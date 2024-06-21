How dare the holidays discriminate against dogs…when they allow messy kids to run riot?

As a dog mom, there is nothing I love more than spending time with my animals. I consider owning a pet to be an incredible responsibility and treat them like a member of my family.

If only everyone else saw things the same way.

This summer, my husband and I want to go on vacation with our two medium-sized dogs and it is proving impossible to find good accommodation that will allow us to stay.

Needless to say, they are both house trained, well mannered and don’t just bark.

However, one would assume I want to travel with a pair of wild coyotes given the response I get every time I politely ask if I can rent a nice cottage or cabin I fancy.

Whether it’s a full-fledged vacation home or an Airbnb apartment for the weekend, people react with horror at the prospect of having canine guests. Even pet friendly places expect you to pay £30 per dog per night, plus all sorts of arbitrary wear and tear fees when they try to charge.

But dogs are arguably much less likely to cause damage than children, and some properties even let them come for free!

Samantha Brick with her two medium-sized dogs… says she finds it almost impossible to book a good place to stay on vacation that accepts pets

Samantha says young children are much more likely to cause damage to a vacation rental (Photo taken by model)

All of which begs the question: should holiday homes that impose conditions on dogs also do the same with young children, or face being accused of being hypocritical giants?

Several years ago, while working abroad, I rented my cottage in Kew Gardens, west London, to a family with three children under five. When I returned, I discovered that the closet smelled of fresh paint. Closer inspection revealed that the paint had not completely covered the scribbles on the wall. The private bathroom no longer worked (a plumber discovered Lego pieces stuck in the drain pipe), one of the windows was closed, I saw a stain on a carpet that smelled faintly of urine in a guest room that had housed a cot, and in I went.

I know many other people who have experienced similar problems after allowing families with young children to remain in their homes. So why should there be such blatant discrimination between a dog mother and a mother of tiny humans?

My older dog is a spaniel. He celebrated his 15th birthday a few months ago and doesn’t do much except sleep and go for walks twice a day. The other is a fox terrier and, at ten years old, he is usually glued to my husband’s side and he only notices me when I call him for our morning and afternoon walk.

Since I work from home, they have never been the type of dogs to chew or destroy furniture out of boredom and are unlikely to start doing so now. In any case, I also have boxes for them to sleep in.

Therefore, the chances of them wreaking havoc on someone’s home are much lower than the risk posed by a group of rampaging toddlers.

I admit that dogs can be messy creatures. When I was in my 30s and 40s, I regularly traveled with my two Old English Sheepdogs. Each one weighed 40 kilos and had a lot of hair. After a muddy or wet walk, guilty as charged, they would usually do a massive shake-out, spraying everything within a six-foot radius with water or mud.

But I always provided plenty of towels to prevent them from getting hurt and, despite their size, they behaved very well. There is no need to negotiate with a dog or tell it twice to do something. He’d bet they had better manners and social skills than most kids.

Samantha says Christmas permit holders must end ‘dog discrimination’

But because they had four legs instead of two chubby toddler legs and very sticky toes, I had to shell out a small fortune every time I went on holiday, despite the questionable quality of the places they allowed us to stay.

He spent the week in a rather tiny, ramshackle Cornish cottage. A newly built Provençal house on a farm opposite a supermarket, with a swimming pool the size of a postage stamp. It was definitely not the kind of rural property you dream of spending a sunny week at. As for being “dog friendly”, well, the garden wasn’t even fenced.

And now the situation is even worse: vacation home owners are subjecting pet owners like me to a level of interrogation that would embarrass the CIA.

A host asked me if I would consider letting my beloved dogs sleep outside. That? As for his helpful suggestions about camping…no, thanks.

This discrimination between dogs must end. Otherwise, vacation home owners must subject parents to the same level of scrutiny. Home guests for children or dogs? I know which one I would choose.