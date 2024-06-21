How England’s troubled stars were supported by an army of WAGS, from Annie Kilner to Declan Rice’s girlfriend Lauren Fryer

England stumbled to a 1-1 draw with Denmark at Euro 2024 yesterday, leaving many fans disappointed.

But fortunately, while the action on the field left much to be desired, the spectacle in the stands was a show of support, glamor and drama.

A host of glamorous wives and girlfriends of English stars came out to support the team, including former Love Island star Dani Dyer, Declan Rice’s girlfriend Lauren Fryer and Kyle Walker’s wife Annie Kilner.

Walker’s former lover, Lauryn Goodman, also cheered on the footballer from the stands.

And while it may have been one of the few times the women were in close proximity, Walker must have been relieved that they were on opposite sides of the field.

A group of glamorous wives and girlfriends of English stars came out to support the team.

Kilner, 31, sat with other WAGs to support her husband. Meanwhile, Goodman, 33, was sitting in a separate gallery with her grandfather.

Shortly before the match, she was seen outside the Deutsche Bank Park stadium with her four-year-old son Kairo, the eldest of her two children with Walker.

Kairo was wearing a replica England shirt with his father’s number on the back, along with the word ‘Dad’.

It will have been the closest he and Kyle have been in a few months.

Mrs. Goodman arrived in Frankfurt under her own power yesterday morning.

Meanwhile, Mrs Kilner, who is traveling for matches rather than staying in Germany, flew to Frankfurt with some of her fellow footballers’ mates on a £35,000 private jet from Manchester Airport.

Her three oldest children accompanied her, since on Sunday she attended the game against Serbia.

Declan Rice’s partner also appeared at the event to cheer up her boyfriend, after deleting all of her Instagram photos earlier this year following a spate of online abuse about her appearance.

Declan Rice’s partner Lauren Fryer also appeared at the event to cheer up her boyfriend.

The 25-year-old, who has been with the footballer for eight years and welcomed her first child in August 2022, deleted all posts from her social media page after being targeted by cruel trolls.

She was mocked for her appearance, and the bullying began in December last year when an anonymous account told Declan, a member of England’s international team, that he “could do better”.

The account that posted the tweet was suspended after hundreds of people criticized the mockery.

One wrote: ‘Declan Rice is a successful professional football player. He has a beautiful girlfriend who he has been with since they were both 17 years old. They are also parents of a beautiful child. He is happy and blessed.”

Kyle Walker with his wife Annie Kilner and family after England’s match against Denmark yesterday

Yesterday Lauryn Goodman took her son Kairo to see his father Kyle Walker for England

Kyle Walker’s wife Annie Kilner smiles as the footballer greets his family after the England match.

Kyle Walker’s wife, Annie Kilner, photographed in the stands at the Frankfurt Arena yesterday.

Kyle Walker with his wife Annie Kilner and family after England’s match against Denmark yesterday

Kyle Walker’s wife, Annie Kilner, photographed in the stands at the Frankfurt Arena yesterday.

Kyle Walker and Annie Kilner in the stands in Frankfurt yesterday after the England match

Kyle Walker’s wife, Annie Kilner, photographed in the stands at the Frankfurt Arena yesterday.

Kyle Walker keeps Christian Eriksen at bay during the England v Denmark match in Frankfurt

Kyle Walker and Annie Kilner smile as they meet again after the England match yesterday.

Kyle Walker’s wife, Annie Kilner, photographed in the stands at the Frankfurt Arena yesterday.

Kyle Walker with his wife Annie Kilner and family after England’s match against Denmark yesterday

Kyle Walker’s wife, Annie Kilner, photographed in the stands at the Frankfurt Arena yesterday.

Kyle Walker and Annie Kilner in the stands in Frankfurt yesterday after the England match

Kyle Walker’s wife, Annie Kilner, photographed in the stands at the Frankfurt Arena yesterday.

Kyle Walker with his wife Annie Kilner and family after England’s match against Denmark yesterday

Harry Kane with his wife Katie Goodland in the stands after yesterday’s match in Frankfurt

Conor Gallagher talks to his teammate Aine May Kennedy after England’s draw with Denmark

Aine was ready for the cameras before England’s second match in the group stage of the tournament.

Jordan Pickford’s wife Megan Davison (left) and Bukayo Saka’s girlfriend Tolami Benson

Tolami looked smart but casual as he prepared to watch the team in the crowd.

Ellie Alderson, teammate of England’s Ollie Watkins, wears her number 19 shirt before kick-off

Davison showed his support for Pickford by wearing his England goalkeeper kit yesterday.

The blonde bombshell watched intently as England managed to emerge with a draw on Thursday.

Dani Dyer was among those in the stands showing their support for her boyfriend Jarrod Bowen.

Lewis Dunk’s teammate Abi Yaxley in the stands before the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Denmark and England

The two women have been at odds for several years after the Manchester City star had a relationship with Goodman while he was with Kilner and it emerged that Kairo was her son.

In December, the fallout reignited when Kilner learned that Walker, 34, had fathered another of Goodman’s children, a daughter.

After yesterday’s game, Walker approached Mrs. Kilner and her children.

But far from being a joyful reconciliation, it seemed that neither of them were in the mood to play happy families.

One onlooker said: ‘It seemed a bit tense between them.

“Although the outcome was not ideal, you would have thought they would have been a little happier, at least for their children.”

Among the brighter looking WAGs were Megan Davison, the wife of goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, and Aine Kennedy, who is dating Conor Gallagher.