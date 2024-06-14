How England boss Gareth Southgate was forged by his no-nonsense mother… and I should know, she was my dinner lady at school!

Behind every successful man, as the saying goes, there is a strong woman. But while England manager Gareth Southgate has praised his wife Alison profusely, she is not the only influential lady in his life.

Because when it comes to his decency, honesty and kindness – not qualities associated with all football figures – it is Southgate’s much-loved but no-nonsense mother Barbara, 53, who he can thank.

Young star Gareth Southgate collects a football trophy in the Crawley area of ​​West Sussex

Barbara worked as a waitress at Pound Hill High School in Crawley, where Katie Hind was a pupil.

Gareth’s childhood home. Katie saw Barbara almost every morning, carrying a shopping bag and a big smile as she walked to class in Crawley.

Proud Gareth (in a circle) holds his individual trophy with the rest of his under-12 teammates in the city.

When he married Alison, a former stewardess, in 1997, they chose St Nicholas Church, a short distance from their family home.

Barbara, a pillar of the community in the Sussex town of Crawley where she grew up, was often seen on the touchline as Gareth learned his trade on Sunday mornings.

But although she has always been a devoted mother, Barbara also had a stricter side. And I should know, because she worked as a waitress at Pound Hill High School, where I was a student. Gareth had been there too, but ten years earlier.

But she certainly wasn’t averse to berating those of us who tried our luck on the playground.

I still laugh with my friends when we remember the days when there were six or seven students in a row in disgrace for disobeying Mrs Southgate or for being “tough” with her.

Barbara was also a classroom assistant and worked with children who were having personal or academic difficulties. She did it with compassion.

He became England coach and leads the team until the European Championship, which begins today.

He led the team to the semi-final of the 2018 World Cup, where they lost against Croatia.

I was 11 when I overheard her telling a troubled student that her son had gotten her tickets to see Crystal Palace, Southgate’s first professional club.

That boy’s smile is something I will never forget. And it was Barbara who ensured that, despite his newfound riches as a player, Southgate remained in touch with his roots.

I remember she dragged him to the Pound Hill summer fair, where he was mobbed by classmates who wanted a photo or an autograph.

Although he wasn’t a household name yet, Gareth (as we still called him) was a superstar for us.

He even agreed to participate in a game of rounders, although he was caught immediately.

Friends say the England coach had a “happy, happy” childhood growing up in a four-bedroom terraced house with Barbara, his father Clive, who worked for computer giant IBM, and his sister Claire.

Her father was involved in the Crawley Athletics club, where Claire, a netball player and high jump specialist, spent much of her free time.

Southgate was also a member of the 4th Worth Scouts. “Gareth always got caught up in what he was doing,” recalls one troop member.

‘He was very kind then, just as he seems to be now.

‘He was always the one of us with the most Scout badges. He had tons of them.

I was there and the sidewalk was so packed you would have thought Take That was in town.

Barbara’s influence is also believed to be behind her son’s dress sense and stylish wardrobe.

When he started as England coach in 2016, he became known for a £65 Marks & Spencer waistcoat, which he teamed with crisp shirts and a tie.

There was a different, more relaxed look on display at the latest Euro 2021, when Southgate wore a variety of polos and jackets – a cross between a shirt and a jacket – from British brand Percival.

And this time, her ‘look’ will be based on quite expensive knitwear. Featured in GQ magazine this month, the new collection includes a £3,325 cream cardigan and £620 linen twill trousers, both from Loro Piana, an Italian brand worn by David Beckham.

But of course, clothing is an interest that has interested him for a long time.

His classmates from four decades ago remember him as the best-dressed student in Form 3B and how he wore a tie at Pound Hill, even though it was not a school rule to do so.

But it was Southgate’s kindness at school and his determined dedication to football that stood out to most of his peers.

One of them, Georgina MacKenzie, who was in his class from 1977 to 1982, says she had no time for romantic flirtations.

“He had the occasional girl who liked him, but he was too interested in his sport to care,” he recalls.

‘I was playing football in the yard constantly during breaks. He was a fanatic. So he didn’t like girls.

‘He had a small group of friends, a group of boys that he hung out with. ‘He was very kind to everyone in the class, although even then he was very determined.’

For all of Southgate’s skills on the field as a player and coach, he is still best known for those human strengths, including the respect he commands from the England public and team.

When the team members arrived at their hotel in Germany for the Euros, which starts tonight, they found a welcome pack that included individually selected sweets and handwritten notes from their families, a typical Southgate touch.

After Pound Hill, Southgate attended his local comprehensive school, Hazelwick, where the motto on his jacket was “effort achieves”. It was there, when she was 16, that she was asked to choose between football and academic studies.

Crystal Palace wanted to include Southgate in their books, but his teachers had other ideas and tried to persuade him to reject the offer. They failed.

Later, when Euro 1996 came to Wembley, Southgate arranged tickets for staff at his old school, including his former teacher.

“He was so smart,” she said at the time, clearly disappointed that he had not continued to A level.

Today, billionaire Gareth Southgate remains a reserved, cerebral man who prefers to live quietly in the Yorkshire countryside with Alison, 57, daughter Mia, 23, son Flynn, 18, and two dogs, a labrador and a cockapoo. called Ted.

Alison is in love with them and Southgate jokes that the dogs sit above him in the family pecking order.

Southgate once said that he had “never been good at gambling, drinking, fighting, throwing tantrums or being famous.” Instead, he spent his money on a Grade I-listed 16th-century mansion with a grand hall, wine cellar and cinema room.

Southgate enjoys small family gatherings at Bettys in nearby Harrogate, where his favorite treat is a £4.25 Yorkshire Fat Rascal Scone.

He also likes the local fish and chip shop, the Wetherby Whaler.

And his mother Barbara? Now that she is 80, will she be watching England take on Serbia in their first match of the tournament?

It is almost certainly so. She has always followed his career closely and was very attentive when her son missed a penalty in the Euro 1996 semi-finals, condemning England to defeat against Germany, stating at the time that he should have simply “hit” him. .

However, today Barbara keeps a low profile and is said to still be quite tormented by the publicity from all those years ago.

Let’s hope, for his sake and ours, that his son can dispel those unfortunate memories, prove that his old-school motto, “effort achieves,” is true, and lead England to victory in the Euros. His first game is Sunday night.