All professionalism is lost when the media talks about England.”

“The usual incredibly OTT reaction to a poor England performance, led by the blood pressure junkies at the BBC,” said another.

And another angry viewer wrote: ‘Can a producer not tell Shearer to shut the fuck up?’

“I love the BBC experts in particular; Shearer forgets to sit on the fence with Southgate. The guy is useless. His comment indicated it. Questioning his tactics and player choice. But as soon as he gets back into the studio, it’s Gareth this…’

‘The BBC should be ashamed of the comments and experts. I think everyone has very few memories of what it was like to play and suffer constant criticism. They weren’t great comments, but they were useless, like they don’t play like they do at their club. It’s not of any help.

Speaking to MailOnline, advertising expert Mark Borkowski said that during Euro 2024, two terrestrial broadcasters are under pressure to retain a large share of a significantly larger audience than pay channels enjoy all year round.

He said: “It’s a very competitive field where there will always be another man or woman wanting your place.”

“Because both terrestrial channels compete for a very large audience.”

For experts, he says, this period of heightened national interest is a time to make their mark and expand their audience.

Richards, a former Manchester City defender, called the team “lethargic” and lacking “energy” or “aggression.”

‘There are some people who use those personal channels a lot as a way to build their audience.

‘People see this as their moment to make an impact. It’s a kind of survival of the fittest.’

But he added that this may “outrage people who are not football fans.”

And what most of the public expects are brutal evaluations of players and coaches, he added.

“That’s the kind of criticism they expect. To talk about football you have to have a point of view.”

The European Championship and the World Cup are also patriotic events that please people and create a feeling of national identity, he said.

“The definition of patriotism is seen through English football. This is an occasion where people can be seen as patriotic. “It’s a fantastic opportunity for people to take advantage of that.”